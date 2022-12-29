Read full article on original website
Foot of snow temporarily closes key road at Rocky Mountain National Park
Bear Lake Road, a stretch of road that goes through Rocky Mountain National Park, was temporarily closed on Tuesday as plows worked to clear snow. According to RMNP officials, the Bear Lake Area received about a foot of new snow in a storm that began on Monday evening. The closure was located at the junction of Bear Lake Road and US 36.
13 bison killed in crash with semi near Yellowstone National Park entrance, cops say
Bison’s dark coats make them hard to spot after dark, and their eyes don’t reflect headlights the way deer eyes do.
Man dies in Christmas Day avalanche in Colorado
A 44-year-old man died in an avalanche on Berthoud Pass near the Town of Winter Park, Colorado, on Christmas Day, according to the Grand County Sheriff's Office.
13 bison dead after truck hits herd near Yellowstone park
WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. — (AP) — Thirteen bison were killed or had to be euthanized after their herd was struck by a semi-truck involved in an accident with two other vehicles on a dark Montana highway just outside Yellowstone National Park, authorities said Friday. The semi-truck struck the...
Yellowstone National Park Plummets to Shocking Temperature Amid Brutal Winter Storm
For Yellowstone National Park and its countless resident wildlife, winter weather is nothing new. Seated at around 8,000 feet above sea level in Wyoming, Yellowstone hovers between 25 and -3 degrees Fahrenheit through the coldest winter months and sees an average of 150 inches of snowfall per year. This year,...
KTLA.com
A California resort has the deepest snow in the U.S.
An “atmospheric river” that brought significant rain to California this week has delivered a motherload of snowfall to the ski resorts. Mammoth Mountain reported 11-inches of fresh snow over 24 hours Wednesday and 37” over the past several days. Mammoth’s base depth ranges from 85” at the main lodge to 165” at the summit – the deepest snow among the nation’s major ski resorts, according to onthesnow.com.
Park Rangers Record First-Ever Moose Sighting in Mount Rainier: LOOK
The largest of the deer family, moose can be found all across the northern forests of North America. Their habitat, however, generally doesn’t include Washington. While some roam the forests of northern states like Idaho, Montana, and Maine, their numbers are far larger in the colder environments of Canada and Alaska.
Skier found dead at Utah resort after slopes were shut down for search and rescue
During the search for the missing skier, Solitude Mountain Resort shut down Apex, Summit and Sunrise slopes.
Moose Spotted For First Time Ever In Washington’s Mount Rainier National Park
According to King 5, Washington’s Mount Rainier National Park in Lewis County had their first ever moose sighting yesterday, which is also the southwestern part of the state’s first moose sighting as well. The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife also said that the farthest south a...
Skiing over Christmas holidays no longer guaranteed – even with snow guns
The climate crisis could cripple the ski holiday industry and cause water shortages as resorts increasingly turn to artificially-produced snow.Current climate models predict that there will be more precipitation in winter in the coming decades, but that it will fall as rain instead of snow.New snow guns may alleviate the situation to a certain extent, say the researchers, but will not resolve the issue completely and have an environmental cost.Dr Erika Hiltbrunner from the Department of Environmental Sciences at the University of Basel says the weather will often not cold be enough over Christmas.“Many people don’t realize that you...
NBCMontana
Yellowstone National Park: Consider delaying travel into park
MISSOULA, Mont. — Yellowstone National Park sent out a text alert Wednesday morning, encouraging travelers to delay entrance into the park as an intense winter storm, followed by dangerous cold, hits Montana. The alert says there are hazardous road conditions requiring extreme caution near the Temporary North Entrance.
Vail Resorts analysts expect reduced visitation, higher spending at Colorado ski resorts during holiday week
Vail Mountain visitation during the upcoming holiday week could be quite the opposite of last season, if predictions hold true. Part of the reason is something local parents won’t be surprised to hear — the fact that kids are still in school on the Thursday before the Sunday on which Christmas falls.
Yellowstone Revealed: Bullfrogs and tropical fish in the Tetons
When there’s snow on the Tetons, the temperature here can go 20 to 30 below zero. So it’s not a natural place for bullfrogs and tropical fish.
Winter Hiking For Beginners The Complete Guide To Hiking, Snowshoeing And Camping In The Winter
The Beginners Guide To Winter Hiking and Camping: Clothes, Gear, Safety, and More. We know it can all seem overwhelming if you’re new to winter hiking, snowshoeing, and camping to get started. But don’t worry – we’ve got you covered. To make sure you’re prepared for your winter hike or snowshoe, I’ll go over everything you need to know, from what clothes and gear to bring to how to stay safe in the cold weather.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in North Dakota
North Dakota has some surprisingly large lakes including some of the largest man-made reservoirs in the country. Lake Sakakawea is a 360,000 acre lake in North Dakota that was built on the Missouri River with the Garrison Dam. Lake Oahe spreads across North Dakota and South Dakota, starting at the Oahe Dam and expands northward to Bismarck, ND. Devil’s Lake is the largest natural lake in North Dakota and covers 4,435-acres. But are these bigger lakes also the deepest lakes? What kind of fish love deep water lakes? How is the fishing in North Dakota’s deepest lake? Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in North Dakota!
Holiday travelers faced with long lines after weather, security delays
Travelers ran into lines of more than an hour wait time at SEA security checkpoints Thursday morning, with holiday travel stacking up due to hundreds of flight cancellations and delays due to frosty weather since Sunday. A Seattle-Tacoma International Airport spokesperson told KIRO Newsradio the delay was also due to...
Hiker Stumbles Upon Incredible ‘Rainbow’ Ice Cave at Mount Rainier
A photographer stumbled across an incredible sight when he discovered a “rainbow” ice cave while hiking in Washington’s Mount Rainier National Park in late summer. ABC News took to Twitter to share a video that was created by the photographer, Mathew Nichols. “A photographer on a hike through an ice cave in Mount Rainier found it transformed into a dreamy fairytale, as the light from the rising sun refracted off the ice sheets to create a prismatic, rainbow-like appearance throughout the cavern.”
