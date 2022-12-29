Milford, IA (KICD) — Snow-based recreation is a silver lining of our recent snowfall, and one amenity was able to officially open last weekend. The Horseshoe Bend tubing hill in Milford has started operations and will be open Saturdays and Sundays for the rest of the season if weather allows according to Dickinson County Conservation Board Community Relations Coordinator Jackie Jerge.

MILFORD, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO