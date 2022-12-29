Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
bigcountry1077.com
Christmas Eve Fire Destroys Paullina Shop
Paullina, IA (KICD)– An O’Brien County shop and office were destroyed by a Christmas Eve fire that required work from nine area departments. Paullina Fire Chief Ryan Harper tells KICD News the initial call came in around six o’clock Saturday morning to 4551 Redwing Avenue, the site of AgState.
bigcountry1077.com
Horseshoe Bend Tubing Hill in Milford Now Open
Milford, IA (KICD) — Snow-based recreation is a silver lining of our recent snowfall, and one amenity was able to officially open last weekend. The Horseshoe Bend tubing hill in Milford has started operations and will be open Saturdays and Sundays for the rest of the season if weather allows according to Dickinson County Conservation Board Community Relations Coordinator Jackie Jerge.
bigcountry1077.com
O’Brien County Using Grant to Emphasize Ease of Travel in Iowa
Primghar, IA (KICD) — Another local recipient of a recent Iowa Tourism Office grant was the O’Brien County Economic Development Corporation. Like the Spencer Chamber project, OCEDC’s Tourism Blogger Itineraries Project received the full $10,000 available while they match $2,500 of that award. OCEDC Executive Director Kiana...
bigcountry1077.com
Spencer Hospital Reporting Progress in Several Areas in Last Year
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The end of the calendar year is always good for looking back to look at progress made either personally or from a business standpoint and that is exactly what Spencer Hospital President Bill Bumgarner did at last week’s Board of Trustees meeting. The hospital has...
bigcountry1077.com
Milly Feger, 77, of Estherville
Services for 77-year-old Milly Feger of Estherville will be Wednesday, January 5th at 11am at the Henry-Olson Funeral Home in Estherville. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-7pm at the Funeral Home.
bigcountry1077.com
Deidre Hoffman, 42, of Emmetsburg
Services for 42-year-old Deidre Hoffman of Emmetsburg will be Tuesday, January 3rd, at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Emmetsburg with burial at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge of...
bigcountry1077.com
Part 3 of 3: Preparing for Tax Season
Spencer, IA (KICD)– CPA Gary Peters had some end of the year tax tips for us earlier this week. He says a significant change in Iowa taxes take effect January 1st. Peters says clients of Winther Stave and Company also calculate retirement contributions this time of the year too.
bigcountry1077.com
Mike Markley, 81, of Ruthven
Services for 81-year-old Mike Markley of Ruthven will be Saturday, December 31st, at 10:30 a.m. at Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Ruthven with burial at Crown Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Ruthven is in charge of the...
bigcountry1077.com
Cherokee Police Investigating Fatal Hit and Run
Cherokee, IA (KICD)– Law enforcement in Cherokee are investigating a fatal hit and run incident from earlier this week. Police were initially called to the scene around 8:30 Monday evening at the intersection of North 5th and West Willow Streets. Additional reports indicate a bicycle may have been involved...
