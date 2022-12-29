Read full article on original website
Pele was paid huge $120,000 just to tie his laces at 1970 World Cup due to furious Adidas-Puma row
THE LEGENDARY Pele was paid a whopping $120,000 to tie his laces at the 1970 World Cup amid a bitter row between Adidas and Puma. The world of football is in mourning after it was announced yesterday that the Pele had passed away aged 82 in his homeland. The icon,...
Soccer-Pele's World Cup-winning team mates remember a 'player from another planet'
SAO PAULO/SOCORRO, Brazil, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Some of Brazilian soccer legend Pele's former team mates on Friday remembered him as the greatest player of all time, as they mourned his death and celebrated his legacy.
Pelé brought renown to Santos, Brazilian port city and team
SANTOS, Brazil — (AP) — Pelé. Santos, Brazil. Over decades, adoring fans around the world mailed thousands of letters, postcards and packages to the sports legend without his address or full name. Almost without fail, they reached the office of Edson Arantes do Nascimento in the port...
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to horrible illegal hit
Over the past several years, the NCAA has tried to make college football safer with several rule changes to protect the players including the ever-controversial targeting penalty. While some might complain that the rules changes have made the game soft and made life more difficult on defenders, one hit during Saturday’s Music City Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes would have been illegal in any era of football.
Sporting News
Pele funeral: When, where, and how to watch as Brazil football legend laid to rest
Pele's death shocked the world of sports in general and football in particular. The man who won the more World Cups than any male player in the sport's history passed away December 29 at the age of 82 after suffering from colon cancer, and preparations for his funeral immediately began. With Pele's health failing for some time, plans for his funeral were being set in motion in advance.
Pelé remembered for transcending soccer around world
Pelé was remembered for a life beyond the field, for transcending the sport of soccer and becoming perhaps the most well-known person on Earth.
NBC Sports
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
Soccer-Liverpool can't play monopoly in transfer window: Klopp
Jan 2 (Reuters) - Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has suggested Cody Gakpo might be their only major signing of the January window, saying the club "cannot play like monopoly" in the transfer market and that he has "faith and trust" in the players at his disposal.
Fritz blasts past Zverev as USA leads Germany at United Cup
SYDNEY — (AP) — Taylor Fritz took advantage of a dominant serve to beat Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-4 as the United States took an early 1-0 lead over Germany Monday at the United Cup mixed teams event in Sydney. Ninth-ranked Fritz won 96 percent (26/27) of first serve...
Yardbarker
Journalist Notes How Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo Could Spoil Home Nations’ 2030 World Cup Bids
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will occur in North America, with Canada, Mexico and the United States sharing hosting duties. But the tournament taking place in 2030 is going to have plenty of bidders as it’s yet to be awarded to any country. However, bidders are beginning to step...
Soccer great Cristiano Ronaldo signs with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr
Professional soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has signed with the Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr in a deal worth a reported $200 million.
thecomeback.com
Broncos players angry with coach’s controversial move
The Denver Broncos have very little remaining to play for this season after the team was eliminated from playoff contention earlier this month and fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett. But even despite that, Broncos interim head coach Jerry Rosburg made the decision to have a full-contact, padded practice this week. And that move has turned out to be quite controversial with the players.
Brazil legend Kaka welcomes Lionel Messi to elite 'Triple Crown' club in social media post
The Argentina captain became just the ninth player in history to reach the status to 'join' the club, which requires a player to have won a Champions League, World Cup and Ballon d'Or.
thecomeback.com
Soccer star blasts LaLiga for inactivity on racial abuse
LaLiga, the preeminent soccer league in Spain in the UEFA confederation, is coming under fire from one of the league’s biggest stars. Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior blasted the league for its inactivity on racism during league matches. Vinícius, who is black, recently was racially abused at the conclusion of a match between Real Madrid and Real Valladolid. A video on social media identified the moment.
thecomeback.com
Nick Saban gets honest about Kansas State motivation
On the rare occasion that Alabama doesn’t reach the College Football Playoff, they have struggled when they aren’t playing for a national championship. Alabama fans and head coach Nick Saban hope that isn’t the case Saturday when the Tide faces Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Despite...
thecomeback.com
Wrestling world mourns loss of beloved commentator
The wrestling world mourned the loss of a beloved commentator on Friday. Don West, who most notably did color commentary for TNA Wrestling in the mid-2000s, died of lymphoma. He was 59 years old. Last June, West, who worked for NewsRadio 560 KPQ in Seattle, wrote a message to his...
thecomeback.com
CFB Twitter abuzz over instant classic CFB Playoff games
College football fans and sports fans alike were blessed on New Year’s Eve. A pair of instant classic College Football Playoff games swept everyone off their feet and excited everybody. The CFB Playoff has had mixed results in its first eight years. It’s crowned rightful champions, and rarely has...
Erik ten Hag's blunt response to Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr question
Erik ten Hag was in no mood to discuss Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to Al Nassr after Man Utd beat Wolves.
themorninghustle.com
KING ME: Celebrating LeBron James’ 38th Birthday With The Best #JamesGang Photos
When discussing the greatest basketball players or all-time, one name that surely has to come up in the conversation is LeBron James. Over his illustrious career, he has amassed four NBA championships, four NBA MVP awards, four NBA Finals MVP awards, three All-Star MVP awards and two Olympic gold medals. He is also an 18-time All-Star and second on the NBA’s all time scoring list behind the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. We’ve watched LeBron play in the NBA for literally over half of his life. As The King turns 38 today, we celebrate the legacy of one of the most polarizing figures in all of sports.
