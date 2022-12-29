Read full article on original website
Man Killed in Commack Motor Vehicle Crash, According to Authorities
Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a man in Commack on Thursday, December 29. A man was driving a vehicle at a high rate of speed southbound on Motor Parkway, near Shinbone Lane, when he failed to negotiate curve and the vehicle struck a utility pole and crashed into a wooded area at approximately 4 a.m. There appeared to be no witnesses to the incident and police were not called to the scene until a passing motorist called 911 at approximately 8 a.m.
Two Mem Arrested in Connection with Multiple Burglaries Throughout Nassau County
The Fifth Squad reports the arrest of two men for multiple Burglaries that occurred within the confines of Nassau County. According to Fifth Squad Detectives, a thorough investigation in conjunction with the First Squad, Burglary Pattern Squad and the Lynbrook Police Department, determined that Joshua B. Mellado-Gonzalez, 32, of 9021 Winchester Boulevard, Queens Village and Mauricio J. Fuentes-Jimenez, 31, of 9021 Winchester Boulevard, Queens Village were responsible for multiple Burglaries that occurred in Nassau County on the following dates:
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Multiple Agencies Respond to Boat Fire at Wantagh Residence
Multiple emergency agencies responded to a waterfront residence in Wantagh, NY at approximately 3 p.m. on Thursday afternoon to extinguish a boat anchored at the property that was engulfed in flames, reports say. A thick plume of black smoke from the home – located in the vicinity of Riverside Drive...
Singer Performs National Anthem in Navajo Language at Suffolk Legislature Meeting
Long Island singer Michelle Thomas was invited to sing the National Anthem in the Navajo language at the General Meeting of the Suffolk County Legislature on December 6th. December 7 is Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day and Legislator Bridget Fleming invited Thomas to sing at the meeting to honor the soldiers of World War II.
2,400 Long Island Student-Entrepreneurs Compete for Biz Awards, Jan 10-11
Nearly 100 simulated businesses created and run by 2,400 students across 80 Long Island schools will participate in a live, interactive trade show and compete for best business plan, best sales pitch, best exhibit booth, and more during Virtual Enterprises’ (VE) Long Island Regional Conference and Exhibition, on January 10 and 11 at LIU Post in Greenvale, NY. The annual event draws Long Island students who run simulated businesses with their classmates involved in the VE program as well as around 100 corporate volunteers from regional business, colleges and industry.
