Digital Trends
This ASUS Chromebook is over 50% off for a limited time
If you happened to receive a Best Buy gift card this holiday season that’s currently burning a hole in your pocket, worry not. There are some excellent post-holiday Best Buy laptop deals happening at the moment, not the least of which is on the ASUS 17.3-inch Chromebook, which is over 50% off. Originally priced at $389, you can bring one home for only $189, saving you a cool $200. When you consider the size of the display, this is perhaps one of the most enticing of all of the Chromebook deals going on right now.
Digital Trends
The ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop is over $500 off today
Here’s one of the best gaming laptop deals that you can avail right now — the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 for $1,100, following a $550 discount from Best Buy on its original price of $1,650. It’s still not cheap by any means, but if you want a gaming laptop that will be able to keep up with today’s video games, there are very few options at this price. You’ll have to hurry if you want to take advantage of this offer though, because with stocks expected to go quickly, it may disappear at any minute.
Never-Released RTX 3070 Ti 16GB Graphics Card Surfaces
Hardware leaker MEGAsizeGPU shares alleged photographs and a GPU-Z screenshot of the unreleased GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16GB.
The Verge
Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti leak reveals specs from ‘unlaunched’ RTX 4080
A new leak could confirm rumors that Nvidia’s planning on releasing the “unlaunched” 12GB RTX 4080 graphics card as the RTX 4070 Ti. The company briefly posted the specs for its upcoming RTX 4070 Ti GPU on its website, but Twitter user @momomo_us managed to snag a screenshot before Nvidia pulled the page down.
notebookcheck.net
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 laptop graphics card's 3DMark Time Spy benchmark score leaks online
Yet another benchmark showcasing an Ada Lovelace laptop graphics card has shown up online. So far, the high-end GeForce RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 have been spotted on Geekbench. While Geekbench is decent for comparing CPUs, one can't say the same for GPUs. This time, the GeForce RTX 4060 smiles for the camera, but in a different (and more pertinent) benchmark.
Wow! LG 65-inch QNED 4K TV just dropped back to Black Friday price
This 2022 model LG TV just dropped back to its Black Friday price — that's $700 off a stunning QNED 4K TV at Best Buy.
Digital Trends
Hurry — Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV is $1000 off today
While 4k TVs have become the norm, a lot of content still hasn’t caught up, which is why TVs with AI upscaling are becoming more popular, such as Samsung’s S95B TV. Of course, the upscaling tech and everything that goes along with a high-end TV can be expensive, which is why we love this deal from Samsung that brings the TV’s cost down to $1,800 from $2,800. That’s a whopping $1,000 discount on one of the best TVs on the market.
notebookcheck.net
PS5 Pro vs PS5 Slim 2023 release likelihood: Sony executive's comments spark speculation for former while tipster's PlayStation 5 hardware roadmap suggests latter
The PlayStation 5 rumor mill is back in serious action, thanks to recent reported developments made in regard to a modular variant of the popular Sony console. However, it seems that is not enough for expectant fans, and now there are whispers of both the PlayStation 5 Pro and PlayStation 5 Slim consoles spreading like wildfire online. While expectations of the former may certainly be premature, especially considering the context of the source material that sparked the latest rumors, there seems to be a better likelihood for the appearance of the latter console variant at some point in 2023.
Best LG C2 OLED TV deals: get the Award-winning C2 at the lowest price possible
Score the lowest prices on LG's much-admired OLED TV with this handy guide to today's best LG C2 deals.
IGN
Daily Deals: WD Black SN850X 2TB PS5 SSD for $179.99, Razer Wireless Gaming Headset for $35, Bowflex Dumbbells for $330
We've reached the final week of 2022. Christmas might be over but there's no reason to pick up some last minute deals for yourself. There are a few deals out there this week that are surprisingly good. You can score the newest generation WD Black 2TB PS5 SSD for well under $200, a Raer Nari wireless gaming headset for a mere $35, the Bowflex SelectTech adjustable dumbbells for $330, or a Nintendo Switch 512GB memory card for just $50. These deals and more below.
