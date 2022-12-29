ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

KTLA.com

A California resort has the deepest snow in the U.S.

An “atmospheric river” that brought significant rain to California this week has delivered a motherload of snowfall to the ski resorts. Mammoth Mountain reported 11-inches of fresh snow over 24 hours Wednesday and 37” over the past several days. Mammoth’s base depth ranges from 85” at the main lodge to 165” at the summit – the deepest snow among the nation’s major ski resorts, according to onthesnow.com.
The Independent

Skiing over Christmas holidays no longer guaranteed – even with snow guns

The climate crisis could cripple the ski holiday industry and cause water shortages as resorts increasingly turn to artificially-produced snow.Current climate models predict that there will be more precipitation in winter in the coming decades, but that it will fall as rain instead of snow.New snow guns may alleviate the situation to a certain extent, say the researchers, but will not resolve the issue completely and have an environmental cost.Dr Erika Hiltbrunner from the Department of Environmental Sciences at the University of Basel says the weather will often not cold be enough over Christmas.“Many people don’t realize that you...
NBCMontana

Yellowstone National Park: Consider delaying travel into park

MISSOULA, Mont. — Yellowstone National Park sent out a text alert Wednesday morning, encouraging travelers to delay entrance into the park as an intense winter storm, followed by dangerous cold, hits Montana. The alert says there are hazardous road conditions requiring extreme caution near the Temporary North Entrance.
Outside Nomad

Winter Hiking For Beginners The Complete Guide To Hiking, Snowshoeing And Camping In The Winter

The Beginners Guide To Winter Hiking and Camping: Clothes, Gear, Safety, and More. We know it can all seem overwhelming if you’re new to winter hiking, snowshoeing, and camping to get started. But don’t worry – we’ve got you covered. To make sure you’re prepared for your winter hike or snowshoe, I’ll go over everything you need to know, from what clothes and gear to bring to how to stay safe in the cold weather.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in North Dakota

North Dakota has some surprisingly large lakes including some of the largest man-made reservoirs in the country. Lake Sakakawea is a 360,000 acre lake in North Dakota that was built on the Missouri River with the Garrison Dam. Lake Oahe spreads across North Dakota and South Dakota, starting at the Oahe Dam and expands northward to Bismarck, ND. Devil’s Lake is the largest natural lake in North Dakota and covers 4,435-acres. But are these bigger lakes also the deepest lakes? What kind of fish love deep water lakes? How is the fishing in North Dakota’s deepest lake? Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in North Dakota!
Outsider.com

Hiker Stumbles Upon Incredible ‘Rainbow’ Ice Cave at Mount Rainier

A photographer stumbled across an incredible sight when he discovered a “rainbow” ice cave while hiking in Washington’s Mount Rainier National Park in late summer. ABC News took to Twitter to share a video that was created by the photographer, Mathew Nichols. “A photographer on a hike through an ice cave in Mount Rainier found it transformed into a dreamy fairytale, as the light from the rising sun refracted off the ice sheets to create a prismatic, rainbow-like appearance throughout the cavern.”
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.

