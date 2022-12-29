ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plaquemines Parish, LA

WHSV

Locality pay carries uncertain fate in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Whether it be teachers, police or corrections officers -- all are in short supply. That reality is especially true in the state’s Eastern Panhandle, where Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, says the cost of living is much higher with the area’s proximity to Washington, D.C.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

New study shows hunger rising in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Between October 2021 and 2022, nationwide hunger has increased by 30% according to Hunger Free America, and that number is even higher in Virginia. More than 434,000 Virginians not having enough food in one week. “Hunger Free America study of federal data found there was a...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

2022 in the Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The WHSV News Team looks back on 2022. The world continued to adapt to the new normal created by the COVID-19 pandemic. About a year ago, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signed an executive order ending school mask mandates. The adjusted guidelines created some tension at school...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

General Assembly session promises conflict and compromise

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - When the Virginia General Assembly convenes next month in Richmond, the headlines might tell a tale of two sessions - with stories of major conflict and compromise. So says WDBJ7 Political Analyst and retired Virginia Tech Professor Bob Denton. “Well, I actually think we’re going to...
VIRGINIA STATE

