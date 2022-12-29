ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon, MS

kicks96news.com

Not Crying Over Spilled Milk in Leake

4:35 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to Utah Road, near the Scott County line, for a milk tanker truck that had flipped onto its side. No one was injured and no milk was spilled. 7:52 a.m. – Leake Deputies were alerted to cows out in the roadway...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Power being restored after strong storms put thousands in the dark

JACKSON, Miss. — Strong storms Friday morning caused thousands of customers to be in the dark. Just before 9 a.m., power outages totaled over 15,000 for the state, with several counties exceeding over 1,000 outages. Entergy said hundreds of people in Rankin County lost power after a lightning strike...
kicks96news.com

Trash Dumping, a Crash, and Bridge Out in Leake County

At 6:40 a.m., Leake County Deputies, Carthage Fire Department, and EMS were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Hwy 35 near Hopoca Rd. One person was transported to the hospital. At approximately 5 p.m., there was a report of a large amount of trash being dumped on Ealy...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
Sarah Walker Gorrell

Peaceful protest for Rasheem Ryelle Carter held in Taylorsville, MS on New Year's Eve afternoon

Protesters headed to Taylorsville, MS Police Department on New Year's Eve afternoon.Photo byAuthor, Sarah Walker Gorrell. Tiffany Carter, the mother of 25-year-old Rasheem, family members, friends, supporters, and members of the Black Lives Matter organization gathered in the parking lot of the Piggly Wiggly Grocery store to 'Say His Name' and bring awareness.
TAYLORSVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Boil water notice lifted for some areas in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been lifted for parts of the City of Jackson. Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin said progress with the recovery from the winter storm is being made. The city lifted the boil water notice from the well system and a portion of the surface water system, which is […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Dozens of tires illegally dumped on empty lot in Fondren

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In the midst of the Jackson’s water crisis, a Fondren neighborhood is dealt another blow, illegal dumping. To the surprise and disappointment of residents, this week many woke to find more than 50 tires scattered on an empty lot on their street. “I hope they...
darkhorsepressnow.com

Copiah County sting nets guns, drugs, stolen property

Narcotics agents and uniformed deputies from the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant Thursday at 1047 Bob Road near Hazlehurst following a year-long investigation. Several persons were arrested at the scene and a large amount of narcotics and weapons were seized. The following list contains the items...
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Coroner on scene of fatal vehicle crash in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Coroner is on the scene of a vehicle crash that left one person dead Friday. It happened on Clinton Boulevard near Flag Chapel Road and Carolyn Avenue in Jackson. The crash appears to be a head-on collision between a Ford Escape and a Sedan.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Dollar General clerk shot during armed robbery in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – A store clerk is in critical condition after being shot during an armed robbery at a Dollar General store in Hinds County on Thursday, December 29. Sheriff Tyree Jones said the incident happened around 9:00 p.m. at the Dollar General store on Highway 49 in Pocahontas. A man disguised as […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Dec. 30-Jan. 1

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 30 through January 1) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Festival of Trees – Friday & Saturday – Jackson The NYE Catfish Ball – Saturday – Jackson […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Company truck crashed during armed robbery in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – A man was arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Lawrence Road in Jackson on Wednesday, December 28. Officials with the (JPD) said officers responded to the 200 block of the road around 1:40 p.m. Upon arrival, crew workers said that they were held at gunpoint by three […]
JACKSON, MS
pelahatchienews.com

Yogi Bear on the Lake in Pelahatchie wins several awards

The National Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds (ARVC) presented its highest award to the Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park location in Pelahatchie. ARVC presents Park of the Year Awards to campgrounds that deliver an extraordinary guest experience because of all-around excellence in operations, professionalism, marketing, customer service and industry involvement. The Jellystone Park location in Pelahatchie won the award in the medium size park category for campgrounds and RV parks and resorts (101 to 250 sites).
PELAHATCHIE, MS
Magnolia State Live

Teen airlifted after being shot twice in abdomen

A 17-year-old was airlifted after being shot twice in Pearl Thursday afternoon. WJTV in Jackson reports that the teen was shot twice in the abdomen in an incident on Sweet Home Church Road. The shooting reportedly happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29. Officials say the teen was...
PEARL, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Puppy Found Abandoned At Park With Broken Leg Now Safe At CARA

Local rescuer, Kelly Collins, received a call about a badly injured puppy at Manhattan Park in Jackson. She was sent photos and videos of the injured puppy. The dog had something terribly wrong with his front leg and was holding it, as it appeared visibly broken. Kelly Collins shared his...
JACKSON, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Three Shot In Two Separate Incidents In Brookhaven

The Daily Leader reports that three people were shot in two separate incidents this week. Two of the people shot were juveniles. On Monday, at 11 p.m., shots were fired into a home. Assistant Chief of Police, Clint Earls told the Daily Leader that one person inside the home was struck and wounded by shrapnel.
BROOKHAVEN, MS

