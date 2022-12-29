ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Democrat Katie Hobbs to take office as Arizona governor

PHOENIX (AP) — Katie Hobbs takes the oath of office Monday to become Arizona’s 24th governor and the first Democrat to hold the office since 2009. Power will transfer in a private ceremony at the state Capitol as Hobbs formally takes over from Republican Doug Ducey. A public inauguration for Hobbs and others taking statewide offices is scheduled for Thursday. Hobbs is the outgoing secretary of state and was previously a state legislator who rose to be the top Democrat in the Senate. As governor, she’ll have to work with a House and Senate narrowly controlled by Republicans. The new Legislature convenes for the first time next week. Hobbs assumes control of a state with a strong economy and a solid financial position, with a large budget surplus forecast for the next fiscal year.
ARIZONA STATE
Reuters

India's Supreme Court upholds legality of 2016 note ban decision

NEW DELHI, Jan 2 (Reuters) - India's Supreme Court on Monday upheld the legality of the 2016 government decision to outlaw 86% of the country's cash in circulation. The arguments in the case were heard by a five-judge constitution bench of the country's top court.

Comments / 0

Community Policy