Syria's Kurds face squeeze after regime, Turkey meet in Moscow
Syria's Kurds could soon face a tripartite ultimatum to cede territory, analysts predict, as Syrian, Turkish and Russian defence ministers met this week in Moscow -- the first such talks since Syria's war began in 2011. Russia has long backed the regime in Damascus, while Turkey supports Syrian rebel groups,...
Putin Makes Peace Offer to Ukraine After Realizing He's Losing the War
In a stunning twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Reuters. But wait, wasn't it just ten months ago that Putin launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine, seizing control of several territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia?
The bad news: 2023 is already shaping up to be a very, very bad year
As the new year approaches, it is time to consider how 2023 might unfold. Of course, the starting point, the contemporary context, would be the recent history of COVID lockdowns; massive government spending and inflation and constrictive energy policies driving up energy and food prices, as well as most “downstream prices,” and wiping out retirement…
Hundreds of Syrians protest signs of Damascus-Ankara thaw
Hundreds of Syrians in the rebel-held north protested Friday against signs of a thaw between Ankara and Damascus after their defence ministers met in Moscow for the first time since 2011. Several hundred demonstrators gathered in Al-Bab, a town controlled by rebel factions long backed by Ankara, brandishing banners reading:...
Three Egypt police killed in attack in Suez Canal city: security source
Three Egyptian policemen were killed and four other people, including a police officer, wounded Friday in an attack in the Suez Canal city of Ismailia, security and medical sources said. Two cars approached a checkpoint in a residential neighbourhood of the city and two armed assailants opened fire at the...
Israeli strikes put Damascus airport out of service, kill 2: state media
The Israeli army carried out a missile strike Monday that put Damascus International Airport out of service and killed two soldiers, Syria's state news agency SANA reported, quoting a military source. At around 2:00 am (23:00 GMT), Israel carried out an attack with "barrages of missiles, targeting Damascus International Airport...
New president vows to steer Swiss through Ukraine fallout
Switzerland's new president Alain Berset pledged to steer one of Europe's major economies through the inflation and energy crises triggered by the war in Ukraine, as he took office on Sunday. Berset, 50, started his one-year term acknowledging that members of the government had their differences but said they would...
Syria attacks blamed on jihadists kill fighter, 12 oil workers
Attacks in eastern Syria killed 12 oil field workers and a Kurdish fighter, a war monitor said Friday, a day after Syrian Kurdish-led forces announced an offensive against jihadists. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which draws on extensive sources inside Syria, gave the toll of a dozen dead...
UPDATE 1-Tunisia central bank raises key interest rate by 75 bps to 8% to curb inflation
TUNIS, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Tunisia’s central bank on Friday raised its key interest rate by 75 basis points to 8% from 7.25% to combat high inflation, the bank said, marking the third hike this year. Tunisia's inflation rate jumped to a record 9.8% in November from 9.2% in...
Venezuela, Colombia finalize border reopening
Venezuela and Colombia reopened the last stretch of their shared border Sunday that had remained closed for years in a diplomatic dispute now settled under new leadership. Cars honked and passengers waved flags as vehicles with license plates from both countries traversed the area's Atanasio Girardot bridge, which had been blocked by containers amid high tensions.
Third of world economy to hit recession in 2023, IMF head warns
For much of the global economy, 2023 is going to be a tough year as the main engines of global growth – the US, Europe and China – all experience weakening activity, the head of the International Monetary Fund has warned. The new year is going to be...
New air attacks on Kyiv after Russia's New Year assaults
A fresh aerial strike targeted Kyiv in the early hours of Monday, after a New Year's day marked by dozens of Russian assaults that killed at least four people in the capital and other cities. The Ukrainian capital and other cities came under fire from missiles and Iranian-made drones on...
Croatia adopts euro, enters borderless Europe club
Croatia on Sunday switched to the euro and entered Europe's borderless zone -- two steps Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic called a "historic moment" for his country that joined the European Union nearly a decade ago. At midnight, the Balkan nation bid farewell to its kuna currency and became the 20th...
Russia's New Year raids on Ukraine kill three, wound dozens
Russia's New Year assault on Ukraine left three people dead and wounded another 50 as Moscow on Sunday claimed to have thwarted Kyiv's "terror attacks" on the homeland. The Ukrainian capital and other cities came under fire from missiles and Iranian-made drones. The Ukrainian air force said Sunday 45 Iranian-made...
Ukraine says repelled Russia nighttime drone attack
Ukraine said Friday it repelled a nighttime drone attack from Russia, a day after Moscow launched a new wave of missile strikes in the run-up to New Year celebrations. The attacks came 10 months into Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. In recent months Russian strikes have targeted the energy grid, leaving millions in the cold in the middle of winter.
Cuba wins lawsuit with US over Cohiba cigars
Cuba has won the latest round of a 25-year old legal spat over US trademark rights to its famed Cohiba cigars, the smokes once favored by Fidel Castro, the company that markets them said Friday. The US Trademark Trial and Appeal Board on December 20 cancelled the US-based firm General...