IGN
The Best PS5 SSD Deal: The New WD Black SN850X 2TB SSD with Heatsink Is $179.99
There are some pretty incredible deals on PS5-compatible 2TB SSD storage upgrades right now. Some of these prices are significantly lower than what we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. At this point you can easily triple the storage space in your PS5 without spending as much as the PS5 console itself! Keep in mind that you can't use any old SSD and expect it to perform well on the PS5 console. You'll want to pick up an PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 solid state drive with a rated 5,500MB/s read speed to match the PS5's internal drive.
pocketnow.com
Save up to 47 percent on a new LG Gram 14
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We start today’s deals with some nice options for anyone looking to start 2023 with a new laptop, as Amazon’s latest deals will help you score huge savings on the LG Gram 14 and other excellent alternatives.
This refurbished iPad Air 16GB bundle is now only $149.99
Stack CommerceSave nearly 70 percent with this eco-friendly deal.
Digital Trends
14-inch MacBook Pro is $400 off in Best Buy’s 1-day flash sale
Whenever Apple deals go online, such as in Best Buy’s flash sale to end the year, shoppers are always on the lookout for discounts on MacBooks. If you’re one of them, here’s your chance because the retailer has slashed the price of the 14-inch model of the 2021 Apple MacBook Pro with a 512GB SSD by $400, bringing its price down to $1,599 from its original price of $1,999. You’ll want to hurry if you’re interested in the offer though, because discounts on MacBooks rarely last until the end of the sale as stocks run out first.
You should probably update your Netgear router ASAP
What just happened? Users often overlook Wi-Fi routers when it comes to security, a mistake that can lead to intrusions, snooping, and other kinds of attacks from malicious actors. Fortunately, Netgear has been on top of things recently with an extensive list of models and firmware versions affected by recently-discovered vulnerabilities.
Digital Trends
This laptop completely changed my perception of Chromebooks
I get the appeal of Chromebooks — I really do. Sometimes less is more, and an operating system that is simpler can provide a less distracting experience for the right audience. But it’s never been a good fit for me. Contents. I’m pretty bought into Microsoft’s Office suite,...
Phone Arena
Microsoft's magnificent tablet-laptop Surface Pro 9 is on sale for a new Amazon low
If you want the performance of a laptop and the portability of a tablet, the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is one of your best options and currently it's on sale. The Surface Pro 9 was released not too long ago, so it's not every day that you find a deal as awesome as this one on it. The convertible tablet sports a sharp 13-inch 120Hz screen and has a slick design.
Digital Trends
Asus ZenBook S 13 Flip vs. HP Envy x360 13: it comes down to price
We love the HP Envy x360 13 convertible 2-in-1 for its excellent build quality, awesome display, and fine performance and battery life. It’s a hard laptop to beat, especially with a starting price of $700. Enter the Asus ZenBook S 13 Flip, and 2-in-1 that’s similar to the Envy...
game-news24.com
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Reference Cards Seen Evaporative Chamber Issue Causing Overheating
Enthusiast Der8auer conducted an overheating survey in hot spots. He tested four cards for the most frequently asked questions, such as the difference between horizontal and vertical mounting a videocard. Because the video looks at the graph, that is so hard that every card undergoes a 10-minute test to do...
notebookcheck.net
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Chinese pre-orders indicate eye-watering prices up to US$1,204 for partner cards
Nvidia recently "unlaunched" the RTX 4080 12 GB, but we have been hearing reports that the company might eventually reintroduce the card as an RTX 4070 Ti. Nvidia, on its part, hasn't yet officially confirmed the existence of an RTX 4070 Ti, but the cards are apparently already in testers' hands and shops have received stocks from add-in board (AiB) partners.
