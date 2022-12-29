Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady Makes His Opinion On Bruce Arians Very Clear
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are inducting Bruce Arians into their ring of honor Sunday. Before the organization celebrates the former head coach, Tom Brady spoke fondly of Arians. "He's a big reason why I came here," Brady said Thursday, via Pewter Report. "He's a great person. He's a great leader....
Yardbarker
Raiders owner reportedly soured on Derek Carr a while ago
While it seems the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr appear headed for a mutual parting of ways, team owner Mark Davis reportedly made up his mind about Carr long ago. In a recent column for The Athletic, Raiders reporter Vic Tafur shed some light on Davis’ true feelings...
Andy Reid would prefer Eric Bieniemy not get 1 coaching job
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid has been supportive of his offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s efforts to land an NFL head coaching position. There is one job, however, that Reid would rather see someone else get. Reid said Wednesday that he was hopeful Bieniemy would receive an opportunity to become a head coach during the... The post Andy Reid would prefer Eric Bieniemy not get 1 coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Andy Reid Has Brutally Honest Admission On Eric Bieniemy
Will this finally be the year Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy lands a head coaching job?. After leading one of the most prolific offenses in the league, Bieniemy's name has been a hot one in coaching searches. He's interviewed for a number of openings, but never landed a job.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Will Derek Carr quit football if he ends up getting cut or traded by the Raiders?
Derek Carr told reporters back in 2021 that if he every had to play for anyone else he would probably quit football. Well, that time is likely here. If you remember he told reporters, that there is only one team for him and that was the Raiders. “I’d probably quit...
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
Kayvon Thibodeaux Celebrates Sack Next to Injured Nick Foles
The rookie defender seemed unfortunately unaware that the quarterback was injured on the play.
Westword
Reader: No One in Their Right Mind Would Want to Be the Denver Broncos Coach
The Denver Broncos take on the Kansas City Chiefs today, but the action on the field can't be half as exciting as all the offsides action of the past week. After proclaiming the team's performance against the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day "disappointing," the uber-disappointing Nathaniel Hackett was canned with two games left.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Lamar Jackson Injury Update: Did Lamar suffer a grade 2 PCL sprain?
Dr. Jesse Morse provides an update on the timeline from Lamar Jackson’s return as more information on his injury has become available. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
Colin Cowherd Names 3 Landing Spots For Derek Carr
Derek Carr's time with the Raiders will most likely come to an end this offseason. The coaching staff announced on Wednesday that he'll be benched for the final two weeks of the regular season. With Carr expected to be on the move this offseason, Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports named...
Broncos Signed Notable Running Back On Thursday
The Denver Broncos added a running back to the mix on Thursday afternoon. Denver signed Tyler Badie off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, per ESPN's Field Yates. Badie had previously terminated his contract with the Ravens on Wednesday, and now we know why. He had an opportunity out West. Badie...
Raiders to 'explore trade options' for Derek Carr after disappointing 2022 season: report
Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders may reportedly part ways in the offseason. The team may look to trade him after benching him for the final two weeks of the season.
NFL World Reacts To Broncos' Coaching Search Plans
The Denver Broncos must find a new head coach capable of cleaning up a major mess this offseason. After falling to 4-11 with a 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day, the Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett earlier this week. New ownership reportedly won't take the quest for its first head-coaching hire lightly.
atozsports.com
Broncos: Jerry Rosburg backs one of his coaches after questionable decision
The Denver Broncos‘ new head coach, well, interim head coach, backed up one of his coaches after a recent questionable decision, and you almost have to love it. Let’s just start with the recent news that has surrounded the Broncos as of late. Well, Nathaniel Hackett was fired...
Comments / 0