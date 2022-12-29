ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Analytics deep-dive leads Illini to schematic adjustments

CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood has once again made a mid-season pivot with his scheme. His willingness to adapt has paid dividends in years past. Underwood ditched his ‘up the line’ pressure defense after an 0-6 start to Big 12 play at Oklahoma State in 2016-17. His team then went on to go 9-4 over their next 13 to secure an NCAA tournament berth in his first season as a high-major head coach.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

How to Watch and Listen: Mississippi State vs. Illinois

Mississippi State (8-4) puts the finishing touches on the 2022 season in the Reliaquest Bowl in Tampa, Fla., on January 2nd. The Bulldogs posted a 4-4 mark inside SEC play, good enough for a third-place finish in the SEC West. Illinois also posted an 8-4 regular-season record and finished second in the Big 10 West division. Due to the tragic passing of Mike Leach, the bowl game will mark the head coaching debut of Mississippi State's Zach Arnett, the program's defensive coordinator the past three seasons.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
