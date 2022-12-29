Read full article on original website
kicks96news.com
Not Crying Over Spilled Milk in Leake
4:35 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to Utah Road, near the Scott County line, for a milk tanker truck that had flipped onto its side. No one was injured and no milk was spilled. 7:52 a.m. – Leake Deputies were alerted to cows out in the roadway...
WAPT
Power being restored after strong storms put thousands in the dark
JACKSON, Miss. — Strong storms Friday morning caused thousands of customers to be in the dark. Just before 9 a.m., power outages totaled over 15,000 for the state, with several counties exceeding over 1,000 outages. Entergy said hundreds of people in Rankin County lost power after a lightning strike...
kicks96news.com
Trash Dumping, a Crash, and Bridge Out in Leake County
At 6:40 a.m., Leake County Deputies, Carthage Fire Department, and EMS were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Hwy 35 near Hopoca Rd. One person was transported to the hospital. At approximately 5 p.m., there was a report of a large amount of trash being dumped on Ealy...
Peaceful protest for Rasheem Ryelle Carter held in Taylorsville, MS on New Year's Eve afternoon
Protesters headed to Taylorsville, MS Police Department on New Year's Eve afternoon.Photo byAuthor, Sarah Walker Gorrell. Tiffany Carter, the mother of 25-year-old Rasheem, family members, friends, supporters, and members of the Black Lives Matter organization gathered in the parking lot of the Piggly Wiggly Grocery store to 'Say His Name' and bring awareness.
Alert issued for missing Mississippi man last seen in September
Mississippi officials have issued an alert for a Mississippi man last seen on Sept. 8. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 60-year Robert Earl Smith of Jackson, in Hinds County. He is described as a black male, six feet tall, weighing 170 pounds, with black...
Boil water notice lifted for some areas in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been lifted for parts of the City of Jackson. Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin said progress with the recovery from the winter storm is being made. The city lifted the boil water notice from the well system and a portion of the surface water system, which is […]
Burst pipes in Jackson, Mississippi, are just the latest of the city's water woes
Officials have been struggling for months to patch up an "old, crumbling system" while planning for a more permanent fix.
WLBT
Dozens of tires illegally dumped on empty lot in Fondren
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In the midst of the Jackson’s water crisis, a Fondren neighborhood is dealt another blow, illegal dumping. To the surprise and disappointment of residents, this week many woke to find more than 50 tires scattered on an empty lot on their street. “I hope they...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Copiah County sting nets guns, drugs, stolen property
Narcotics agents and uniformed deputies from the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant Thursday at 1047 Bob Road near Hazlehurst following a year-long investigation. Several persons were arrested at the scene and a large amount of narcotics and weapons were seized. The following list contains the items...
WLBT
Coroner on scene of fatal vehicle crash in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Coroner is on the scene of a vehicle crash that left one person dead Friday. It happened on Clinton Boulevard near Flag Chapel Road and Carolyn Avenue in Jackson. The crash appears to be a head-on collision between a Ford Escape and a Sedan.
WLBT
‘Forget bottled water’: Jackson councilman says city should have prepared more for current crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The tiny stream of water coming out of Catina Baldridge’s kitchen faucet may not look like much, but it beats what has had since last Friday: barely a drop. Baldridge, who lives off McDowell Road, is one of many South Jackson residents dealing with little...
WLBT
‘My mental tank hit an overload’: Jackson lawmaker opens up about stress of latest water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When Jackson’s main water treatment plant failed in late August, Rep. Ronnie Crudup Jr. was ready to roll up his sleeves and get to work. He’d been through it all before. As a local lawmaker and the son of a prominent pastor, he’s led...
Dollar General clerk shot during armed robbery in Hinds County
HINDS COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – A store clerk is in critical condition after being shot during an armed robbery at a Dollar General store in Hinds County on Thursday, December 29. Sheriff Tyree Jones said the incident happened around 9:00 p.m. at the Dollar General store on Highway 49 in Pocahontas. A man disguised as […]
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Dec. 30-Jan. 1
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 30 through January 1) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Festival of Trees – Friday & Saturday – Jackson The NYE Catfish Ball – Saturday – Jackson […]
Contractor at Mississippi construction site shoots at thieves who robbed workers, stole truck
Mississippi police say a contractor shot at thieves who robbed workers at a Mississippi construction site and stole a truck Wednesday. Police believe at least one robbery suspect was struck by a bullet in the incident. Officials with the Jackson Police Department say two plumbers were robbed at the worksite...
Company truck crashed during armed robbery in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – A man was arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Lawrence Road in Jackson on Wednesday, December 28. Officials with the (JPD) said officers responded to the 200 block of the road around 1:40 p.m. Upon arrival, crew workers said that they were held at gunpoint by three […]
pelahatchienews.com
Yogi Bear on the Lake in Pelahatchie wins several awards
The National Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds (ARVC) presented its highest award to the Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park location in Pelahatchie. ARVC presents Park of the Year Awards to campgrounds that deliver an extraordinary guest experience because of all-around excellence in operations, professionalism, marketing, customer service and industry involvement. The Jellystone Park location in Pelahatchie won the award in the medium size park category for campgrounds and RV parks and resorts (101 to 250 sites).
Teen airlifted after being shot twice in abdomen
A 17-year-old was airlifted after being shot twice in Pearl Thursday afternoon. WJTV in Jackson reports that the teen was shot twice in the abdomen in an incident on Sweet Home Church Road. The shooting reportedly happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29. Officials say the teen was...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Puppy Found Abandoned At Park With Broken Leg Now Safe At CARA
Local rescuer, Kelly Collins, received a call about a badly injured puppy at Manhattan Park in Jackson. She was sent photos and videos of the injured puppy. The dog had something terribly wrong with his front leg and was holding it, as it appeared visibly broken. Kelly Collins shared his...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Three Shot In Two Separate Incidents In Brookhaven
The Daily Leader reports that three people were shot in two separate incidents this week. Two of the people shot were juveniles. On Monday, at 11 p.m., shots were fired into a home. Assistant Chief of Police, Clint Earls told the Daily Leader that one person inside the home was struck and wounded by shrapnel.
