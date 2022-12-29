SUNRISE, Fla. — Jaroslav Halak turned in his second consecutive impressive performance in nets albeit 15 days apart. For the 37-year-old who had opened 1-6-1 in his first eight starts, won his second straight while turning aside 32 of 35 shots after being a difference-maker in the Rangers’ double-empty-net-abetted 6-3 victory in Philadelphia on Dec. 17. Halak was particularly important throughout the second period and early in the third when the Panthers made a few runs at the Rangers and crashed the net repeatedly. Igor Shesterkin had played the last five straight for the Blueshirts, who play at home Tuesday against Carolina before...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 45 MINUTES AGO