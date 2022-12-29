ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Washington Examiner

Nevada rent prices see greatest decline nationwide, report shows

(The Center Square) – Nevada experienced the greatest year-over-year decrease in rent prices nationwide this November, according to a Rent.com report. Since last November, rent has risen 7.45% nationwide, which the report notes is the lowest year-over-year rise in the past 15 months. Meanwhile, rent fell 3.8% in Nevada, one of only five states to see a year-over-year decline in rent prices.
NEVADA STATE
TheStreet

This Is No Longer a Crime on the Las Vegas Strip

People come to Las Vegas to do things they might never do at home. Some of those can be pretty benign. You might stay up later than you normally do, imbibe a little more, or eat a few extra-extravagant meals. And, of course, Las Vegas has legal gambling and recreational cannabis with consumption lounges on the way.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas expected to welcome 100,000 CES 2023 attendees next week

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The 2023 Consumer Electronic Show should resemble pre-pandemic times. CES 2022 ended up with lots of empty hallways as the omicron variant surged and the number of attendees plummeted. In total, around 40,000 people attended, which was less than a quarter of the more than 170,000 in Las Vegas for its 2020 convention.
LAS VEGAS, NV
travellemming.com

15 Best Bars in Las Vegas in 2023 (By a Local)

Bars in Las Vegas are pretty easy to come by, but finding the best bars in Las Vegas takes an inside scoop. Lucky for you, I’m a Las Vegas local and am here to help you find the best bars in Las Vegas. Nightlife is one of the things Las Vegas is famous for, and checking out the bar scene is easily one of the best Las Vegas activities.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Las Vegas’ New Year’s Eve Road Closures

Let’s get ready to party! Officials expect over 400,000 visitors to converge on the Las Vegas Strip and Downtown’s Fremont Street Experience to ring in 2023, and you can expect road closures in advance of the giant parties. The Las Vegas Metro Police Department will have extra personnel...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Circa Survivor Down to Three Contestants with Chance of $2 Million in Individual Payouts

Week 17 of Circa Sports’ Football Contest has Highest Individual Payout for a Football Contest at Stake. Week 17 of Circa Sports’ Circa Survivor contest is shaping up to be one of the biggest in football contest history. With three players remaining, the highest individual payout for a football contest is at stake: a total of $6,133,000 is up for grabs, with the intrinsic value of each entry currently at $2,044,333.33.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Retired Hawaii teacher hits $125K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman visiting from Hawaii had quite a profitable trip to the “Ninth Island” after hitting a jackpot on the Las Vegas Strip. According to Caesars Entertainment, Sandra Haynes of Kauai County, Hawaii, hit a Major Progressive Jackpot of $125,878 on Let It Ride poker while playing at Harrah’s Las Vegas on Tuesday evening.
LAS VEGAS, NV
twowanderingsoles.com

17 Fun Day Trips from Las Vegas

This page may contain affiliate links. More info in our Privacy Policy. For those looking to get out of the city, there are countless day trips from Las Vegas. Whether you’re looking to explore the surrounding national parks or visit a nearby ghost town, our detailed guide will offer all the information you need to plan.
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

How The Southwest Meltdown Is Affecting Las Vegas

We’ve all been seeing the news about the Southwest Airlines nightmare happening this week. Flights are being cancelled all over the nation. And many people have been stranded or severely delayed for their holidays. And it’s not just the blizzard that’s causing the issues. We’ll get to that in a minute.
LAS VEGAS, NV

