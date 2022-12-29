Read full article on original website
Philadelphia welcomed the 15th bus with migrants from TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Extra Trains And Buses Were Added To NYC And Philadelphia For New Year's EveAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Tripadvisor reviewers rated this Pennsylvania restaurant one of "the best of the best" for casual diningEllen Eastwood
Philadelphia Christmas Village 2022JoJo's Cup of MochaPhiladelphia, PA
7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible CityTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
atozsports.com
Cowboys did something in Week 17 that they haven’t done in nearly 30 years
It wasn’t smooth sailing for the Dallas Cowboys under Mike McCarthy in his first season in 2020. The team dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic and a plethora of injuries, resulting in a disappointing 6-10 campaign. The table has turned for the Cowboys over the last two seasons. With their...
hotnewhiphop.com
Skip Bayless Rips Ezekiel Elliott Despite Cowboys Win
Bayless was not happy with what he saw from his Cowboys last night. Skip Bayless is one of the biggest Cowboys fans out there. Ever since becoming an analyst on TV, Bayless has ridden for his Cowboys. Unfortunately, they haven’t given him too much to cheer about, especially when it comes to the postseason. Overall, they have done very little in the Dak Prescott era, and it remains to be seen if they ever will.
New Orleans Saints: 3 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Eagles
The New Orleans Saints Week 17 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles is a big one. Despite sporting just a 6-9 record on the season, the Saints are still alive in the NFC South, but they are going to need a lot to go their way in order for them to win the division. That starts with beating Philly, so let’s unveil our Saints Week 17 predictions for this big upcoming contest.
Shannon Sharpe Has Honest Reaction To Cowboys Win Over Titans
The Cowboys improved to 12-4 on Thursday night, defeating the Titans on the road. However, "America's Team" didn't look that impressive against an opponent that was resting Derrick Henry for Week 18. During this Friday's episode of "Undisputed" on FS1, Shannon Sharpe offered his thoughts on the Cowboys' win over...
Heroes, zeros from Giants’ win over Colts: Richie James re-emerging
Heroes, zeros and the full blitz from the Giants’ 38-10 win over the Colts. Hero Daniel Jones completed 19 of 24 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns and ran 11 times for 91 yards and another two touchdowns. He subbed out of the game to a “Daniel Jones!” chant from the crowd. Zero Former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles completed 8 of 13 passes for 81 yards, but his pick-six to Landon Collins late in the second quarter essentially ended the game. He was knocked out of the game by Kayvon Thibodeaux shortly after. Unsung hero Richie James made seven catches for 76 yards and scored the game’s first touchdown, as the Giants went ahead 7-3. He has 15 catches for 166 yards over the last two games, coming back from a midseason disappearance. Stat 50 Games the Giants’ offense had gone without reaching 30 points (without any help from defense or special teams), since a 41-35 win against the Commanders in Week 16 of the 2019 season. Quote of the day “Our goal will never be just to make the playoffs. That will never be just our goal” — Brian Daboll on the Giants clinching a playoff spot but having more work to do
The Giants’ two potential NFL playoff scenarios
With the Giants beating the Colts on Sunday to lock up their first playoff berth since 2016, it’s finally safe to look ahead to the team’s potential postseason opponent. The Giants are locked into the No. 6 seed and will open the playoffs at the No. 3 seed. But who that No. 3 seed will be is up in the air. Coach Brian Daboll’s team with play the Vikings if Minnesota loses at the Bears or the 49ers beat the Cardinals in Week 17. The Giants lost to the Vikings 27-23 at U.S. Bank Stadium on Christmas Eve. Kicker Greg Joseph drilled a 61-yard field goal as time expired to give his team the win. Big Blue could also visit the 49ers if San Francisco loses and the Vikings win. The 49ers sport arguably the NFL’s best defense and it would be the team’s first meeting this season. The Giants face the Eagles in Week 18 before getting ready for the postseason.
atozsports.com
Cowboys gain another edge in NFC East race
The Dallas Cowboys are a long shot to win the NFC East. That’s because they need help from two teams that seem somewhat unlikely to provide it against the 13-2 Philadelphia Eagles. After all, in order to shock the NFL and end up as NFC East champions, the Cowboys...
atozsports.com
Eagles: Nick Sirianni gives fans a sliver of hope
The Philadelphia Eagles have a problem on their hands. They need a win this week to clinch the number-one seed in the NFC and it clinches the NFC East. There is just one problem. There is a possibility some of the Eagles’ best players won’t play on Sunday due to injuries, as we all know now.
NFL screws over Jaguars with Week 18 schedule
The NFL on Sunday night announced two games for the Week 18 schedule, and they did not do the Jacksonville Jaguars any favors. At 4:30 pm ET on Saturday in Week 18, the Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) will visit the Las Vegas Raiders (6-10). The primetime game at 8:15 pm ET on Saturday night will... The post NFL screws over Jaguars with Week 18 schedule appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Eagles cheerleaders, Swoop surprise local team heading to nationals
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A local cheerleading team got a surprise from the Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders and mascot Swoop right here at CBS Philadelphia's studios.The George Washington High School Eagles cheer team was performing a few Eagles chants when Swoop and the Eagles cheerleaders made a surprise entrance.The team was all smiles when they met up with the Birds a few days before George Washington's cheer team to become first Philly Public League school to head to NationalsOn New Year's Day, the Washington Eagles cheer team will be joining the Phlladelphia Eagles cheer team and performing at halftime at Lincoln Financial Field....
From Bucs to Bowl: Raymond James Stadium undergoes quick turnaround before ReliaQuest Bowl
TAMPA, Fla. (WCIA) — The transformation is underway at Raymond James Stadium. Less than an hour after the Buccaneers beat the Panthers to clinch the NFC South, crews started working on the field to get it ready for Monday’s ReliaQuest Bowl between Illinois and Mississippi State. It’s a huge project with a lot of work […]
Tom Brady's Reaction To Jalen Hurts Stats Going Viral
During Thursday's press conference, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was asked a question about Eagles star Jalen Hurts. The reporter said, "I just wanted to ask if you've been paying attention at all to what Jalen Hurts is doing in Philadelphia with the QB sneak, kind of at an unprecedented rate this year. He's done it 29 times."
atozsports.com
Saints chances to make the playoffs just took a big hit
The New Orleans Saints haven’t had the season we have hoped for, but somehow, some way, they can still make it into the playoffs. Well, now their chances to make it just took a big hit after some recent news on Friday. It’s no secret that injuries have been...
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts 'pushing to play' Sunday vs. Saints
According to Pelissero, Hurts has made "significant strides" in his recovery from a sprained shoulder suffered in the Eagles' Week 15 victory over the Chicago Bears and, after practicing several times this week, has yet to be ruled out. On Friday, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni noted that Hurts had...
