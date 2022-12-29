Read full article on original website
Soccer-Brazil reacts to Pele's death
Dec 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian soccer great Pele died on Thursday aged 82 after a long battle with cancer. LUIZ INACIO LULA DA SILVA, PRESIDENT-ELECT OF BRAZIL. "I had the privilege that younger Brazilians didn't have: I saw Pele play, live, at Pacaembu and Morumbi. Play, no. I saw Pele give a show. Because when he got the ball he always did something special, which often ended up in a goal."
Loyal to Santos, Pelé toured and scored in Europe
MADRID (AP) — Pelé or Diego Maradona? Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?. Endless arguments over the greatest player in the history of men’s soccer can often see cheap hits aimed at Pelé, who died Thursday at age 82, with the claim that he wasn’t tested on the European stage against some of the best clubs in the world — unlike other soccer greats.
NBC Sports
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
BBC
Luis Suarez joins Brazilian side Gremio on free transfer
Uruguay striker Luis Suarez has joined Brazilian Serie A side Gremio on a free transfer, signing with the club until the end of 2024. The former Liverpool, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid player, 35, returned to his first club Nacional in July and stayed for three months. He scored eight goals...
NBC Sports
U.S., Greece, Italy, Britain, Swiss win at United Cup
SYDNEY – It wasn’t the way Frances Tiafoe would have preferred to clinch a match at the United Cup mixed teams tennis tournament. The United States defeated Czech Republic when Tiafoe’s opponent Tomas Machac retired due to a right ankle injury in the second set of their singles match.
FOX Sports
Uruguay striker Luis Suárez joining Brazil's Gremio
PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil (AP) — Uruguay striker Luis Suárez is joining Gremio, the Brazilian club said Saturday. The 35-year-old Suárez was a free agent after he left his boyhood club Nacional before the World Cup in Qatar. Brazilian media reports said Suárez signed a two-year deal with Gremio.
Sporting News
Cristiano Ronaldo jersey number at Al Nassr: Portugal star secures favoured No.7 shirt in Saudi Arabia
After plenty of rumours and speculation, Cristiano Ronaldo is now an Al Nassr player. The Portugal star will be lining up in Saudi Arabia for the next few years as he likely ends his club career in Asia. Ronaldo secured the move to Al Nassr after ending his second stint...
atptour.com
Berrettini Helps Seal Italy's Victory Against Brazil
Matteo Berrettini made a good start to his season Friday and in doing so put Italy in position to close out its tie against Brazil at the United Cup. Lucia Bronzetti then finished the job to clinch her country's eventual 3-2 victory. Berrettini first powered past Brazilian No. 1 Thiago...
Brazil mourns the death of Pele at age 82 as Christ the Redeemer and the Maracana are lit up
Pele died at the age of 82 Thursday at the Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital in Sao Paulo, after a lengthy battle with colon cancer. In his native Brazil, the legend is lauded as a god-like figure.
France 24
Brazil starts three days of mourning for legendary footballer Pelé
Tributes poured in from across Brazil and beyond Friday for football legend Pele, as the country held three days of mourning for the player widely regarded as the greatest of all time after his death at age 82. Emotional Brazilians flocked to the Sao Paulo hospital where "O Rei" (The...
Brazil legend Kaka welcomes Lionel Messi to elite 'Triple Crown' club in social media post
The Argentina captain became just the ninth player in history to reach the status to 'join' the club, which requires a player to have won a Champions League, World Cup and Ballon d'Or.
