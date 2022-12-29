Read full article on original website
golaurens.com
American Revolution essay contest open to K-12 students in Laurens County
In anticipation of our country's 250th anniversary, the local Sullivan-Dunklin DAR Chapter is sponsoring an essay contest, "What Happened Here During the American Revolution", open to all students in Laurens County, grades K-12. Students are asked to research and write the story of a person or event from present-day Laurens...
coladaily.com
What's closed on Monday, January 2
With New Year's Day falling on a Sunday, some businesses and organizations will be closed on Monday, January 2 in observance of the holiday. All city of Columbia buildings and offices will be closed Monday, as will offices for most other cities, tows and counties. Emergency services, as always, are available via 911.
FOX Carolina
New Years Eve events in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you’re still looking for a fun way to ring in the new year, we’ve got some options for you. Ink N Ivy in downtown Greenville has food and live music. Tickets are $20. Bowlero - which is on South Pleasantburg Drive -...
golaurens.com
Laurens County Emergency Communications ends service of 800 number
Laurens County Emergency Communications ended the service of the 1-800-922-0523 number on January 1, 2023. Residents are asked to please alert your alarm companies of the change and make sure they have the correct number, 864-984-2523. Many alarm companies have been using the previous 800 number to contact dispatch about...
greenvillejournal.com
Photos/video – Paris Mountain Polar Plunge
The community joined together on New Year’s Day morning for the 2023 Paris Mountain Polar Plunge at 11 a.m. to benefit Paris Mountain State Park. The plunge was organized by Paris Mountain State Park Friends. The temperature of Lake Placid was an estimated 47 degrees.
wspa.com
Spartanburg Airport growing garden alongside runway to feed community
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)-When you think of airports, you probably think of baggage claims or crowds of people. But if you’ve been to the Spartanburg Memorial Airport recently, you’ll think of the garden. “We’re looking at a way of providing, you know, some type of food back to the...
WYFF4.com
Families ring in the New Year early at Dave and Buster's
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Saturday evening, hundreds of kids and their families spent New Year's Eve eating, toasting, and playing as a family. You can watch the story above, as WYFF 4 spends the holiday at Dave and Buster's for one of the most family-friendly celebrations in the Upstate.
Newberry FD and Komatsu spread holiday cheer
NEWBERRY — The Newberry Fire Department recently assisted Komatsu with an event that helped bring Santa to the Newberry County Disabilities and Special Needs Board. The fire department drove Santa with gifts, donated from Komatsu, then visited two daycare centers in town. “This time of year, it’s nice to...
WMBF
Greenville woman celebrates 100th birthday surrounded by loved ones
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville woman was surrounded by friends and family as she celebrated a huge milestone: her 100th birthday. Sarah Ware was born on December 29, 1922. Her loved ones say she is a staple in the West Greenville community, but Ware was still surprised when she saw how many people came to the West Greenville Community Center to celebrate her.
FOX Carolina
Watch Night Service: Historical and cultural significance gathering in church on New Year’s Eve
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - How do you plan to ring in the New Year’s? Will you be at a party? Your favorite nightclub? Or at home watching the ball drop? Some in our area will be in church. FOX Carolina found over 30 churches in the Upstate who will participate in a “watch night” service. It’s a tradition with a lot of history behind it.
golaurens.com
Lander University confers degrees to 305 students
If there was one certainty for the graduates at Lander University’s 166th commencement ceremonies, it was that change is an inevitable part of life – and that showing up every day to face those changes is crucial. Commencement speaker Elizabeth Snipes, a professor of art and Lander’s 2022...
FOX Carolina
Bon Secours Wellness Arena announces big change to venue
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bon Secours Wellness Arena announced a new change coming to the venue. On Thursday, Bon Secours said in a Facebook post that it is now a cashless venue. All food and beverage concessions inside the arena will no longer accept cash as a form of...
WYFF4.com
Upstate woman celebrates 100th milestone, was first Black worker in Greenville factory industry
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Sarah Ware was born on Dec. 29, 1922, in Anderson. She turned 100 years old on Thursday. After a call from her family about her history and ties to West Greenville, WYFF News 4 stopped by her home on Friday, which came as a surprise to Ware.
Newberry FD helps those in need
NEWBERRY — For over 100 years, the Newberry Fire Department has raised money to feed those in need in Newberry. The department’s annual turkey stew fundraiser allowed them the opportunity to purchase 68, $50 gift cards to those in need this year for the holiday season. “Generally, high...
WIS-TV
Lizard’s Thicket celebrates 2023 with time-honored meal
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The first day of 2023 brought thousands of customers to Lizard’s Thicket restaurants across South Carolina. This was to honor an age-old tradition. “You know, we’re pretty superstitious in the south and you got to have your pork chops, your collards, and your black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day,” said Sara Kisnow, Community Relations Manager for Lizard’s Thicket.
columbiametro.com
From Prom Dress to Wedding Gown
Not everyone loves a surprise, but when it comes to weddings, even the most die-hard planners can’t help but love the romance of an unexpected proposal. Olivia Schraibman McLean hoped her engagement would be a surprise, but, after eight years with Patrick McLean, she wasn’t sure if he’d be able to pull it off. “We’ve been together for so long and know each other so well, I knew it would be hard,” she says, “but he did it.”
thenewirmonews.com
Morris Lyles named Realtor of the Year
South Carolina Realtor (SCR) member and Columbia Realtor with ERA Wilder, Morris Lyles, has been named the association’s 2022 Realtor of the Year. The announcement was made during the association’s Awards Gala and Installation of Officers event at Junction 800 in Columbia. The South Carolina Realtor of the...
WIS-TV
Newberry deputies warning of electric company phone scams
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is warning community members of new year scams happening in the area. Officials said people are receiving calls from a fraudster who says they are from the Newberry Electric Cooperative, the person then says they will cut off the person’s power unless they receive a gift card and provide them the number on the card.
Community reacts to DSS announcing end of Emergency Allotments for SNAP households
The Department of Social Services announced their emergency funding for existing SNAP households will end on January 31, 2023.
WIS-TV
Emergency SNAP benefits to end in January
WIS Fury Friday - Joy. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. City of Columbia continues inspections at Colony Apartments. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
