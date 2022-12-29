Raiders WR Davante Adams sounds off after news his best friend was benched | He is the reason I came here

Read full article on original website
Mark Davis reportedly drove Raiders' Derek Carr decision
The Raiders’ Derek Carr decision has become this week’s top NFL storyline, and it sets up an interesting trade market for a player who has been loosely involved in trade rumors for years. It may not have been Josh McDaniels‘ decision to move in this direction. At least, not right now.
Yardbarker
Raiders owner reportedly soured on Derek Carr a while ago
While it seems the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr appear headed for a mutual parting of ways, team owner Mark Davis reportedly made up his mind about Carr long ago. In a recent column for The Athletic, Raiders reporter Vic Tafur shed some light on Davis’ true feelings...
Where Does Carr Rank Among Best Raiders QBs?
With the news that the Las Vegas Raiders have moved on from QB Derek Carr, we look back at his legacy and where he stands among the greatest in Silver and Black history.
Raiders giving Davante Adams space to 'feel however you feel' hoping he'll come around
This week the Raiders made a decision they haven’t made in a decade — they benched their starting quarterback. That move is obviously going to be greeted in different ways by the players on the team. And in this case, no player on the team is more affected by it than their All Pro receiver, Davante Adams.
Pete Carroll's Intervention: Why Does Seahawks Coach Chew So Much Gum?
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is being faced with the tough questions ahead of Sunday's meeting with the New York Jets.
Russell Wilson Makes Pitch to Broncos' Potential HC Candidates
Russell Wilson put on his salesman hat to tout the Denver Broncos head-coaching vacancy.
Josh McDaniels does not sound optimistic about Raiders’ QB situation
Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels did not exactly mince words when it comes to his team’s quarterback situation on Friday. The Raiders have announced that they are benching starter Derek Carr for the remainder of the season and giving fourth-year backup Jarrett Stidham the chance to start instead. On Friday, McDaniels said Stidham is... The post Josh McDaniels does not sound optimistic about Raiders’ QB situation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
atozsports.com
One HC doesn’t want to give the Broncos any help when it comes to fixing the franchise
As all of the Nathaniel Hackett stuff is now behind the Denver Broncos, now they have to find out who their next head coach will be, and there is always one guy this is constantly linked to them. Eric Bieniemy, the Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator, and from what we...
thecomeback.com
Broncos players angry with coach’s controversial move
The Denver Broncos have very little remaining to play for this season after the team was eliminated from playoff contention earlier this month and fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett. But even despite that, Broncos interim head coach Jerry Rosburg made the decision to have a full-contact, padded practice this week. And that move has turned out to be quite controversial with the players.
Yardbarker
Broncos DC Ejiro Evero Lands on Football Outsiders' All-Rookie Team
It’s been a trying time for Denver Broncos fans, who had high expectations for 2022 that never came to pass. However, there have been a few bright spots for Broncos Country — namely, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who made a good impression in his first year, despite other coaches struggling to do so.
lx.com
How Denver Broncos' Kareem Jackson Is Giving Back to His Community
Denver Broncos cornerback Kareem Jackson has experienced what a cancer diagnosis in the family can do. After his mom and sister both were diagnosed and recovered from cancer, he’s now giving back to the community through events and hospital visits.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for December 30, 2022 | Presented by the 2023 Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Bills designated CB Christian Benford to return from I/R. Cowboys elevated OL Brock Hoffiman and RB Qadree Ollison from their PS. Lions worked out OT Ben Petrula and OT Jarrid Williams. Green Bay Packers. Packers legend Ha Ha Clinton Dix signs a one day contract to retire a Packer. Las...
Two Reasons Broncos Shouldn’t Sell the Farm For Sean Payton
Sean Payton might be coveted by he comes with his share of warts.
