kalkinemedia.com
Gold set for big quarterly rise after rate-driven setback
(Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Friday as the non-yielding metal is on track to close its best quarter since June 2020 on expectations of slower interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve after being beaten down from record highs earlier this year. Bullion is only down about...
BOJ considering raising inflation forecasts to near 2% target -Nikkei
(Reuters) -The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is considering raising its inflation forecasts in January to show price growth close to its 2% target in fiscal 2023 and 2024, Nikkei reported on Saturday.
CNBC
Treasury yields rise slightly on final day of 2022, 10-year yield ends year below 4%
Treasury yields edged higher on Friday as traders wrapped up a brutal 2022 for bond investing and assessed the potential headwinds markets could face in the new year. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point equals 0.01%. Treasurys. As the calendar year draws to a close, uncertainty...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Russian rouble surges higher as volatile year draws to a close
MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The rouble strengthened sharply on Friday, nearing the 70 mark against the dollar as a highly volatile year drew to a close, with the final month of trading dominated by fears over the impact of a Western oil price cap on Russia's export revenues. By 0755 GMT, the rouble was 1.8% stronger against the dollar at 70.87, recovering some ground from the eight-month low of 72.9175 hit in the previous session.
Stocks have entered a new bull market and the S&P 500 could soar 26% in the next 12 months, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
"We're starting a new bull market," Leuthold's chief strategist told Bloomberg as he sees a 60% probability of the US economy sidestepping recession.
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
Lumber falls to a new 2022 low after homebuilder sentiment drops for the 12th month in a row
Lumber prices fell 4% to a new 2022 low on Monday as the commodity ends a losing year. The latest decline in lumber prices came after homebuilder sentiment fell for the 12th month in a row. A swift doubling in mortgage rates to as high as 7% put the housing...
2 Attractive Dividend Stocks to Buy With 6%+ Yields
The multi-decade high inflation, rising interest rates, and geopolitical tensions have led to significant stock market volatility this year. Amid the prevalent recession fears, investing in high-yield dividend stocks BHP...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Dec 30, 2022
Wall Street closed higher on Thursday in a light day of trading. The general mood was buy-the-dip as the market went in for a year-end rally. Economic data showed jobless claims rising even as the labor market remained resilient. All three major indexes ended in the green. How Did the...
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks Stage Late-Day Recovery Attempt But Close Modestly Lower
(RTTNews) - Stocks showed a significant move to the downside in early trading on Friday but staged a notable recovery attempt going into the close. While the major average climbed well off their lows of the session, they still ended the day in negative territory. The major averages finished the...
Fidelity marks down value of Twitter stake by 56%
Dec 30 (Reuters) - Fidelity funds slashed the value of their Twitter stake by 56% in November, according to a monthly disclosure by the investment firm released on Friday, as the social media giant navigates a period of turmoil following Elon Musk's $44 billion buyout.
Asian markets follow Wall St up but on track for annual loss
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Friday following encouraging U.S. employment data but were headed for double-digit losses for the year. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Oil prices edged higher. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index gained Thursday after the number of...
kalkinemedia.com
Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital And Voting Rights
* LUNDIN MINING ANNOUNCES UPDATED SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS. * LUNDIN MINING - NUMBER OF ISSUED & OUTSTANDING SHARES OF CO HAS INCREASED BY 119,453 TO 770 MILLION COMMON SHARES WITH VOTING RIGHTS AS AT DEC 30, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content...
kalkinemedia.com
Did you know these two industrial stocks surged 50% YTD?
Halliburton posted a Q3 2022 revenue of US$ 5,357 million. Schlumberger had a dividend yield of 1.352 per cent. SLB reported a Q3 2022 diluted EPS (GAAP basis) of US$ 0.63. The industrial sector stocks belong to those companies that manufacture machines, equipment related to construction, and other services. Their growth is often tied to the economic outlook of the country. Industrial stocks are sensitive to economic factors like high inflation and recession.
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday
Stocks limp toward the end of the year. Elon Musk tries to rally Tesla employees. "Avatar: The Way of Water" passes $1 billion at the box office. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Two more days of this ... Welcome...
kalkinemedia.com
Safe & Green Says Filed Second Complaint With U.S. SEC Against Shareholders Believed To Own Significant Amount Of Co's Common Stock
* SAFE & GREEN - FILED SECOND COMPLAINT WITH U.S. SEC AGAINST GROUP OF BENEFICIAL SHAREHOLDERS BELIEVED TO OWN SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF CO'S COMMON STOCK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided...
US News and World Report
China's Overnight Repo Rate Falls to New Low
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's overnight repo rate extended losses to a new low on Thursday, as the central bank continued to offer cash support to help financial institutions tide over the year-end demand. The volume-weighted average price of the overnight repo in the interbank market fell to 0.4237%, down about...
ValueWalk
Fed Expected To Raise Rates In February
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The market tried to rally this morning, but then it fizzled since there is no volume. It’s hard for the market to do anything when no one is around. Normally there’s quarter-end window dressing and some positive action in the last week of the year, but this year it doesn’t exist which is unfortunate.
Five ways to prepare for an uncertain 2023 economy
Even if the nation avoids a recession, Americans will still contend with higher prices, high-interest rates and the unknown impacts of the Fed’s fight against inflation.
decrypt.co
Trump NFTs Crater With Daily Sales Down 98% From Peak
Demand for the ex-president’s Polygon NFTs has vanished, with both sales volume and prices falling sharply. Donald Trump’s NFTs have lost significant momentum, with sales volume and floor price down sharply from respective peaks. Sales volume on Wednesday was 98% lower than on the peak day less than...
