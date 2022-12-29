Read full article on original website
"I Was Bored After Six Hours": People Are Sharing The Travel Destinations That Fell Short Of Their Expectations (Or Surpassed Them Immensely)
"IMO, it's probably the most underrated travel destination on the planet. It's home to every kind of landscape you could hope to visit."
Only One U.S. City Made the Top Travel Destinations List in 2022
While the high cost of plane tickets has curtailed some people's plans to travel over the holidays, demand is also not going down as many finally take the trips they put off during the pandemic. There have been studies that showed the anticipation of and planning process for a holiday...
I traveled on the Eurostar from London to Paris on a $45 ticket and returned on a $136 ticket. As a solo traveler who packed light, the upgrade was unnecessary.
The Eurostar train operates across Europe. Insider's Maria Noyen traveled to and from France and the UK to see whether it was worth upgrading classes.
8 Places I Felt The Safest As A Solo Traveler
As a female solo traveler, safety is an ongoing priority. For me, feeling safe is about being able to walk along streets without having to constantly check my surroundings, or carrying my camera on my shoulder without concern. There are several places I’ve felt extremely safe as a female solo...
Where to travel in 2023: The best destinations to visit
New year equals new outlook. Apply this formula liberally to travel planning in 2023. After nearly three years of travel disruptions and complications, many countries have dropped most of their pandemic restrictions. People are traveling internationally in large numbers, and there’s plenty of pent-up demand to spread around the world.
Tourists in exotic tropical destinations victimized by crime, travel mishap horror stories in 2022
A long list of tourists vacationing in tropical destinations saw their trips turn into horror stories in 2022 as some resort cities across the world faced travel advisory warnings.
10 International Destinations Topping Our Readers’ 2023 Travel Lists
Over half of TravelAwaits readers, 56 percent, plan on going abroad in 2023 according to this year’s State of Travel survey. Below, you’ll find the top international countries our readers plan to visit in the coming year. Spoiler alert: All roads lead to Rome. 1. Italy. Our returning...
How to live a digital nomad life in 2023, from 3 people who did it save money and see the world
Millions of Americans are traveling the world as digital nomads. Here's how three of them have thrived.
7 Things I Learned Attending My 50th College Reunion
When mapping out your travel plans, consider including a trip to your school reunion. I’m not a gung-ho reunion person, but this year I ventured to my 50th college reunion. And what a delightful time I enjoyed, for many reasons. If you have a reunion coming up and you’re on the fence about whether to attend, read on for inspiration. I learned so much, and the reunion was definitely a highlight of my travels this year.
This TikToker Aims Visit Every Country In The World & Here's How Travel Became His 'Lifestyle'
Many of us love to travel, but could you see yourself doing it non-stop for over 10 years?. Tom Grond left his home and government job in the Netherlands in 2012 to go travel for a year and hasn't stopped since. The blogger says his love of travel clicked when...
All Aboard! The 8 Best Ultra-Luxury Train Trips Around the World
There’s a well-deserved romance that surrounds train journeys: They let you immerse yourself in the surrounding landscapes while filling every languid moment with old-world elegance. The best are ones that go beyond just getting from place to place, where the ride itself is an experience: “To travel by train is to see nature and human beings, towns and churches and rivers—in fact, to see life,” wrote Agatha Christie. From the legendary Venice Simplon-Orient-Express in Europe to Vietnam’s Vietage, these eight storied trains promise to make the journey as important as the destination. Africa: Rovos Rail Travelers can traverse the African continent’s most...
Why This Camping Adventure Was My Favorite Solo Trip
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Teresa has done most things on her own. When she had kids, they became her adventure partners. Now that her kids are grown, she travels solo again but also loves to travel with friends too.
What I Love About Solo Travel — Most Of The Time
As a little girl, Mia dreamed of Paris and exploring the world. After surviving breast cancer, she decided to pack her bags and travel. She loves the freedom and solace that comes from solo travel. Solo Traveler Inspiration. TravelAwaits: What inspired you to travel solo?. Mia: I’m a breast cancer...
The Best Caribbean Resorts for Single Travelers
If you are single and planning a vacation in the Caribbean, you should know that there are excellent adults-only resorts located on some of the best beaches, where guests are welcomed with first-class amenities and unique experiences. These are some of the most recommended resorts where single travelers can discover...
These Classic U.S. Summer Destinations Are Worth Rediscovering This Winter
The U.S. east coast is a bounty of beauty—with hundreds of miles of pristine shoreline, picturesque mountain ranges, and vast spaces of greenery to explore. July crowds know all about these places. But in the chillier, quieter off-season months of winter, these summer-geared towns, parklands, and offshore islands offer a completely different vibe for visitors […]
Solo Female Travelers Unveils Iceland Trip With Self-Defense Workshops
Solo Female Travelers is coupling an Iceland tour with holistic self-defense workshops run by the Icelandic NGO Slagtog, which works with minority and marginalized women, and the LGBTQI+ community. The “Iceland Self-Defense, Wellness & Wilderness” tour is scheduled for October 1-8, 2023. “We are passionate about female empowerment...
16 Top Countries To Retire Abroad In 2023
Does 2023 ring in a year of retirement (or retirement planning)? If yes, and especially if moving abroad in retirement interests you, International Living’s best places to retire abroad, 2023 Annual Global Retirement Index deserves your attention. It’s no surprise that many tropical destinations are on the list.
17 Quaint International Islands To Explore In 2023
How many times have you thought about running away to a private island? Enjoy the surf and the sand, drink out of a coconut while basking in the sun, and end your day watching the sunset with a cocktail. Sounds like paradise, doesn’t it? If you’re trying to make that dream a reality, there are so many amazing destinations around the world to pack up and take off to. We’ve put together a list of some quaint international islands you’ll want to explore in 2023. Some of them, you may just want to call home.
From Boise to Bhutan: Here are the top travel destinations of 2023
Want to travel in the new year? Check out the 30 destinations featured in Lonely Planet’s “Best in Travel 2023.” The destinations span the globe and include itineraries shaped by local experts.
10 things that make us happy to travel in 2023
Consider an unexpected swimming holiday in 2023 – and share the waters of the coast of Oman with dolphins © Sviatlana Barchan / Getty Images. It’s been a turbulent couple of years for travelers. So, once again, nothing makes us happier than having our next trip to look forward to. Whether you’re traveling to learn something new, giving back in a meaningful way or simply immersing yourself in the beauty of the world, here are 10 travel ideas we’re excited about for 2023.
