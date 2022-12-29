Read full article on original website
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to horrible Lamar Jackson update
The Baltimore Ravens have looked shaky at best without their star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has missed the last three games for the Ravens while dealing with a knee injury. Jackson has not practiced since suffering the injury, so it is to nobody’s surprise that the Ravens have made the...
Raiders Josh McDaniels gets brutally honest on replacing Derek Carr with Jarrett Stidham
Head coach Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders have made the shocking decision to bench quarterback Derek Carr for Jarrett Stidham. After making the QB change, McDaniels got real about how the Raiders expect the Stidham experiment to go. Carr was benched following the Raiders 13-10 loss to the...
Look: Robert Griffin III Leaves Playoff Game After Finding Out His Wife's In Labor
It was the most fashionable 40-yard dash in college football history. Just when Robert Griffin III thought the Fiesta Bowl couldn't get any crazier, he got a call that made it just that. Griffin answered his phone at the end of the third quarter of the TCU-Michigan Fiesta Bowl matchup to find out ...
atozsports.com
Eagles’ fans get undesirable news late at night
The Philadelphia Eagles and their fans received some undesirable news on Friday night at approximately 11 PM Eastern Standard Time. Two weeks ago against the Chicago Bears, MVP candidate, and Eagles’ star quarterback, Jalen Hurts hurt his shoulder when being thrown down to the ground on a sack. He finished the game, but you could tell it was bothering him.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Ex-Warriors coach Mark Jackson’s message to teams looking for a new coach
Mark Jackson may be a mere footnote in the Golden State Warriors’ dynasty these days. However, the former Dubs head coach played a huge part in the Warriors’ turnaround in the early 2010s. He was able to coach the young core led by Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson to two consecutive playoff berths in 2013 and 2014.
The Raiders Signed A New Quarterback On Saturday
The Las Vegas Raiders have elevated quarterback Chase Garbers to the active roster from their practice squad. The team announced this move on Saturday, just one day before their Week 17 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Garbers will now serve as the Raiders' primary backup behind Week 17 starter...
Arizona Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury overwhelming favorite to be next NFL coach fired
The odds are not in Kliff Kingsbury's favor to return as the coach of the Arizona Cardinals, at least according to one site. Odds Checker has released odds for the next NFL coach fired and Kingsbury is at -300 in the odds, or a 75% implied chance. The Houston Texans'...
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones
With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
Key Cowboys Player Spotted In Walking Boot After Win
The Dallas Cowboys got a much-desired win over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday that will keep their division title ambitions alive for at least a few more days. But they may have suffered a major loss in the process. Starting center Tyler Biadasz was the most notable injury the Cowboys...
Klay Thompson reveals nickname for duo with Jordan Poole after stunning Blazers
Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson combined to score 72 points in Friday’s comeback win over the Blazers. Klay also revealed a nickname for the duo.
Georgia HC Kirby Smart was brutally honest about team's performance in comeback win against Ohio State
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs escaped the College Football Playoffs semifinal on Saturday night with a last-minute touchdown to advance past No. 4 Ohio State, 42-41. After overcoming a 14-point first-half deficit and eventually overtaking the Buckeyes late in the fourth, Georgia head coach, Kirby Smart gave his brutally honest opinion on his team's performance.
College Basketball World Reacts To Stunning Upset
On Thursday night, Michigan fell in a stunning upset to Central Michigan at home. The Wolverines dropped their fifth game of the season in a 63-61 loss to the Chippewas, who entered the contest as a 21-point underdog. Reggie Bass, who finished the game with 16 points and seven boards,...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Future RB Over Tony Pollard & Ezekiel Elliott?
Dallas Cowboys standout running Tony Pollard was absent from Thursday night's 27-13 road over the Tennessee Titans due to a thigh injury. But the sloppy win might’ve given Cowboys fans a glimpse of what the future could look like in the backfield should he choose a different path.m. Despite...
Yardbarker
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after...
Celtics Land Hawks’ Trae Young In Bold Trade Scenario
If it ain’t broken, don’t fix it. That’s what they say. There’s some validity in the expression. At the same time, isn’t it antithetical to improvement? NBA teams struggle with the same dilemma. Perhaps it’s not broken. That doesn’t mean it couldn’t be better. The...
Terrell Owens to Cowboys? ‘I Will Not Consider It!’ - Jerry Jones
Terrell Owens? The Cowboys have, in either words or actions, said “no” - otherwise a tryout would’ve occurred, obviously. But Jerry Jones just shut it down with clarity.
FOX Sports
With the Eagles and Cowboys being playoff locks, can the Giants and Commanders secure playoff berths? | FOX NFL Sunday
Things got interesting in the NFC East last week when the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Philadelphia Eagles. Both teams are sure playoff locks. Carson Wentz is back to starting for the Washington Commanders. Will he be ready to lead them to a playoff berth?
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Star's Wild Accusation
The Ohio State Buckeyes have their season's greatest test ahead of them Saturday, a Peach Bowl showdown against the Georgia Bulldogs. But the team is in the news for a different reason Friday. Second-year wide receiver Emeka Egbuka mentioned to the press yesterday that he'd been approached by other ...
