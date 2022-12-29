James Cameron Is OK If He Doesn’t Make More Non-‘Avatar’ Films: “I Can Tell Most Of The Stories I Want” On Pandora

There’s been nothing trending more over the past two weeks than the term “nepo baby.” Thanks to New York Magazine’s articles on the subject this month, the phrase is the talk of Hollywood, the press, and, unfortunately, many family holiday celebrations. So, what’s a nepo baby, anyway? As per Today, “a nepo baby, in case you haven’t heard, is the offspring of a famous person who follows their parent into the creative industries, and often is met with success despite the competition.” In other words, many Hollywood actors and actresses qualify as nepo babies, and some aren’t happy about the newfangled terminology.

2 DAYS AGO