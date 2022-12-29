Read full article on original website
Man shot, killed by Post Falls police on I-90 identified
POST FALLS, Idaho — The man who was shot and killed by Post Falls police after “intentionally” hitting several vehicles and patrol cars has been identified. Police say 57-year-old Randy Ness, of Post Falls, was shot and killed by at least one Post Falls police officer on Thursday morning. Coeur d’Alene Police say Ness was targeting and ramming parked cars...
Coeur d'Alene police confirms suspect in Post Falls police shooting is dead
POST FALLS, Idaho — Coeur d'Alene police have confirmed the suspect in Thursday's officer-involved shooting in Post Falls is dead. 57-year-old Randy Ness was shot by an officer after Post Falls police received reports of a man targeting and ramming parked cars and structures in the area of Railroad Avenue and Williams Street around 8:37 a.m.
Attorney: Idaho Murder Suspect is Willing to Postpone the Extradition Hearing
The guy accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in November is ready to abandon his extradition hearing, according to his lawyer, who spoke to CBS News. The 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger will appear before the judge on Tuesday. Kohberger will still need to appear before the judge on Tuesday...
Man killed in shooting in East Central Neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department says a man was shot and killed in the East Central neighborhood early Saturday morning. SPD says they responded to a shooting in East Central near East 7th Avenue and East Newark Avenue. Police say one man was fatally wounded. SPD says their Major Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting. They are also...
Details released of events leading up to fatal officer-involved shooting in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho – Additional details regarding the fatal officer-involved shooting in Post Falls on Thursday have been released by the Critical Incident Taskforce. According to Coeur d’Alene Police Department (CDAPD), which has taken the lead in the investigation, the incident began just after 8:30 a.m. after multiple reports were made of an individual targeting and ramming parked vehicles and structures near Railroad Ave. and Williams St. Officers from Post Falls Police Department (PFPD) located the suspect on the 700 block of Spokane St. and began a traffic stop.
Spokane Police Department investigates deadly shooting in east Spokane
One man was shot to death early Saturday morning, according to the Spokane Police Department. An investigation is underway, and you can help by calling Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.
I-90 westbound in Post Falls reopens after police shoot driver they say rammed a patrol vehicle
POST FALLS, Idaho — Post Falls police exchanged gunfire with a driver they say rammed a patrol vehicle Thursday in the 700 block of Spokane Street. According to a press release from the Post Falls Police Department, just after 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a driver they say was intentionally crashing into other vehicles in the 300 block of Railroad Ave. in Post Falls.
'Relieved': Kaylee Goncalves' family releases statement after murder suspect arrested
MOSCOW, Idaho - The family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the four victims killed near the University of Idaho on Nov. 13, released a statement following 28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger being arrested in Pennsylvania. The family's lawyer, Shannon Gray, said the family is "relieved that the authorities have someone in...
Ozzie Knezovich reflects on time as Spokane County Sheriff
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — After almost 17 years serving as Spokane County Sheriff, Ozzie Knezovich will be moving on to Wyoming to pursue new opportunities. Knezovich was appointed as Spokane County Sheriff in 2006. Prior to his time as sheriff, he also served as a patrol deputy, field training officer, property crimes detective, SWAT team operator, SWAT team supervisor, patrol supervisor and training supervisor with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.
Local law enforcement searching for stolen excavator in North Idaho
SPOKANE, Wash. — Local law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen excavator, believed to be in the North Idaho area. The Spokane Regional Auto Theft Task Force says a CAT 305 E2 Mini Excavator was stolen from a job site in west Spokane County in July 2022. Some time later, the excavator was parked and...
Spokane Police join other law enforcement to increase DUI patrols for New Year’s weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — You don’t want to start the new year with a DUI. Spokane Police are urging people to drink responsibly and don’t drive if you’ve had too much. This weekend, local law enforcement across the region will be patrolling more and keeping an eye out for impaired driving. SPD started a holiday impaired driving campaign with other regional...
Semi-truck fire backs up eastbound traffic on I-90, driver struck while exiting cab
SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews at a semi-truck fire on eastbound I-90 are clearing the scene, and traffic is beginning to flow again. There is still congestion, and drivers should be mindful of first responders still in the area. Last updated on Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. A semi-truck fire has...
I-90 eastbound lanes open after truck fire
SPOKANE, Wash. — All lanes of eastbound I-90 on Sunset Hill are back open after a truck fire. Washington State Patrol says the truck driver was hit by another car while he was exiting the truck. The driver has a serious, but non-life-threatening injury, per WSP. Traffic is now flowing normally in the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS...
Westbound I-90 fully blocked near Pleasant View Road
IDAHO. – Westbound I-90 is currently blocked from Exit 2 near Pleasant View Road to Exit 5. According a NonStop Local employee on scene, there was an crash involving a police officer. NonStop Local KHQ is working to gather more information. This is a developing story and will be...
Spokane deputies seize drugs, weapons from car outside Camp Hope
Spokane County Sheriff-Elect John Nowels says all four people recently found inside a car with drugs and weapons outside Camp Hope had identification badges that allowed them entry to the site. Locating the vehicle tied to a local burglary just outside the homeless encampment on Washington Department of Transportation land...
Search warrant says argument at a birthday party led to deadly shooting in north Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - An argument at a birthday party sparked a deadly shooting in north Spokane, according to a search warrant filed in the Spokane County District Court. Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on east Wedgwood Avenue at about 1 a.m. on Dec. 18. According to a search warrant approved on the day of the shooting, 22-year-old Tavius Cooley was shot and killed by a teenage boy, and his 18-year-old girlfriend Katelynn Lair was shot and injured.
Spokane couple accused of stealing trailer arrested in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Idaho — Lewiston Police officers arrested two people from Spokane who are accused of stealing a trailer and possessing fentanyl and methamphetamine. The Lewiston Police Department was notified of a missing 2022 Roadrunner Cargo trailer on Sunday. An ISP trooper was patrolling near Lewiston Hill on US 95 and saw the trailer being pulled by an unlicensed GMC Sierra....
Catalytic converter thefts decline five months after Washington law takes effect
SPOKANE, Wash. — The number of catalytic converter thefts is starting to go down in Spokane, and the manager of Action Recycling and Spokane Police says it’s due to a new Washington law that’s making it harder for thieves to sell them. “We require the title or the registration for the vehicle that the catalytic converter came off of,” said...
Spokane woman says pothole could cost her nearly $1,000
SPOKANE, Wash. – By 1 p.m. on Dec. 28, the City of Spokane had already received 80 calls reporting potholes, according to city spokesperson Kirsten Davis. Davis said there are two vehicles spending 15-30 minutes filling potholes before moving to the next, but this pothole season is just getting started. The more the weather fluctuates, the more potholes are created.
24-year-old Medical Lake shooting suspect alleges victim tried to rape her
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - A woman facing second degree murder charges for shooting and killing a man at a home in Medical Lake said the victim tried to rape here, according to an affidavit of facts filed in the Spokane County District Court. 24-year-old Cynthia Metsker faces second-degree murder and...
