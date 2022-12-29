Read full article on original website
Foot of snow temporarily closes key road at Rocky Mountain National Park
Bear Lake Road, a stretch of road that goes through Rocky Mountain National Park, was temporarily closed on Tuesday as plows worked to clear snow. According to RMNP officials, the Bear Lake Area received about a foot of new snow in a storm that began on Monday evening. The closure was located at the junction of Bear Lake Road and US 36.
‘Significant Rockfall’ Shuts Down Yosemite National Park Road
A considerable rockfall toppled onto El Portal Road, which connects Highway 140 to Yosemite National Park. While crews clear the asphalt and ensure stability, officials have closed the road, meaning that there is no current access to Yosemite Valley from Highway 140. The rockfall event occurred at roughly 9 a.m....
Sierra travelers hit the road before major snowfall
NYACK — Drivers on Thursday were hoping to beat the snow through the summit ahead of New Year's Eve weekend."There was fog, there was rain, there was everything," said driver Nichelle Corales.The roads could get worse the coming weekend."The goal was to get on the road early this morning," said Greggory McMillon.McMillon has skiing on the schedule, but in the past, the journey from Sacramento to NorthStar has taken longer than expected."The longest it's been is about seven for us. We're hoping for an hour forty-five today," he said Thursday. "The last thing I want is to get stuck and...
