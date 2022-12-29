Read full article on original website
CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood has once again made a mid-season pivot with his scheme. His willingness to adapt has paid dividends in years past. Underwood ditched his ‘up the line’ pressure defense after an 0-6 start to Big 12 play at Oklahoma State in 2016-17. His team then went on to go 9-4 over their next 13 to secure an NCAA tournament berth in his first season as a high-major head coach.
Mississippi State (8-4) puts the finishing touches on the 2022 season in the Reliaquest Bowl in Tampa, Fla., on January 2nd. The Bulldogs posted a 4-4 mark inside SEC play, good enough for a third-place finish in the SEC West. Illinois also posted an 8-4 regular-season record and finished second in the Big 10 West division. Due to the tragic passing of Mike Leach, the bowl game will mark the head coaching debut of Mississippi State's Zach Arnett, the program's defensive coordinator the past three seasons.
Illinois women’s basketball is legit good — and first-year head coach Shauna Green’s program proved it on Sunday. The Illini upset No. 12 Iowa 90-86 at State Farm Center, ending a seven-game losing streak to the Hawkeyes. Genesis Bryant led Illinois (13-2, 3-1 Big Ten) with 24...
Illini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner and Joey Wagner discuss the impact of Illinois landing four-star Ole Miss transfer quarterback Luke Altmyer.
