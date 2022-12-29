Read full article on original website
Related
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 37 Takes On Classic “Cardinal” Accents
The Air Jordan 37 has had a relatively slow release cycle, despite being endorsed by some of the more exciting NBA players. Ahead of the new year, the performance-basketball silhouette has emerged with “Cardinal” accents surely borrowed from the Air Jordan 7. See-through woven panels across the upper...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey To Drop In “Arctic Orange” Colorway
The Jordan Two Trey has been having a solid run lately. Over the years, Jumpman has delivered some amazing hybrid sneakers, including the Jordan Two Trey. This is a sneaker that carries aesthetics from a multitude of different models. For instance, we have bits of the Air Jordan 11, Air Jordan 12, Jordan 8, and a few others. Overall, it makes for a very unique look.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 14 Low “Metallic Silver” Revealed: Photos
The Air Jordan 14 Low “Metallic Silver” is coming soon. During the final stages of Michael Jordan’s career in Chicago, he got to rep the Air Jordan 14. In fact, this is the silhouette he wore during his very last game in which he scored the game-winning shot against the Utah Jazz. This shoe is iconic, and it also just so happens to have a low-top version.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan 6 Rings “True Blue” Unveiled: Photos
Of all of the hybrid Jordans ever made, there is no doubt that the Jordan 6 Rings is one of the most popular. This is a shoe that takes elements from the six shoes that Michael Jordan won titles in, and brings them all together. Overall, it is a nice concept that lends itself well to unique color schemes.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 12 Low Golf “Cherry” Release Date Revealed
Another dope Jordan Brand golf shoe is coming soon. One of the best new golf shoes from Jordan Brand is the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf. Of course, Michael Jordan loves to play golf, and his Jumpman line has reflected this. Overall, the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf is one of his best golf offerings, and it continues to receive new colorways.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 37 Low Surfaces In Black And Red
The Jumpman was quick to reveal the Air Jordan 37 Low, with official images of the model’s “Siren Red” colorway having surfaced earlier this month. And thanks to reputable leakers, we’re catching an early glimpse at other pairs from the sneaker’s 2023 catalog. Here, the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Zion 2 Drops In Unique Red & Gum Colorway
The Jordan Zion 2 is getting a ton of shine. Zion Williamson’s second signature shoe is the Jordan Zion 2. Unfortunately, Williamson was never able to take to the court with his first model. This is because he was injured all of last season. However, he is healthy now, and the Zion 2 has been part of his rotation.
sneakernews.com
First Look At The Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs” Releasing In 2023
With official images of Jordan Brand’s 2023 roster being revealed in droves, one iconic proposition has remained out of the equation, instead being revealed in-hand from reputable sneaker leaker zsneakerheadz; the Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs”. Celebrating its 25th anniversary after being introduced by Jordan during the 1998...
hypebeast.com
The Off-White™ x Nike Air Terra Forma Receives an Official Release Date
Formally introduced at the “Virgil Abloh: The Codes c/o Architecture” exhibition in Miami this past weekend,. and Off-White™ is now set to drop the Air Terra Forma. Building on the late Virgil Abloh‘s collaborative relationship with Nike/Jordan Brand, the unique silhouette is an original footwear design with conceptualized elements from top to bottom.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Gets Release Update
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” now has a new release date. Michael Jordan made the Air Jordan 6 famous back in 1991. A lot of this had to do with the fact that he won his first NBA title that year. The Jordan 6 was the shoe he was wearing when he did it, and since that time, fans have fawned over this offering.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 37 “Bordeaux” Revealed: Release Details
The Air Jordan 37 is already a huge hit. This year’s Michael Jordan signature is the Air Jordan 37. We are quickly approaching the 40th iteration of this shoe, and fans are excited about the future direction of the brand. For now, however, Jumpman has focused on silhouettes that honor the model from 30 years prior.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 2 “Black Cement” Is Expected September 2023
The Air Jordan 2 has had a stellar 2022, in particular when taking into account its lack of retros since 1986 relative to some of its other Jordan Brand counterparts. The model’s slew of retros is reportedly set to continue into the next year. Recently, a “Black Cement” mock-up...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive” Release Date Confirmed
The Air Jordan 7 is getting quite a bit of shine these days. If you love the Air Jordan 7, then 2022 has been a very good year for you. Of course, this year is about to be wrapped up in just three days from now. That being said, it appears as though the Jordan 7 will still have a dominant run in 2023.
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 5 “Burgundy” Returning September 2023
2023 is a little more than a week away — and while we’re grateful for all the sneakers we’ve received across 2022, there are more (and arguably better) ones awaiting us in the new year. Jordan Brand, as always, is among of one of many brands to look out for, as they’re complementing countless new colorways with past classics the likes of the Air Jordan 5 “Burgundy.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Release Date Delayed
This Jordan 4 pays homage to another Jumpman silhouette. Over the last three years, fans have seen a lot from the Air Jordan 5. Back in 2020, this sneaker celebrated its 30th anniversary, which led to a whole lot of new offerings. Additionally, this sneaker got a bunch of retros. Overall, it was a huge celebration, and that celebration has continued throughout the 2020s.
sneakernews.com
Jordan Brand Officially Unveils Spring 2023 Air Jordan Retros
With the new year just over a week away, NIKE, Inc. has unveiled its core lineup of Air Jordan retros for Spring 2023. Given the sheer number of sneaker leakers and connected sleuths that exist across the internet, none of the 16 pairs featured on Jordan Brand’s list are a surprise, although the company confirming certain fan-favorites like the Air Jordan 1 Retro High ’85 “Black/White” and Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs” is welcomed by the community-at-large.
hypebeast.com
atmos Teams up With Jordan Brand for Early Release of Air Jordan 11 Retro “Varsity Red”
For those who can’t wait to sport the highly anticipated Air Jordan 11 Retro “Varsity Red” early, atmos and Jordan Brand have partnered up to release the sneakers one day ahead of its official launch date. The iconic silhouette is brought back in a familiar two-tone color...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 2 “Lucky Green” Gets Official Photos
Celtics fans will enjoy these. There are plenty of shoes that experiencing a resurgence right now, and one of them is the Air Jordan 2. This is a model that was forgotten about, largely because it came out after the Air Jordan 1, and right before the Air Jordan 3. Those aforementioned models are iconic, and consequently, the Jordan 2 got left behind.
sneakernews.com
The Next Nike Air Max Plus Features A “Black/University Blue” Outfit
The Nike Air Max Plus continues to form an important part of the Swoosh’s core lineup of products, despite not being amongst the most coveted by sneaker enthusiasts. Akin to countless past propositions of Sean McDowell’s creation from 1998, the unreleased pair features its most understated tone across most of its mesh upper and mixed-materials sole unit. Flair—in this case “University Blue”—enters the mix via the palm tree-reminiscent TPU overlays that appear throughout the sneaker’s top-half. Mid-foot shanks and Tuned Air units underfoot also opt for the ensemble’s bolder hue, creating a straightforward, but fresh look for those enamored with the Air Max-offshoot.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 Gets New Colorway
The Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 is here. Jumpman has come through with plenty of dope variations on the AJ1 over the years, and soon, they will come through with the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2. Yes, we know, it is certainly a mouthful. However, it is important to note that this sneaker is a sequel to its similarly-named predecessor.
Comments / 0