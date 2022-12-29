Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche preview, odds for 1/2: Can Knights extend Avs' slide?
The reigning Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche are looking to snap a three-game skid Monday in Denver when they face the visiting Vegas Golden Knights in a clash of teams short-handed on defense. The Avalanche welcomed star Nathan MacKinnon back into the lineup on Saturday, but they still dropped a...
Yardbarker
Coyotes forward Nick Schmaltz day-to-day with upper-body injury
The Arizona Coyotes will be without forward Nick Schmaltz on a day-to-day basis as he recovers from an upper-body injury, the club announced Saturday afternoon. Schmaltz, 26, has seven goals and 16 points in 19 games with the Coyotes this season. The team said he suffered the injury during Thursday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Yardbarker
Takeaways: LA Kings 2, Flyers 4 – Back to their old ways
The LA Kings returned to their old ways with questionable goaltending and woeful special teams to lose to the Flyers 4-2. LAK: Adrian Kempe PPG (14), Assists: Drew Doughty (19), Kevin Fiala (27) PHI: Scott Laughton PPG (8), Assists: Cam York (5), Owen Tippett (8) LAK: Phillip Danault (12), Assists:...
Yardbarker
Arizona Coyotes Recent Play Doesn’t Look Like a Team in a Rebuild
Wait a minute… the Arizona Coyotes are supposed to be in a rebuild, right? I thought maybe I was mistaken. No… the Coyotes recent play is showing the NHL that they are certainly a tough team to play against. They have gone 6-3-1 in their last 10 games and that is third best in the entire Western Conference.
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets at Oilers
9:00 pm CT - TV: Sportsnet; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97. If the Winnipeg Jets were into New Year's resolutions, they'd likely have one more thing to accomplish in 2022 before the clock hits midnight and the calendar flips to 2023. "We've lost three in a row on the road. We...
NHL
Recap: Lightning 5, Coyotes 3
The Bolts close the calendar year with a home win over the Coyotes. Make it three wins in four nights for the Lightning to close out 2022. Despite starting slow and staking the Coyotes to a two-goal lead, Tampa Bay came roaring back to claim a 5-3 victory on New Year's Eve at AMALIE Arena.
