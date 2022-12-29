Read full article on original website
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Peyton Manning reveals Denver Broncos coaching decision
NFL Hall of Famer and current ESPN analyst Peyton Manning will not be the next head coach of the Denver Broncos. Manning informed TMZ of his decision when the outlet caught him at an airport at an undisclosed location this week. “I don’t think so,” Manning (seen at right speaking to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey Read more... The post Peyton Manning reveals Denver Broncos coaching decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to horrible Lamar Jackson update
The Baltimore Ravens have looked shaky at best without their star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has missed the last three games for the Ravens while dealing with a knee injury. Jackson has not practiced since suffering the injury, so it is to nobody’s surprise that the Ravens have made the...
Look: Robert Griffin III Leaves Playoff Game After Finding Out His Wife's In Labor
It was the most fashionable 40-yard dash in college football history. Just when Robert Griffin III thought the Fiesta Bowl couldn't get any crazier, he got a call that made it just that. Griffin answered his phone at the end of the third quarter of the TCU-Michigan Fiesta Bowl matchup to find out ...
atozsports.com
Eagles’ fans get undesirable news late at night
The Philadelphia Eagles and their fans received some undesirable news on Friday night at approximately 11 PM Eastern Standard Time. Two weeks ago against the Chicago Bears, MVP candidate, and Eagles’ star quarterback, Jalen Hurts hurt his shoulder when being thrown down to the ground on a sack. He finished the game, but you could tell it was bothering him.
Sports World Reacts To Unfortunate Drew Brees News
Drew Brees' first foray into coaching is set to come with his alma mater Purdue in the Citrus Bowl. Unfortunately, his presence there also creates a conflict of interest for gamblers. According to ESPN, officials in the state of New Jersey have ordered sports books to halt betting on the...
Eagles injury report: Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders statuses revealed for Sunday’s game against Saints
PHILADELPHIA – Heading into Sunday’s critical game against the New Orleans Saints that could clear the Eagles’ path in the postseason, the team is still sifting through who their starting quarterback will be when the offense takes the field. After taking part in Friday’s practice at the NovaCare Complex, Jalen Hurts officially has received his injury designation, and it appears he will miss another game.
Amazon ‘considering major change’ to Prime Video sports coverage after debut NFL season wraps up
AMAZON is said to be considering a major change to their sports programming. The streaming giants wrapped up their debut season of NFL Thursday Night Football this week. And with 10 years left in their $1billion deal to stream TNF, they are reportedly lining up a big change. A report...
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones
With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to horrible illegal hit
Over the past several years, the NCAA has tried to make college football safer with several rule changes to protect the players including the ever-controversial targeting penalty. While some might complain that the rules changes have made the game soft and made life more difficult on defenders, one hit during Saturday’s Music City Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes would have been illegal in any era of football.
NFL World Reacts To The NFC East Playoff Situation
The Philadelphia Eagles failed to wrap up the NFC East for the second straight week. After losing to the Dallas Cowboys last week, the Eagles had another opportunity to clinch the division -- and the conference's No. 1 seed -- by beating the New Orleans Saints. However, they suffered a 20-10 loss at Lincoln Financial Field without Jalen Hurts.
thecomeback.com
Horrible college football stat goes absolutely viral
It’s no secret to anyone who’s watched the Iowa Hawkeyes this season that the team has an absolutely elite defense that ranks among the nation’s best combined with one of the worst offenses in the country. In fact, there were times this season when it seemed more likely that Iowa would score a touchdown on defense than on offense. And one hilarious stat highlights that.
atozsports.com
Cowboys did something in Week 17 that they haven’t done in nearly 30 years
It wasn’t smooth sailing for the Dallas Cowboys under Mike McCarthy in his first season in 2020. The team dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic and a plethora of injuries, resulting in a disappointing 6-10 campaign. The table has turned for the Cowboys over the last two seasons. With their...
SB Nation
Buddy Hield set an NBA three-point record that may never be broken
Buddy Hield has been an elite three-point shooter dating back to his college days at Oklahoma. Hield went from a good player to a college superstar as a senior with the Sooners, morphing into the best player in the country on the strength of his high-volume and highly accurate three-point shooting. Drafted No. 6 overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2016, Hield has been something of a journeyman ever since: he was traded to Sacramento for DeMarcus Cousins, traded to Indiana for Domantas Sabonis, and has found himself in trade rumors from basically the moment he became a Pacer.
thecomeback.com
Broncos players angry with coach’s controversial move
The Denver Broncos have very little remaining to play for this season after the team was eliminated from playoff contention earlier this month and fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett. But even despite that, Broncos interim head coach Jerry Rosburg made the decision to have a full-contact, padded practice this week. And that move has turned out to be quite controversial with the players.
New Orleans Saints: 3 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Eagles
The New Orleans Saints Week 17 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles is a big one. Despite sporting just a 6-9 record on the season, the Saints are still alive in the NFC South, but they are going to need a lot to go their way in order for them to win the division. That starts with beating Philly, so let’s unveil our Saints Week 17 predictions for this big upcoming contest.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to shocking Jim Harbaugh report
Reports about the Denver Broncos coaching search have emerged, saying that they are looking for someone “established” to be their head coach next year. One established person is Jim Harbaugh, the former San Francisco 49ers and current Michigan Wolverines head coach. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football...
Colin Cowherd Names 3 Landing Spots For Derek Carr
Derek Carr's time with the Raiders will most likely come to an end this offseason. The coaching staff announced on Wednesday that he'll be benched for the final two weeks of the regular season. With Carr expected to be on the move this offseason, Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports named...
NFL World Reacts To The Saquon Barkley Decision
The New York Giants have reportedly made a big roster decision for 2023. They want both quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley back. Barkley is perhaps the most interesting case. NFL teams have gone away from paying up for running backs, but the former top draft pick is having a great year.
Veteran NFL Running Back Was Released On Saturday
The Los Angeles Chargers have released fifth-year running back Sony Michel. The team made this move in order to clear a roster spot for star pass rusher Joey Bosa, who was activated off of the injured reserve ahead of this weekend's game vs. the Rams. Michel appeared in 10 games...
