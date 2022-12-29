Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why more homeless Denverites didn’t die during COVIDDavid HeitzDenver, CO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Magician Harry Houdini Astounds Denver Police and Defies Colorado Spiritual PhotographerRick Zand
UPDATE: Active shooter Attacks Jehovah’s witness center in Colorado throws Molotov cocktail into building Says PoliceOlu'remiThornton, CO
Remembering Muddy's CafeRick ZandDenver, CO
Related
Russell Wilson Is 'Officially in the Doghouse' After He and Ciara Face Off in 'Carpool Karaoke' Teaser
It's Team Ciara vs. Team Russell Wilson in an exclusive new clip from the couple's appearance on Carpool Karaoke!. In a new teaser clip exclusively shared with PEOPLE, Ciara, 36, and Russell, 34, are preparing for their drive when the hilarious couple gets into a squabble about who gets the driver's seat.
Did Deion Sanders call out Dak Prescott, Cowboys on Amazon Prime pregame show?
Former Dallas Cowboy Deion Sanders had a few words of advice for this season’s team.
Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To 'Bad Call' In The Fiesta Bowl
There have been plenty of exciting plays from the first half of the Fiesta Bowl between Michigan and TCU. Unfortunately, they're being overshadowed by a controversial call. During the second quarter of play, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy connected on a touchdown pass to Roman Wilson. At least the entire sports world thought it was a touchdown.
Look: Michigan Quarterback's Girlfriend Has Everyone Remembering Katherine Webb
ESPN camera operators sure do love finding a star quarterback's girlfriend in the crowd during games. During the VRBO Fiesta Bowl on Saturday night, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy's girlfriend was shown several times on television. As a result, she went viral all over social ...
2 teams listed as betting favorite to land Derek Carr
Derek Carr’s time with the Raiders is over. Las Vegas on Wednesday announced that they are benching Carr, who will be away from the team for the final two games of the regular season. His absence will allow him to avoid injury as the Raiders prepare to trade their former franchise quarterback. The big question... The post 2 teams listed as betting favorite to land Derek Carr appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Superstar Tom Brady Is Rumored to Be Dating This Slovak Influencer After His Divorce
Among the most devastating celebrity divorces that happened in 2022 was the one between NFL superstar Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen. On Friday, Oct. 28, news outlets reported that the two had filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage. The following month, Giselle sparked dating rumors...
Popculture
Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach
Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
Football World Is Shocked By Jim Harbaugh's Decision
The Wolverines are now trailing No. 3 TCU, 7-0, early in the first quarter on Saturday afternoon. Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy just threw a pick-six to TCU. Prior to that, the Wolverines had a truly bizarre play call on a fourth and goal from the 2-yard line. What was this,...
Longtime NFL Referee Says Fiesta Bowl Made Big Mistake
A longtime NFL referee and rules expert says the Fiesta Bowl officials made a big mistake. There were several questionable calls in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Few, if any, were as big as the no-touchdown call in the first half. Michigan appeared to score a touchdown on a long...
Peyton Manning reveals Denver Broncos coaching decision
NFL Hall of Famer and current ESPN analyst Peyton Manning will not be the next head coach of the Denver Broncos. Manning informed TMZ of his decision when the outlet caught him at an airport at an undisclosed location this week. “I don’t think so,” Manning (seen at right speaking to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey Read more... The post Peyton Manning reveals Denver Broncos coaching decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Seahawks Tyler Lockett, Kenneth Walker officially questionable, signs are they will play
All injured players on Seattle’s active roster are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Russell Wilson Makes Pitch to Broncos' Potential HC Candidates
Russell Wilson put on his salesman hat to tout the Denver Broncos head-coaching vacancy.
Sporting News
Robert Griffin III leaves ESPN's Michigan-TCU broadcast after wife goes into labor
As much as commercials that air during football games try to convince us otherwise, life doesn't stop for big games. Just ask former Heisman-winning quarterback Robert Griffin III, who abruptly left ESPN's broadcast of the Fiesta Bowl between Michigan and TCU because his wife went into labor. Griffin was bearing...
Yardbarker
Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching
The social media scrub move is a classic way for a player to signal discontent with his team. For Carr, the motivation is obvious: He is essentially being pushed out of Las Vegas whether he likes it or not. The Raiders made that pretty clear by sitting him for the final two games.
Ryan Day Is Getting Crushed For Questionable Decision
Ohio State just made a brutal mistake on a 4th and short, as a Buckeyes player was not set before the snap, forcing a punt back to Georgia. But while the penalty was frustrating, the play call was questionable, too. Why not just line C.J. Stroud up under center, with...
Vikings QB who made sure he met Bart Starr wins honor named for Packers great
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had an opportunity to meet Bart Starr, and he didn’t miss it. Now Cousins is this year’s recipient of the Athletes in Action/Bart Starr Award. The award has been presented annually since 1989 to “the NFL player who best exemplifies outstanding character and...
Vikings Will Learn a Lot Sunday before Packers Game Even Begins
The desperate Green Bay Packers host the playoff-bound Minnesota Vikings on New Year’s Day, the 125th meeting between the two teams since 1961. After losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in November, the Packers marinated with a 4-8 record, nearing practical elimination from postseason contention. But then the Wisconsin team dug deep, rattled off three straight wins, and now must topple the Vikings to continue their unlikely quest for a playoff berth.
Arizona Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury overwhelming favorite to be next NFL coach fired
The odds are not in Kliff Kingsbury's favor to return as the coach of the Arizona Cardinals, at least according to one site. Odds Checker has released odds for the next NFL coach fired and Kingsbury is at -300 in the odds, or a 75% implied chance. The Houston Texans'...
Look: Lee Corso Predicting Major Playoff Upset Today
The day college football fans have been waiting for is finally here - it's time for the College Football Playoff. Later this afternoon, Michigan and TCU get the party started with the first semifinal game. Not long later, the Ohio State Buckeyes face off against the reigning champion Georgia Bulldogs.
Comments / 0