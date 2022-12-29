Read full article on original website
Related
urbanbellemag.com
Tamar Braxton Has More to Say After Calling Out RHOA Star & Her Husband
Kandi Burruss made some controversial accusations about Carlos King. Tamar Braxton is no stranger to grabbing people’s attention with her social media actions. And although she walked away from reality television because she thought it had become too negative, life away from “Braxton Family Values” hasn’t made life drama free for Tamar. She’s still having a lot of ups and downs in her friendships. Months ago, it was alleged that she is no longer on good terms with NeNe Leakes. Despite defending NeNe against backlash surrounding her current romance, it was alleged that NeNe double-crossed Tamar. And she allegedly did so by trying to hook up her girlfriend with a man she already hooked Tamar up with. Although Tamar didn’t confirm the gossip, she didn’t deny it on Twitter. So some of her fans think it’s some truth to the rumor.
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown 'Regrets Bringing Robyn Into The Family' Amid Kody Split: Source
Sister Wives star Meri Brown may not be as happy with Kody's fourth wife as she appears to be. Despite being friendly with Robyn and regularly taking her side throughout Season 16 and Season 17 of TLC's hit show, a source spilled she "regrets" the 44-year-old's role in the family. Kody and Robyn spiritually tied the knot in 2010, and in 2014, Kody divorced Meri, his first wife, so that he could legally wed Robyn in order to formally adopt her children from a previous marriage. SISTER WIVES' ROBYN BROWN 'QUESTIONING' HER MARRIAGE TO KODY AFTER CHRISTINE & JANELLE'S EXIT,...
Lisa Rinna’s new haircut divides ‘Housewives’ fans: ‘It’s giving Seed of Chucky’
Lisa Rinna is slowly changing her signature style. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star — who is known for having the same haircut for decades — has recently been trying out wigs, but took her experimentation to the next level by getting a unique cut courtesy of renowned celeb stylist Sally Hershberger. “Chop chop,” Rinna, 59, captioned a new selfie featuring the Hershberger-like shag ‘do. Some fans were feeling the look, comparing it to Julia Roberts as Tinkerbell in “Hook” and “The Legend of Billie Jean.” However, others weren’t wowed by the spiked style, joking that her stylist must be “team Kathy” Hilton,...
brides.com
Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
Todd And Julie Chrisley's Son Grayson Reveals Why He's Never Watched The Fam's Reality Show
Grayson Chrisley hasn't watched Chrisley Knows Best and revealed why.
The Crawfish Boxes
Retired MI5 Agent Confesses On His Deathbed- " I Killed Princess Diana Because She Knew Secrets Of Royalty( VIDEO )
Princess Diana – the people’s princess. She was adored by everyone who knew her, and she brought light wherever she went. She was known for her compassion and kindness, grace and elegance. Life was cruel to steal her so young from her people, at such a young age, too.
Kathie Lee Gifford's Daughter Cassidy Is Expecting Her First Baby with Husband Ben Wierda
The model and her beau, who tied the knot in 2020, announced their exciting baby news on Friday Cassidy Gifford and Ben Wierda are expecting their first child! On Friday, the daughter of former Today show co-host Kathie Lee Gifford and the late NFL star Frank Gifford posted a picture of three Christmas stockings hanging against an elegant white fireplace, with the one in the middle being relatively smaller than the others. "Our little peanut arriving June 2023🙏 Jeremiah 1:5," Cassidy, 29, explained in the caption. "A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus...
Jessica Simpson shares new family photos with husband, their 3 kids
Jessica Simpson shared new "festive" family photos with husband Eric Johnson and their three kids ahead of the holidays.
Tarek El Moussa Said ‘Heartbreak’ From Christina Hall Divorce Was ‘Worse Than 2 Cancers and a Back Surgery Combined’
HGTV star Tarek El Moussa shared how he overcame heartbreak after his divorce from Christina Hall.
O.J. Simpson Finally Addresses Rumor That He’s Khloe Kardashian’s Father
O.J. Simpson finally addresses the rumor of him being Khloe Kardashian's father, "“The rumor ain’t true. It’s not even anywhere close to being true."
