Part of your first aid kit may have been recalled for bacterial contamination
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. ( WBOY ) – A burn cream that was distributed in several types of first aid kits, as well as separately, is being recalled because a U.S. Food and Drug Administration analysis found it was contaminated with Bacillus licheniformis and Bacillus sonorensis .
The FDA recall warns that people who use the recalled Easy Care® AfterBurn® Cream, which came in 0.9-gram single-use packets, could experience complications including skin infections. Immunocompromised people may even experience severe complications like bacteremia, sepsis or peritonitis.FDA grants fast-track review for over-the-counter overdose drug
The following products are impacted by the recall:
|Product Type
|Product Number
|Product Name
|Lot Number
|Expiration
|Box of 10
|9999-1515
|Easy Care First Aid® AfterBurn® Cream, 0.9g single-use packet
|W06I28
|09/28/2024
|First Aid Kit
|1015-0150
|Adventure® Marine 150
|W06I20
|09/20/2024
|0120-0213
|Adventure® First Aid 1.0
|W06C05 W06F10 W06H15
| 03/05/2024
06/10/2024 08/15/2024
|0120-0212
|Adventure® First Aid 1.5
|W06H15
|08/15/2024
|9999-2129
|Easy Care First Aid® 25 Person 2009 ANSI
|W05L28
|12/28/2023
|9999-2128
|Easy Care First Aid® 10 Person 2009 ANSI
| W05L28 W06F10
W06H15
| 12/28/2023
06/10/2024
08/15/2021
|9999-2150
|Easy Care First Aid® Class A ANSI 25 Person
| W06C05
W06H15
| 03/05/2024
08/15/2024
|9999-2132
|Easy Care First Aid® 25 Person 2009 ANSI
|W06H15
|08/15/2024
|2980-0700
|CVS® First Aid Home
|W06H15
|08/15/2024
|9999-2132
|Easy Care First Aid® 25 Person 2009 ANSI
|W06H15
|08/15/2024
|9999-2131
|Easy Care First Aid® 10 Person 2009 ANSI
|W06H15
|08/15/2024
Those who have the impacted products are asked to stop using single-use packets of Easy Care® AfterBurn® Cream and discard them.
Those with questions can contact the product’s distributor, Adventure Ready Brands, by email at regulatory@adventurereadybrands.com or by phone at 603-837-0285, Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.Stolen car suspect who fired at deputies shot dead in downtown Chattanooga
Those who experienced any health problems as a result of using the product are advised by the FDA to contact their healthcare provider.
Adverse reactions can be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online , by regular mail or fax. Click here to download a reporting form, or call 1-800-332-1088 to request one. Completed forms can be faxed to 1-800-FDA-0178.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.
Comments / 0