Locality pay carries uncertain fate in W.Va.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Whether it be teachers, police or corrections officers -- all are in short supply. That reality is especially true in the state’s Eastern Panhandle, where Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, says the cost of living is much higher with the area’s proximity to Washington, D.C.
New study shows hunger rising in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Between October 2021 and 2022, nationwide hunger has increased by 30% according to Hunger Free America, and that number is even higher in Virginia. More than 434,000 Virginians not having enough food in one week. “Hunger Free America study of federal data found there was a...
2022 in the Valley
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The WHSV News Team looks back on 2022. The world continued to adapt to the new normal created by the COVID-19 pandemic. About a year ago, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signed an executive order ending school mask mandates. The adjusted guidelines created some tension at school...
Virginians encouraged to arrange safe rides home before ball drops on New Year’s Eve
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re planning on heading out for New Year’s Eve, safety officials are reminding you to arrange a safe ride home. AAA reports that in 2021, Virginia saw 80 crashes involving alcohol over the holiday weekend. Three people were killed and another 38 were injured.
Starting January 1st, new changes will put some more money in your pocket
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The minimum wage in Virginia is increasing from $11 an hour to $12 an hour at the start of the New Year. Along with this change, you’ll also save money on groceries with the sales tax rate dropping from 2.5% to 1%. “Any increase is...
General Assembly session promises conflict and compromise
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - When the Virginia General Assembly convenes next month in Richmond, the headlines might tell a tale of two sessions - with stories of major conflict and compromise. So says WDBJ7 Political Analyst and retired Virginia Tech Professor Bob Denton. “Well, I actually think we’re going to...
