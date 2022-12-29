ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Boston 25 News WFXT

Pelé brought renown to Santos, Brazilian port city and team

SANTOS, Brazil — (AP) — Pelé. Santos, Brazil. Over decades, adoring fans around the world mailed thousands of letters, postcards and packages to the sports legend without his address or full name. Almost without fail, they reached the office of Edson Arantes do Nascimento in the port...
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to horrible illegal hit

Over the past several years, the NCAA has tried to make college football safer with several rule changes to protect the players including the ever-controversial targeting penalty. While some might complain that the rules changes have made the game soft and made life more difficult on defenders, one hit during Saturday’s Music City Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes would have been illegal in any era of football.
IOWA CITY, IA
Sporting News

Pele funeral: When, where, and how to watch as Brazil football legend laid to rest

Pele's death shocked the world of sports in general and football in particular. The man who won the more World Cups than any male player in the sport's history passed away December 29 at the age of 82 after suffering from colon cancer, and preparations for his funeral immediately began. With Pele's health failing for some time, plans for his funeral were being set in motion in advance.
Reuters

Soccer-Liverpool can't play monopoly in transfer window: Klopp

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has suggested Cody Gakpo might be their only major signing of the January window, saying the club "cannot play like monopoly" in the transfer market and that he has "faith and trust" in the players at his disposal.
thecomeback.com

Broncos players angry with coach’s controversial move

The Denver Broncos have very little remaining to play for this season after the team was eliminated from playoff contention earlier this month and fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett. But even despite that, Broncos interim head coach Jerry Rosburg made the decision to have a full-contact, padded practice this week. And that move has turned out to be quite controversial with the players.
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

Soccer star blasts LaLiga for inactivity on racial abuse

LaLiga, the preeminent soccer league in Spain in the UEFA confederation, is coming under fire from one of the league’s biggest stars. Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior blasted the league for its inactivity on racism during league matches. Vinícius, who is black, recently was racially abused at the conclusion of a match between Real Madrid and Real Valladolid. A video on social media identified the moment.
thecomeback.com

Nick Saban gets honest about Kansas State motivation

On the rare occasion that Alabama doesn’t reach the College Football Playoff, they have struggled when they aren’t playing for a national championship. Alabama fans and head coach Nick Saban hope that isn’t the case Saturday when the Tide faces Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Despite...
MANHATTAN, KS
thecomeback.com

Wrestling world mourns loss of beloved commentator

The wrestling world mourned the loss of a beloved commentator on Friday. Don West, who most notably did color commentary for TNA Wrestling in the mid-2000s, died of lymphoma. He was 59 years old. Last June, West, who worked for NewsRadio 560 KPQ in Seattle, wrote a message to his...
thecomeback.com

CFB Twitter abuzz over instant classic CFB Playoff games

College football fans and sports fans alike were blessed on New Year’s Eve. A pair of instant classic College Football Playoff games swept everyone off their feet and excited everybody. The CFB Playoff has had mixed results in its first eight years. It’s crowned rightful champions, and rarely has...
GEORGIA STATE
themorninghustle.com

KING ME: Celebrating LeBron James’ 38th Birthday With The Best #JamesGang Photos

When discussing the greatest basketball players or all-time, one name that surely has to come up in the conversation is LeBron James. Over his illustrious career, he has amassed four NBA championships, four NBA MVP awards, four NBA Finals MVP awards, three All-Star MVP awards and two Olympic gold medals. He is also an 18-time All-Star and second on the NBA’s all time scoring list behind the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. We’ve watched LeBron play in the NBA for literally over half of his life. As The King turns 38 today, we celebrate the legacy of one of the most polarizing figures in all of sports.
OHIO STATE

