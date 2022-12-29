Read full article on original website
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
Kirk Ferentz gets emotional when talking about decision to play in bowl game for Jack Campbell, Riley Moss
Kirk Ferentz is old school. He’s a carry-your-lunch pail and work the 9-5 shift with no complaints kind of coach. One should expect that from a man who’s been running the show in Iowa City since 1999. Players, however, might have other opinions when it comes to bowl...
BYU offensive lineman Sione Veikoso was killed in Hawaii after a 15-foot retaining rock wall collapsed on him
Sione Veikoso, a football player at BYU, was tragically killed at a construction site in Hawaii. He was just 22 years old. Veikoso was reportedly visiting his home in Hawaii when a 15-foot retaining rock wall behind a home partially collapsed and trapped three men. Veikoso was reportedly pronounced dead...
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
Brady, Bucs take aim at NFC South title against Panthers
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers don’t have to sort through a bunch of potential tiebreaker scenarios to know what they need to do to win the NFC South and host a first-round playoff game. Beat the Panthers on Sunday at Raymond James...
Bengals-Bills Kickoff Slightly Delayed On Monday Night
Fans get a little bit longer to tailgate.
Titans' Taylor Lewan jokingly threatens 'legal action' against Jeff Bezos for 'attempted murder'
Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan isn't happy, and it's not just because his team lost their sixth straight game on the Week 17 edition of "Thursday Night Football" against the Dallas Cowboys. Lewan suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2, and during the broadcast of the contest against...
Football World Furious With ESPN's Broadcast Tonight
No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State are playing a thrilling contest in the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl. Unfortunately, there have been nearly as many commercials as game plays on Saturday night. Going to commercial has caused us to miss a couple of key moments in...
Recalling Jim Wacker, the ex-TCU coach who turned in his own team to the NCAA
With TCU playing in its biggest game ever, meet Jim Wacker, who in 1985 came clean about his Horned Frogs team and set it back years in the process.
Purdue's hire of Drew Brees leads to New Jersey voiding all Citrus Bowl bets
Purdue brought in Drew Brees to help handle its Citrus Bowl preparation amid a coaching transition, but not everyone's happy about it. New Jersey gaming regulators ordered sportsbooks to halt all betting on the Citrus Bowl and void all bets since Dec. 15 because "an individual associated with Purdue Football team" is in violation of state regulations, according to ESPN. That person is reportedly Brees.
Where will Derek Carr play next year? Vegas odds think the Colts and Jets are the early favorites
Derek Carr was benched by the Raiders and he has left the facility. The Raiders are now the favorites to land Tom Brady as their next quarterback according to SportsBetting.AG, but he is not the only quarterback with odds on his next team. Derek Carr has some interesting odds as...
Will Derek Carr quit football if he ends up getting cut or traded by the Raiders?
Derek Carr told reporters back in 2021 that if he every had to play for anyone else he would probably quit football. Well, that time is likely here. If you remember he told reporters, that there is only one team for him and that was the Raiders. “I’d probably quit...
WATCH: A.J. Brown scores on Eagles' longest offensive play of 2022
Brown’s 68-yard catch earlier this season had been the Eagles’ longest play of the year…until he reeled off a 78-yard catch and run for a TD in the third quarter Sunday.
NBA Teams Had To Wear White Home Jerseys Because Away Teams Did Not Have Laundry Facilities So They Wear Darker Jerseys To Hide Dirt And Other Stains
The reason that NBA teams have to wear white home jerseys is because away teams wore dark jerseys to hide stains on road trips since they couldn't do laundry.
Christian Watson Injury Update: Will he be available in Week 17?
Dr. Jesse Morse of the Fantasy Doctors breaks down the likeliness of Packers wide receiver Christian Watson playing in Week 17. How serious is his new injury?. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
Football World Is Not Happy With ESPN's Camera Operator
The college football world is upset with ESPN's camera operators during today's Fiesta Bowl matchup between Michigan and TCU. A Wolverines fan at State Farm Stadium is wearing a shirt that reads "Dahmer Went To Ohio State" — referencing infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. ESPN has shown this fan...
Jaire Alexander calls Justin Jefferson’s huge week in week 1 a “FLUKE”
I love a healthy beef, and I love competition. That is why I love this statement from Jaire Alexander the Green Bay Packers shutdown cornerback. He was asked by reporters about Justin Jefferson’s massive week 1 performance and boy did he give out some bulletin board material for the young Vikings wide out.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Masry Mapieu, DT, McNeese State University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. What makes me a top NFL prospect in the 2023 draft, is my work ethic. I was a 3-Star Prospect in High-school, I finished my college football career with over 70 tackles, I made first team all conference and I will be the first in my family to graduate with a college degree. I am fierce competitor and a hard worker on and off the field. My goal is to get better everyday to be a student of the game and an athlete that is coachable, trustworthy and always willing to learn. I love the game of football and it is my ultimate goal to play in the NFL, therefore I am willing to do whatever it takes to accomplish my dream.
NFL Transactions for December 30, 2022 | Presented by the 2023 Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Bills designated CB Christian Benford to return from I/R. Cowboys elevated OL Brock Hoffiman and RB Qadree Ollison from their PS. Lions worked out OT Ben Petrula and OT Jarrid Williams. Green Bay Packers. Packers legend Ha Ha Clinton Dix signs a one day contract to retire a Packer. Las...
