ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To 'Bad Call' In The Fiesta Bowl

There have been plenty of exciting plays from the first half of the Fiesta Bowl between Michigan and TCU. Unfortunately, they're being overshadowed by a controversial call. During the second quarter of play, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy connected on a touchdown pass to Roman Wilson. At least the entire sports world thought it was a touchdown.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Larry Brown Sports

2 teams listed as betting favorite to land Derek Carr

Derek Carr’s time with the Raiders is over. Las Vegas on Wednesday announced that they are benching Carr, who will be away from the team for the final two games of the regular season. His absence will allow him to avoid injury as the Raiders prepare to trade their former franchise quarterback. The big question... The post 2 teams listed as betting favorite to land Derek Carr appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach

Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
The Spun

Football World Is Shocked By Jim Harbaugh's Decision

The Wolverines are now trailing No. 3 TCU, 7-0, early in the first quarter on Saturday afternoon. Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy just threw a pick-six to TCU. Prior to that, the Wolverines had a truly bizarre play call on a fourth and goal from the 2-yard line. What was this,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Longtime NFL Referee Says Fiesta Bowl Made Big Mistake

A longtime NFL referee and rules expert says the Fiesta Bowl officials made a big mistake. There were several questionable calls in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Few, if any, were as big as the no-touchdown call in the first half. Michigan appeared to score a touchdown on a long...
GEORGIA STATE
The Comeback

Peyton Manning reveals Denver Broncos coaching decision

NFL Hall of Famer and current ESPN analyst Peyton Manning will not be the next head coach of the Denver Broncos. Manning informed TMZ of his decision when the outlet caught him at an airport at an undisclosed location this week. “I don’t think so,” Manning (seen at right speaking to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey Read more... The post Peyton Manning reveals Denver Broncos coaching decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching

The social media scrub move is a classic way for a player to signal discontent with his team. For Carr, the motivation is obvious: He is essentially being pushed out of Las Vegas whether he likes it or not. The Raiders made that pretty clear by sitting him for the final two games.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Ryan Day Is Getting Crushed For Questionable Decision

Ohio State just made a brutal mistake on a 4th and short, as a Buckeyes player was not set before the snap, forcing a punt back to Georgia. But while the penalty was frustrating, the play call was questionable, too. Why not just line C.J. Stroud up under center, with...
COLUMBUS, OH
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Will Learn a Lot Sunday before Packers Game Even Begins

The desperate Green Bay Packers host the playoff-bound Minnesota Vikings on New Year’s Day, the 125th meeting between the two teams since 1961. After losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in November, the Packers marinated with a 4-8 record, nearing practical elimination from postseason contention. But then the Wisconsin team dug deep, rattled off three straight wins, and now must topple the Vikings to continue their unlikely quest for a playoff berth.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: Lee Corso Predicting Major Playoff Upset Today

The day college football fans have been waiting for is finally here - it's time for the College Football Playoff. Later this afternoon, Michigan and TCU get the party started with the first semifinal game. Not long later, the Ohio State Buckeyes face off against the reigning champion Georgia Bulldogs.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy