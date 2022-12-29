Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a man in Commack on Thursday, December 29. A man was driving a vehicle at a high rate of speed southbound on Motor Parkway, near Shinbone Lane, when he failed to negotiate curve and the vehicle struck a utility pole and crashed into a wooded area at approximately 4 a.m. There appeared to be no witnesses to the incident and police were not called to the scene until a passing motorist called 911 at approximately 8 a.m.

