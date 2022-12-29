ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Lions QB Josh Dobbs will start for the Titans

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Less than two weeks ago, Josh Dobbs was the third-string quarterback for the Detroit Lions. Signed to the Detroit practice squad earlier in the season, Dobbs got plucked off the unit on December 21st, signed to the active roster of the Tennessee Titans.

Having been in Nashville for less than two weeks, Dobbs is now the starting quarterback for the Titans. With Ryan Tannehill injured and rookie Malik Willis really struggling, Dobbs will take over as the starting quarterback for Tennessee’s critical game on Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys.

Despite his lack of time with the team, Dobbs was judged to give the Titans a better chance to win than Willis, who threw two picks in the final two minutes of Tennessee’s Week 16 loss to the last-place Texans. It seems like a desperate move by Vrabel and the Titans, who have lost five games in a row and fallen out of the lead in the AFC South.

