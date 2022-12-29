ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Falls, ID

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man shot, killed by Post Falls police on I-90 identified

POST FALLS, Idaho — The man who was shot and killed by Post Falls police after “intentionally” hitting several vehicles and patrol cars has been identified. Police say 57-year-old Randy Ness, of Post Falls, was shot and killed by at least one Post Falls police officer on Thursday morning. Coeur d’Alene Police say Ness was targeting and ramming parked cars...
POST FALLS, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man killed in shooting in East Central Neighborhood

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department says a man was shot and killed in the East Central neighborhood early Saturday morning. SPD says they responded to a shooting in East Central near East 7th Avenue and East Newark Avenue. Police say one man was fatally wounded. SPD says their Major Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting. They are also...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Details released of events leading up to fatal officer-involved shooting in Post Falls

POST FALLS, Idaho – Additional details regarding the fatal officer-involved shooting in Post Falls on Thursday have been released by the Critical Incident Taskforce. According to Coeur d’Alene Police Department (CDAPD), which has taken the lead in the investigation, the incident began just after 8:30 a.m. after multiple reports were made of an individual targeting and ramming parked vehicles and structures near Railroad Ave. and Williams St. Officers from Post Falls Police Department (PFPD) located the suspect on the 700 block of Spokane St. and began a traffic stop.
POST FALLS, ID
KREM2

I-90 westbound in Post Falls reopens after police shoot driver they say rammed a patrol vehicle

POST FALLS, Idaho — Post Falls police exchanged gunfire with a driver they say rammed a patrol vehicle Thursday in the 700 block of Spokane Street. According to a press release from the Post Falls Police Department, just after 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a driver they say was intentionally crashing into other vehicles in the 300 block of Railroad Ave. in Post Falls.
POST FALLS, ID
KREM2

Ozzie Knezovich reflects on time as Spokane County Sheriff

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — After almost 17 years serving as Spokane County Sheriff, Ozzie Knezovich will be moving on to Wyoming to pursue new opportunities. Knezovich was appointed as Spokane County Sheriff in 2006. Prior to his time as sheriff, he also served as a patrol deputy, field training officer, property crimes detective, SWAT team operator, SWAT team supervisor, patrol supervisor and training supervisor with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Police join other law enforcement to increase DUI patrols for New Year’s weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. — You don’t want to start the new year with a DUI. Spokane Police are urging people to drink responsibly and don’t drive if you’ve had too much. This weekend, local law enforcement across the region will be patrolling more and keeping an eye out for impaired driving. SPD started a holiday impaired driving campaign with other regional...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

I-90 eastbound lanes open after truck fire

SPOKANE, Wash. — All lanes of eastbound I-90 on Sunset Hill are back open after a truck fire. Washington State Patrol says the truck driver was hit by another car while he was exiting the truck. The driver has a serious, but non-life-threatening injury, per WSP. Traffic is now flowing normally in the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Westbound I-90 fully blocked near Pleasant View Road

IDAHO. – Westbound I-90 is currently blocked from Exit 2 near Pleasant View Road to Exit 5. According a NonStop Local employee on scene, there was an crash involving a police officer. NonStop Local KHQ is working to gather more information. This is a developing story and will be...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Search warrant says argument at a birthday party led to deadly shooting in north Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - An argument at a birthday party sparked a deadly shooting in north Spokane, according to a search warrant filed in the Spokane County District Court. Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on east Wedgwood Avenue at about 1 a.m. on Dec. 18. According to a search warrant approved on the day of the shooting, 22-year-old Tavius Cooley was shot and killed by a teenage boy, and his 18-year-old girlfriend Katelynn Lair was shot and injured.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane couple accused of stealing trailer arrested in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Idaho — Lewiston Police officers arrested two people from Spokane who are accused of stealing a trailer and possessing fentanyl and methamphetamine. The Lewiston Police Department was notified of a missing 2022 Roadrunner Cargo trailer on Sunday. An ISP trooper was patrolling near Lewiston Hill on US 95 and saw the trailer being pulled by an unlicensed GMC Sierra....
LEWISTON, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane woman says pothole could cost her nearly $1,000

SPOKANE, Wash. – By 1 p.m. on Dec. 28, the City of Spokane had already received 80 calls reporting potholes, according to city spokesperson Kirsten Davis. Davis said there are two vehicles spending 15-30 minutes filling potholes before moving to the next, but this pothole season is just getting started. The more the weather fluctuates, the more potholes are created.
SPOKANE, WA

