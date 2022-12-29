Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donationsMaya DeviLas Vegas, NV
Nevada witnesses can't identify two objects hovering over Las VegasRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Burger King Employee Surprised with Viral Gift and Over $370,000 in Donations After 27 Years of Dedicated ServiceIngram AtkinsonLas Vegas, NV
Revisiting the Sinful Cities of Sodom and Gomorrah: Separating Fact From FictionRobert M'callLas Vegas, NV
5 Fantastic cities for ringing in New Year's Eve in the USATourineLas Vegas, NV
Related
MGM announces sale of Route 91 Harvest Festival site
The land across from The Luxor on the Las Vegas Strip is known as "the Village property," a spokesperson for MGM stated, and was the site of the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Oct. 1, 2017.
Resorts World Ends Free Parking, Fontainebleau’s Big Windfall & Caesars Gambling on $5 Million Offer
MtM Vegas – Fontainebleau Las Vegas Secures Loan. On this week’s MtM Vegas we have so much to talk about including Fontainebleau’s giant loan to finish construction. Before we dive in don’t forget to subscribe to the Miles to Memories YouTube channel to see every episode plus our Vegas reviews, guides and tours!
Fox5 KVVU
What’s in store for Las Vegas in 2023? A look at notable forthcomings
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - 2023 brings new properties, new residencies, and major events to the Las Vegas Valley. FOX5 compiled a short list of some notable dates, major events and turning points:. EARLY 2023. The XFL’s Las Vegas Vipers are set to make their debut in February, at a...
Washington Examiner
Nevada rent prices see greatest decline nationwide, report shows
(The Center Square) – Nevada experienced the greatest year-over-year decrease in rent prices nationwide this November, according to a Rent.com report. Since last November, rent has risen 7.45% nationwide, which the report notes is the lowest year-over-year rise in the past 15 months. Meanwhile, rent fell 3.8% in Nevada, one of only five states to see a year-over-year decline in rent prices.
This Is No Longer a Crime on the Las Vegas Strip
People come to Las Vegas to do things they might never do at home. Some of those can be pretty benign. You might stay up later than you normally do, imbibe a little more, or eat a few extra-extravagant meals. And, of course, Las Vegas has legal gambling and recreational cannabis with consumption lounges on the way.
Fox5 KVVU
Guest turns $1.75 bet into $366K after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas Strip property is ending the year on a high note after hitting a massive jackpot Wednesday. According to a news release, the guest, who wished to remain anonymous, turned a $1.75 bet into more than $366,000. The Venetian Resort...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas expected to welcome 100,000 CES 2023 attendees next week
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The 2023 Consumer Electronic Show should resemble pre-pandemic times. CES 2022 ended up with lots of empty hallways as the omicron variant surged and the number of attendees plummeted. In total, around 40,000 people attended, which was less than a quarter of the more than 170,000 in Las Vegas for its 2020 convention.
travellemming.com
15 Best Bars in Las Vegas in 2023 (By a Local)
Bars in Las Vegas are pretty easy to come by, but finding the best bars in Las Vegas takes an inside scoop. Lucky for you, I’m a Las Vegas local and am here to help you find the best bars in Las Vegas. Nightlife is one of the things Las Vegas is famous for, and checking out the bar scene is easily one of the best Las Vegas activities.
Ninth Island: The story behind Hawaiians’ affinity for Las Vegas
Here's the reason Las Vegas so often is called Hawaii's "Ninth Island."
news3lv.com
Celebrate New Year's Eve with Station Casinos
Las Vegas (KSNV) — If you're staying indoors this New Year's Eve, Station Casinos has you covered. Click the video above for more with master mixologist Jamie Clark.
963kklz.com
Las Vegas’ New Year’s Eve Road Closures
Let’s get ready to party! Officials expect over 400,000 visitors to converge on the Las Vegas Strip and Downtown’s Fremont Street Experience to ring in 2023, and you can expect road closures in advance of the giant parties. The Las Vegas Metro Police Department will have extra personnel...
Longest-Running Las Vegas Strip Show Closing Unexpectedly
Very few shows have a 10-year run, let alone get to play for 40 years on the Las Vegas Strip. Wayne Newton has been around as a Las Vegas headline act for roughly 60 years, but he has topped many shows across the city. Donnie and Marie Osmond had an...
vegas24seven.com
Circa Survivor Down to Three Contestants with Chance of $2 Million in Individual Payouts
Week 17 of Circa Sports’ Football Contest has Highest Individual Payout for a Football Contest at Stake. Week 17 of Circa Sports’ Circa Survivor contest is shaping up to be one of the biggest in football contest history. With three players remaining, the highest individual payout for a football contest is at stake: a total of $6,133,000 is up for grabs, with the intrinsic value of each entry currently at $2,044,333.33.
Where do you park if you’re celebrating New Year’s Eve on the Las Vegas Strip?
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the biggest challenges on New Year’s Eve is getting around while staying safe. Where are you supposed to park if you come to celebrate on the Las Vegas Strip? Streets on the Strip will begin closing at 6 p.m. Saturday and no vehicles will be allowed by 8 p.m. […]
How much it costs to stay in Las Vegas to celebrate New Year’s Eve
Hundreds of thousands of people are visiting Las Vegas for the New Year's celebration and all of them need a place to stay. Here's a look at what people are paying to celebrate the new year along the Las Vegas Strip and in downtown Las Vegas at the Fremont Street Experience.
2 killed by SUV near downtown Las Vegas casinos; driver held
William Clayton Baxter Jr, and Kristie Eileen Baxter, from New Mexico, died Wednesday of multiple blunt force injuries and their deaths were ruled an accident, the Clark County coroner said.
Southwest Airlines resumes flights at Harry Reid after hectic week for travelers
About 3,900 Southwest planes were back in the air on Friday following a hectic week for passengers when more than 15,000 flights were canceled across the U.S.
Fox5 KVVU
Retired Hawaii teacher hits $125K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman visiting from Hawaii had quite a profitable trip to the “Ninth Island” after hitting a jackpot on the Las Vegas Strip. According to Caesars Entertainment, Sandra Haynes of Kauai County, Hawaii, hit a Major Progressive Jackpot of $125,878 on Let It Ride poker while playing at Harrah’s Las Vegas on Tuesday evening.
twowanderingsoles.com
17 Fun Day Trips from Las Vegas
This page may contain affiliate links. More info in our Privacy Policy. For those looking to get out of the city, there are countless day trips from Las Vegas. Whether you’re looking to explore the surrounding national parks or visit a nearby ghost town, our detailed guide will offer all the information you need to plan.
jammin1057.com
How The Southwest Meltdown Is Affecting Las Vegas
We’ve all been seeing the news about the Southwest Airlines nightmare happening this week. Flights are being cancelled all over the nation. And many people have been stranded or severely delayed for their holidays. And it’s not just the blizzard that’s causing the issues. We’ll get to that in a minute.
Comments / 0