Heroes, zeros and the full blitz from the Giants’ 38-10 win over the Colts. Hero Daniel Jones completed 19 of 24 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns and ran 11 times for 91 yards and another two touchdowns. He subbed out of the game to a “Daniel Jones!” chant from the crowd. Zero Former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles completed 8 of 13 passes for 81 yards, but his pick-six to Landon Collins late in the second quarter essentially ended the game. He was knocked out of the game by Kayvon Thibodeaux shortly after. Unsung hero Richie James made seven catches for 76 yards and scored the game’s first touchdown, as the Giants went ahead 7-3. He has 15 catches for 166 yards over the last two games, coming back from a midseason disappearance. Stat 50 Games the Giants’ offense had gone without reaching 30 points (without any help from defense or special teams), since a 41-35 win against the Commanders in Week 16 of the 2019 season. Quote of the day “Our goal will never be just to make the playoffs. That will never be just our goal” — Brian Daboll on the Giants clinching a playoff spot but having more work to do

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 41 MINUTES AGO