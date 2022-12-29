Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenRed Bank, NJ
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Maine Man Named as Suspect in New Year's Eve Times Square Attack on PoliceThe Maine WriterNew York City, NY
Related
Don't Miss This in NYC: A look at Arthur Avenue Retail Market, a Chinese and Peruvian fusion restaurant and more
In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributors network to share with you.
Family from Brooklyn welcomes 1st baby born in New York City in 2023
Kingsley Mei was born at the stroke of midnight weighing 6 pounds, 7.6 ounces and measuring 19 inches.
Cops are escaping from New York City and other blue cities nationwide, here’s why
Trevor Schakohl on December 30, 2022 NEW YORK, NY – New York City and other Democrat-run cities in America are losing police officers. Multiple media outlets reported that a large number of officers left the police forces of six Democrat-led major cities in 2022, with many moving to other departments. As a result of low morale, continuing violent crime, and higher paying police jobs in other places, scores of officers have resigned from police departments. According to Texas Christian University Associate Dean of Graduate Studies and policing professor Johnny Nhan, low morale has become a major issue for many police The post Cops are escaping from New York City and other blue cities nationwide, here’s why appeared first on Shore News Network.
Up Close: Eric Adams reflects on 1st year as mayor of NYC
One year into his tenure, Mayor Eric Adams looks back on the last year and looks ahead to the future.
NYC cop attacked with scissors at Bronx subway station
NEW YORK, NY – A New York City Police Department officer was attacked by a man who threw a pair of metal scissors at the officer inside a Bronx subway station. The attack occurred on Thursday at around 9 pm inside the East 149th Street and Grand Concourse subway station. According to detectives, the scissors struck the officer, who was on patrol at the time, in the face. The suspect fled the scene. Police are asking members of the public for assistance with identifying the male subject, a black man wearing blue pants and a gray hooded sweatshirt. He was The post NYC cop attacked with scissors at Bronx subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
New York OKs human composting, becomes 6th state in US to do so
Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation on Saturday to legalize natural organic reduction, making New York the sixth state in the nation to allow that method of burial.
Subway rider creates poll asking about ‘favorite subway station’
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Transit is a topic that sparks conversation around New York. A subway commuter posted a Twitter poll asking people to choose their favorite stations. Sunny Ng from Williamsburg is a software engineer. He created a spreadsheet and posted individual polls on his Twitter account earlier in December. He seeded the brackets based […]
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — January’s application schedule for civil service exams has been released by the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS). The open, competitive online examinations are administered throughout each month for various positions. The exams are taken at the DCAS Computer-Based Testing and...
The Jewish Press
Only 2 Perps in NYC Antisemitic Attacks Sentenced to Jail, Since April 2018
(JNS) A detailed report on antisemitic crimes in New York City is creating uncomfortable questions for elected officials and community leaders and bringing into stark relief a common misconception about the perpetrators of Jew-hatred. Americans Against Antisemitism, through its Hate Crimes Accountability Project, pored over limited data on hate crimes...
Curbed
The Package Pickup Industry Coming to the Bodega Near You
Jake DeGroot has lived in his Jackson Heights townhouse for just over a year and has had packages stolen from his front door three times. The first time, the thieves made off with a 25-pound box of specialty dog food. Then they took a box of Amazon items. The third...
16,000 nurses ready to strike at 8 hospitals in New York City if agreement isn’t reached
NEW YORK (PIX11) – The new year may start with fewer nurses at eight hospitals in New York City due to a possible strike that could start the second week of January. Precious Valerio is worried about the quality of medical care her father is receiving at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx. She said […]
A view into Black life in NYC in the ‘60s and ‘70s, from a civil rights and journalism pioneer
Charlayne Hunter-Gault participates in the "Black America Since MLK: And Still I Rise" panel during the PBS Television Critics Association summer press tour, in Beverly Hills in 2016. Charlayne Hunter-Gault, a public media stalwart who also reported for The New Yorker and The New York Times, has released an anthology of her life’s work covering communities of color. [ more › ]
stupiddope.com
The Top 10 Cannabis Strains to Try in New York City in 2023
As the cannabis industry continues to grow and expand in New York City, there are more options than ever before when it comes to strains. From classic favorites to new and innovative hybrids, there’s something for everyone. Here are the top 10 cannabis strains to try in New York City in 2023:
stupiddope.com
Daily Deals on Cannabis: Uncle Budd NYC’s Happy Hour Sale from 4:20pm-7:20pm
Looking to add a little extra joy to your daily routine? Look no further than Uncle Budd NYC’s daily Happy Hour Cannabis sale, running every day from 4:20pm-7:20pm. With this special promotion, you can save on some of Uncle Budd’s most popular strains and products, making it the perfect time to stock up on your favorite cannabis treats.
Video: New York Giants Radio Voice Bob Papa Details “Scary” Mall of America Shooting
Giants play-by-play caller Bob Papa recounted his harrowing experience being in the Mall of America as a shooting occurred last week.
More than 100 outdoor dining establishments demolished in NYC
On Tuesday, demolition work was being done across New York City by transportation crews on more than 100 outdoor dining buildings. Summary - About 170 abandoned or decaying outdoor dining sheds were taken down across New York City on Tuesday. Mayor Eric Adams declared the outdoor dining program is "here to stay" in August. The city's outdoor dining establishments have come under fire for everything from trash lawsuits to allegations of individuals doing drugs and having sex.
RECOGNIZE HER? Young girl found walking alone on Bronx street
The NYPD is asking the public’s assistance with identifying a young girl who was found wandering a Bronx street Saturday night.
Hochul announces $26M renovation of NYC's 'most visited' park
Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday announced a $26 million investment in Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park in Harlem.
Recreational cannabis sales kick off in New York City
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) announced that the first public sales of regulated cannabis in the state began at Housing Works Cannabis Company in Manhattan's East Village, the first licensed dispensary to open for business, CNN reports. The store started selling to the public at 4:20 p.m. on Thursday after the dispensary made the first sale to a city official. The dispensary is owned and operated by Housing Works, a non-profit organization that helps people living with HIV/AIDS, the homeless, and the formerly incarcerated. The store will be open seven days a week, and all proceeds will go to Housing Works, which...
Inside The Lavish New York Trump Home Selling For $26.5 Million
Since 1878, the townhouse at 10 East 64th Street in New York City has entertained and housed noteworthy and notorious socialites in its five bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths. Now it’s looking for a new owner since the passing of its previous occupant, Ivana Trump. The Upper East Side abode...
Comments / 0