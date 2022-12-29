ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
Brady, Bucs take aim at NFC South title against Panthers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers don’t have to sort through a bunch of potential tiebreaker scenarios to know what they need to do to win the NFC South and host a first-round playoff game. Beat the Panthers on Sunday at Raymond James...
Football World Furious With ESPN's Broadcast Tonight

No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State are playing a thrilling contest in the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl. Unfortunately, there have been nearly as many commercials as game plays on Saturday night. Going to commercial has caused us to miss a couple of key moments in...
Purdue's hire of Drew Brees leads to New Jersey voiding all Citrus Bowl bets

Purdue brought in Drew Brees to help handle its Citrus Bowl preparation amid a coaching transition, but not everyone's happy about it. New Jersey gaming regulators ordered sportsbooks to halt all betting on the Citrus Bowl and void all bets since Dec. 15 because "an individual associated with Purdue Football team" is in violation of state regulations, according to ESPN. That person is reportedly Brees.
Christian Watson Injury Update: Will he be available in Week 17?

Dr. Jesse Morse of the Fantasy Doctors breaks down the likeliness of Packers wide receiver Christian Watson playing in Week 17. How serious is his new injury?. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
Football World Is Not Happy With ESPN's Camera Operator

The college football world is upset with ESPN's camera operators during today's Fiesta Bowl matchup between Michigan and TCU. A Wolverines fan at State Farm Stadium is wearing a shirt that reads "Dahmer Went To Ohio State" — referencing infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. ESPN has shown this fan...
Jaire Alexander calls Justin Jefferson’s huge week in week 1 a “FLUKE”

I love a healthy beef, and I love competition. That is why I love this statement from Jaire Alexander the Green Bay Packers shutdown cornerback. He was asked by reporters about Justin Jefferson’s massive week 1 performance and boy did he give out some bulletin board material for the young Vikings wide out.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Masry Mapieu, DT, McNeese State University

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. What makes me a top NFL prospect in the 2023 draft, is my work ethic. I was a 3-Star Prospect in High-school, I finished my college football career with over 70 tackles, I made first team all conference and I will be the first in my family to graduate with a college degree. I am fierce competitor and a hard worker on and off the field. My goal is to get better everyday to be a student of the game and an athlete that is coachable, trustworthy and always willing to learn. I love the game of football and it is my ultimate goal to play in the NFL, therefore I am willing to do whatever it takes to accomplish my dream.
