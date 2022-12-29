Read full article on original website
ICYMI, Gwyneth Paltrow recently invited Kim Kardashian to appear on her Goop podcast. The two have discussed everything from Kardashian’s thoughts on a potential fourth marriage to the prospect of having more children — and, naturally, had to take a selfie to document the moment afterwards. The actor subsequently shared the photo on her Instagram account, which revealed Paltrow in a hot pink sweater as part of her OOTD. The choice of color felt unusual for her, as the A-lister typically prefers neutral-hued outfits. (Paltrow is a born and bred Los Angeles resident, so her outfits often reflect laidback West Coast style.)
Katie Holmes fans are used to seeing their idol in stylish yet totally wearable off-duty outfits. The star’s looks are mainly comprised of timeless wardrobe essentials — think medium wash jeans, a white tee, or a neutral-hued longline wool coat. The actor’s latest New York City look from Dec. 29, too, fell in line with her usual casual-cool attire, but there was one piece that stood out in particular. Namely, you’ll want to take note of Holmes’ black tote bag from Chloé, which was roomy enough to fit all of the actor’s essentials for a busy day.
In our series Trial Run, TZR editors and writers put the buzziest new beauty products to the test and share their honest reviews. This week, beauty writer Natasha Marsh is testing the buzzy Shani Darden by Déesse PRO LED Light Mask. Shoppers remorse, that all-too familiar deep regret after...
Hailey Bieber’s skills seem to know no bounds. The 26-year-old is a model, the founder of a wildly popular beauty brand, and the host of a widely watched YouTube show, WHO’S IN MY BATHROOM? Surprisingly, though, she’s not done. Recently, the multi-hyphenate revealed yet another venture — a spinoff of the previously mentioned series called WHAT’S IN MY KITCHEN? in which she tries out different recipes. All of this is seriously impressive, to be sure. But honestly, it wasn’t until TZR watched Bieber cook in her home kitchen that we realized what might be her biggest accomplishment yet.