Popculture
Duggar Couple Expecting Again Just 7 Months After Welcoming First Baby
Jedidiah Duggar and his wife Katelyn (Nakatsu) Duggar are expecting baby number two! The Counting On alum and his wife announced this week that they were adding another member to the family just seven months after Katey gave birth to their firstborn son, Truett Oliver Duggar. "We have some news,...
Kendra Wilkinson's Son Hank Jr. and Daughter Alijah Look All Grown Up in Rare Vacation Photos
Kendra Wilkinson shares daughter Alijah Mary, 8, and son Hank Jr., 12, with ex Hank Baskett Kendra Wilkinson is sharing quality time with her kids over the holidays. The Kendra Sells Hollywood star, 37, shared a rare photo with her two kids — daughter Alijah Mary, 8, and son Hank Jr., 12 — as the family enjoyed some downtime in Maui, Hawaii. "Happy Holidays 🌺," she captioned the shots on Instagram, the first of which shows the reality star smiling while surrounded by palm trees with her kids. Wilkinson smiles in a...
‘Sister Wives’ Drama: Meri Brown Drops Kody and Robyn Brown From Instagram, Follows Psychologists Instead
Meri Brown has admitted that her marriage to Kody Brown is over. 'Sister Wives' fans aren't convinced by her words. Her Instagram following list tells a story, though.
90 Day Fiance’ Stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Share How Their Family Is Doing After Welcoming Baby No. 3: ‘It’s Chaotic’
A happy family! 90 Day Fiancé stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik opened up about how their family is doing since they welcomed daughter Ariel in September. “It's chaotic. Some people, like, I remember when I was pregnant it was like a 50/50 draw,” the Florida native, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, December 2, […]
Maralee Nichols, Tristan Thompson's Son Theo Turns 1: See Photos from 'Winter ONEderland' Party
Maralee Nichols celebrated her and Tristan Thompson's son Theo's first birthday with a beautiful blue and white "Winter ONEderland" themed bash Maralee Nichols pulled out all the stops for her baby boy's first birthday. The model's son with Tristan Thompson, Theo, celebrated his first birthday on Dec. 1 and had a special birthday party with loved ones over the weekend to celebrate the milestone. The "Winter ONEderland" themed bash was complete with baby blue and white decor, with a few shiny silver accents. "Theo's Winter ONEderland," she captioned photos shared on her...
Essence
Diddy Gifts Twin Daughters Jessie And D’Lila Matching Range Rovers At Their Sweet 16 Party
The twins, who Diddy had with the late Kim Porter, hit a milestone age, and he surprised them with a gift they won’t forget. The Combs twins recently hit a milestone age, 16. As expected, Jessie James and D’Lila Star brought in 16 in the grandest way; they had a lavish futuristic-themed party.
Royal Commentator Says Meghan Markle Won’t Be ‘Successful’ at Getting Americans to ‘Feel Bad for Her’
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are the subject of a new Netflix docuseries. One royal commentator doesn't think the series will improve Meghan's image.
Joycelyn Savage Welcomes First Child With R. Kelly
Joycelyn Savage has welcomed her first child with R. Kelly, who’s serving 30 years in prison. She welcomed a baby girl earlier this month. The post Joycelyn Savage Welcomes First Child With R. Kelly appeared first on 92 Q.
90 Day: Usman and Kim End 'Toxic and Unhealthy' Relationship: 'We'll Never Have Peace'
Usman and Kim both proposed to each other on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? — but a wedding doesn't seem to be in their future Kim Menzies and Usman "Sojaboy" Umar's relationship might be over for good. After reaching a plateau in their engagement — getting Usman's mother to approve their marriage and nearly adopting his nephew Mahadi — Kim and Usman appeared to call it quits on Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? "I cannot continue this way," Usman said in an interview. "I cannot be in...
90 Day: Jenny Is 'Shocked' by Sumit's Total 180 When Announces He Might Want Children in 2 Years
Jenny, 63, and Sumit, 33, agreed early in their 10-year relationship that they wouldn't have kids — but Sumit changed his mind when his parents disowned him 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? stars Sumit Singh and Jenny Slatten are no longer on the same page. In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday night's episode, Sumit tells Jenny he's thinking about having children in a few years — despite the fact the pair agreed long ago that kids were off the table in their relationship. Sumit, 33, begins the conversation by telling Jenny,...
Comments / 1