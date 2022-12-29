ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

travelawaits.com

8 Places I Felt The Safest As A Solo Traveler

As a female solo traveler, safety is an ongoing priority. For me, feeling safe is about being able to walk along streets without having to constantly check my surroundings, or carrying my camera on my shoulder without concern. There are several places I’ve felt extremely safe as a female solo...
KESQ

Where to travel in 2023: The best destinations to visit

New year equals new outlook. Apply this formula liberally to travel planning in 2023. After nearly three years of travel disruptions and complications, many countries have dropped most of their pandemic restrictions. People are traveling internationally in large numbers, and there’s plenty of pent-up demand to spread around the world.
travelawaits.com

10 International Destinations Topping Our Readers’ 2023 Travel Lists

Over half of TravelAwaits readers, 56 percent, plan on going abroad in 2023 according to this year’s State of Travel survey. Below, you’ll find the top international countries our readers plan to visit in the coming year. Spoiler alert: All roads lead to Rome. 1. Italy. Our returning...
travelawaits.com

7 Things I Learned Attending My 50th College Reunion

When mapping out your travel plans, consider including a trip to your school reunion. I’m not a gung-ho reunion person, but this year I ventured to my 50th college reunion. And what a delightful time I enjoyed, for many reasons. If you have a reunion coming up and you’re on the fence about whether to attend, read on for inspiration. I learned so much, and the reunion was definitely a highlight of my travels this year.
Robb Report

All Aboard! The 8 Best Ultra-Luxury Train Trips Around the World

There’s a well-deserved romance that surrounds train journeys: They let you immerse yourself in the surrounding landscapes while filling every languid moment with old-world elegance. The best are ones that go beyond just getting from place to place, where the ride itself is an experience: “To travel by train is to see nature and human beings, towns and churches and rivers—in fact, to see life,” wrote Agatha Christie. From the legendary Venice Simplon-Orient-Express in Europe to Vietnam’s Vietage, these eight storied trains promise to make the journey as important as the destination. Africa: Rovos Rail Travelers can traverse the African continent’s most...
travelawaits.com

Why This Camping Adventure Was My Favorite Solo Trip

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Teresa has done most things on her own. When she had kids, they became her adventure partners. Now that her kids are grown, she travels solo again but also loves to travel with friends too.
travelawaits.com

What I Love About Solo Travel — Most Of The Time

As a little girl, Mia dreamed of Paris and exploring the world. After surviving breast cancer, she decided to pack her bags and travel. She loves the freedom and solace that comes from solo travel. Solo Traveler Inspiration. TravelAwaits: What inspired you to travel solo?. Mia: I’m a breast cancer...
TravelPulse

The Best Caribbean Resorts for Single Travelers

If you are single and planning a vacation in the Caribbean, you should know that there are excellent adults-only resorts located on some of the best beaches, where guests are welcomed with first-class amenities and unique experiences. These are some of the most recommended resorts where single travelers can discover...
Mens Journal

These Classic U.S. Summer Destinations Are Worth Rediscovering This Winter

The U.S. east coast is a bounty of beauty—with hundreds of miles of pristine shoreline, picturesque mountain ranges, and vast spaces of greenery to explore. July crowds know all about these places. But in the chillier, quieter off-season months of winter, these summer-geared towns, parklands, and offshore islands offer a completely different vibe for visitors […]
TravelPulse

Solo Female Travelers Unveils Iceland Trip With Self-Defense Workshops

Solo Female Travelers is coupling an Iceland tour with holistic self-defense workshops run by the Icelandic NGO Slagtog, which works with minority and marginalized women, and the LGBTQI+ community. The “Iceland Self-Defense, Wellness & Wilderness” tour is scheduled for October 1-8, 2023. “We are passionate about female empowerment...
travelawaits.com

16 Top Countries To Retire Abroad In 2023

Does 2023 ring in a year of retirement (or retirement planning)? If yes, and especially if moving abroad in retirement interests you, International Living’s best places to retire abroad, 2023 Annual Global Retirement Index deserves your attention. It’s no surprise that many tropical destinations are on the list.
travelawaits.com

17 Quaint International Islands To Explore In 2023

How many times have you thought about running away to a private island? Enjoy the surf and the sand, drink out of a coconut while basking in the sun, and end your day watching the sunset with a cocktail. Sounds like paradise, doesn’t it? If you’re trying to make that dream a reality, there are so many amazing destinations around the world to pack up and take off to. We’ve put together a list of some quaint international islands you’ll want to explore in 2023. Some of them, you may just want to call home.
lonelyplanet.com

10 things that make us happy to travel in 2023

Consider an unexpected swimming holiday in 2023 – and share the waters of the coast of Oman with dolphins © Sviatlana Barchan / Getty Images. It’s been a turbulent couple of years for travelers. So, once again, nothing makes us happier than having our next trip to look forward to. Whether you’re traveling to learn something new, giving back in a meaningful way or simply immersing yourself in the beauty of the world, here are 10 travel ideas we’re excited about for 2023.

