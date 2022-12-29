Read full article on original website
Related
McDonald's and KFC pulled out of Russia after Putin invaded Ukraine but Domino's is still operating — for now
Domino's Pizza is continuing to operate in Russia but its master franchisee DP Eurasia says it's considering selling off its Russian business.
Fast Food Chains Expected to Close in 2023
Some chains have decreased their restaurants by the thousands in the last five years. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:QSRweb.com, RD.com, CNBC.com, Subway.com, Moneywise.com, Business Insider, PennLive.com, CNN.com, and Forbes.com.
Man Annoyed After $16 Chicken Tender Order from Popeyes had ‘No Chicken’ Sparking Debate on Fast Food Prices
Justin Chopelas was just trying to order some chicken tenders from Popeyes, but instead he got something that looked more like a 'skin tender'—and cost him $16. Tiktok user who goes by @justinchopelas on the platform, uploaded a video to review his recent order of 5-piece box of chicken tenders from Popeyes.
Pizza Hut Manager Explains the Difference Between Ordering In-Store and Online After Customer Complaint, Sparking Debate
A Pizza Hut manager has sparked debate over online ordering. The U.S. is seeing a rise in online ordering, with fast food app downloads up 27.5% compared to last year. But some people still like to order in the stores and others say it saves them money if they do so.
Food Blogger Tours McDonald's First Fully-Automated Location With No Human Employees, Sparking Debate
McDonald’s, the fast food chain with more than 38,000 locations around the world, has unveiled its first concept restaurant without human employees out the front of the restaurant.
Albany Herald
3 McDonald's and 2 Burger King Japan Menu Items the U.S. Would Love
McDonald's MCD may never get Americans to try, let alone like, the Fuwa-toro Egg Demi-glace Gracoro is not one of them. A combination of the words “gratin” and “croquette.” the Gracoro is a deed-fried puffy patty filled with a mixture of macaroni, shrimp, and a white sauce that Japan calls gratin.
A McDonald's U.S. Failure Becomes a Global Hit
It is far from unusual for a fast-food dish to be more popular globally than it is in the U.S. Aside from the occasional temporary promotion, Yum Brands' (YUM) - Get Free Report KFC has kept the Chicken Twister Wrap off its American menus since 2013. But in countries like France and China, it is an indispensable part of the menu.
US fast food chain lodges plans to open first Scots restaurant at holiday park
A FAST food chain has lodged plans to open its first Scottish restaurant at a holiday park. American franchise Slim Chickens is hoping to build a new branch at Craig Tara Holiday Park, near Ayr. Plans have been submitted to South Ayrshire Council, with the firm hoping to change the...
Japan will start paying families £6,000 per child to move out of overcrowded Tokyo
An extra 700,000 yen is being added to the 300,000 yen offered at present for relocation due to fears that the nation's population and economy is increasingly concentrated in Tokyo.
Man Arrested for 'Hooliganism' in Kyiv After Alleged New Year's Fireworks
He could face up to five years in prison.
China’s warplane incursions into Taiwan air defence zone doubled in 2022
China’s warplane incursions into Taiwan’s air defence zone nearly doubled in 2022, with a surge in fighter jet and bomber sorties as Beijing intensified threats towards the island democracy. Self-ruled Taiwan lives under constant threat of invasion. Communist party rulers claim the island as part of China’s territory...
KFC Getting Rid of a Menu Classic Nationwide
While Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report Taco Bell gets more attention for its seemingly endless menu drama, sister brand KFC actually sort of paved the way. It used gimmick products like the KFC Double Down, a sandwich that used chicken patties instead of buns, to get a lof of media attention.
Comments / 0