CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood has once again made a mid-season pivot with his scheme. His willingness to adapt has paid dividends in years past. Underwood ditched his ‘up the line’ pressure defense after an 0-6 start to Big 12 play at Oklahoma State in 2016-17. His team then went on to go 9-4 over their next 13 to secure an NCAA tournament berth in his first season as a high-major head coach.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO