A Cleveland Township man remains missing and a search party is being formed to try to find him. 25-year-old Shawn Mooring went missing the evening of December 13. Authorities are saying he was suffering a mental health experience at the time. Organizers are going to meet at the Church of Christ on Highway 99 in Cleveland at 9 Saturday morning. 25 to 30 volunteers are needed and should be physically able to walk in snow, roads and ditches. If you want to help in the search, you are asked to park on the east side parking lot and wear blaze orange or reflective clothing. Snow will be extremely deep in spots so snow shoes with walking sticks are highly encouraged. Plus items like drones, snowmobiles or ATVs will be helpful. If anyone has information on Mooring or his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office.

CLEVELAND, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO