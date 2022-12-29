James Cameron Is OK If He Doesn’t Make More Non-‘Avatar’ Films: “I Can Tell Most Of The Stories I Want” On Pandora

Read full article on original website
Nicolas Winding Refn Calls Hollywood “A System Falling Apart Desperately” That Needs To Reinvent Itself
Are movies back to their pre-pandemic popularity? Box office juggernauts like “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Avatar: The Way Of Water” may indicate that’s the case, but 2022 was still a challenging year for the film industry. Overall, the grosses for films remain lower than they did before COVID-19. And there have been a few huge flops this year, with Damien Chazelle‘s “Babylon” being the latest.
Allison Williams Weighs In On The “Nepo Baby” Conversation: “It Doesn’t Feel Like A Loss To Admit It”
There’s been nothing trending more over the past two weeks than the term “nepo baby.” Thanks to New York Magazine’s articles on the subject this month, the phrase is the talk of Hollywood, the press, and, unfortunately, many family holiday celebrations. So, what’s a nepo baby, anyway? As per Today, “a nepo baby, in case you haven’t heard, is the offspring of a famous person who follows their parent into the creative industries, and often is met with success despite the competition.” In other words, many Hollywood actors and actresses qualify as nepo babies, and some aren’t happy about the newfangled terminology.
George R.R. Martin Reveals The HBO Max-Discovery+ Merger Shelved A Couple Of ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spinoff Shows In Development
Maybe bringing balance to the Seven Kingdoms means HBO Max shelving some of its myriad “Games Of Thrones” spinoffs in development. At least, that’s apparently what producers at HBO think. EW reports that, in his latest blog post, “Thrones” creator George R.R. Martin admitted that a couple of Westeros-related projects “have been shelved” amid the shakeups after the HBO Max-Discovery+ merger. However, Martin doesn’t think those shelvings are permanent.
James Corden Reveals He Auditioned For Samwise Gamgee Role In Peter Jackson’s ‘The Lord Of The Rings’ Films & It Was “Not Good”
Most people know James Corden as the bombastic host of CBS‘ “The Late Late Show.” Or audiences may know him from his pitiful acting in the likes of “Ocean’s 8,” “Cinderella,” or 2019’s execrable laugh riot “Cats.” But in some deranged alternate universe, James Corden might have landed the role of Samwise Gamgee over Sean Astin in Peter Jackson‘s “The Lord Of The Rings” film trilogy. So let’s all remain thankful that potential world doesn’t exist.
New ‘White Noise’ Clip: Check Out The Final Credits Sequence To Noah Baumbach’s Latest, Featuring New Music By LCD Soundsystem
As 2022 comes to a close, Noah Baumbach‘s latest film, “White Noise,” adapted from Don Delillo‘s 1985 novel of the same name, finally premieres on Netflix. That’s after the movie’s world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September and limited theatrical run earlier this month. So is “White Noise” worth the wait for Netflix subscribers? That’s a difficult question to answer. The film is undoubtedly Baumbach’s most ambitious to date, but Delillo’s novel is a dense, cryptic book, and not the easiest to adapt for a general audience.
Courtney Love Stands By ‘Fight Club’ Firing Story & Claims Brad Pitt Tried To “Blackmail” Her Over Kurt Cobain Film Rights
Courtney Love is sticking by her story. After claiming on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast that she was fired from 1999’s “Fight Club” because of a fight with Brad Pitt, a Variety report and an unnamed source within it refuted the claim. Their take? Love never actually had the role.
