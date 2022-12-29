Read full article on original website
Related
Kingdom Hearts Missing Link's new Bloodborne-style artwork is throwing fans off
The long-awaited Kingdom Hearts mobile game is finally on its way
wegotthiscovered.com
Microsoft enters 10-year deal to bring ‘Call of Duty’ to Nintendo, so take that Sony
In an odd turn of events, considering that Microsoft is yet to pass its acquisition of Activision Blizzard through consumer regulators and Nintendo’s hardware has recently struggled to run a Pokémon game, the tech giant has inked a deal with Nintendo to start bringing Call of Duty games to its consoles, starting with the Nintendo Switch.
Sony is requiring developers to ‘exclude’ Xbox, Microsoft says
As Sony continues to argue the proposed Microsoft takeover of Activision Blizzard would harm competition in the gaming space, the PlayStation-maker is also apparently keeping keeping some third-party games from launching on Xbox, according to its big rival. Microsoft reckons Final Fantasy 16, Bloodborne, and the Silent Hill 2 Remake...
game-news24.com
Mortal shell is available at the Epic Games Store right now
The Epic Games Store is continuing its rollout of free video games for the holidays; todays offerings for a few more hours are dark action RPG Mortal Shell, which all users can download directly from the EGS dashboard. Developed by Cold Symmetry and launched in 2020 on PC and console...
How to Connect Overwatch 2 Account to Twitch
For a free-to-play game like Overwatch 2, many of the in-game items like skins and emotes are not free. Players can either buy the items directly or sometimes they can take advantage of promotions that earn them free in-game items like buying certain food products. One way Overwatch 2 players...
Link Was Originally Going To Use A Theramin In The Legend Of Zelda: Wind Waker
When most people think about "The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker," one of the first images that always comes to mind is Link orchestrating with a magic conductor's baton in order to create music. He uses it to sail his ship, but he also does it to induce a number of other magical effects. It's one of the most important mechanics that players will need to use as they travel across the islands in order to rescue Link's sister Aryll from the sinister sorcerer Ganon. In many ways, the use of this baton is the defining feature of the game, but most players probably don't know that it was originally supposed to be a completely different instrument.
hypebeast.com
Square Enix Releases Necklace Version of Cloud's Buster Sword from 'FFVII'
The Square-Enix store has just released a new version of Cloud’s Buster Sword necklace in celebration of its next chapter in the Final Fantasy series. Crafted in .925 silver, the sword pendant is approximately two inches long and comes with a 20-inch chain. The miniature sword is made in great detail and has two slots for Materia — you can get it with two Magic-type or a Support-type and Summon-type (Green and Blue/Red stones).
game-news24.com
Dead Island 2 will allow players to customize their skills on the fly
While you’re in other games, players can only customize their skills with the exception of standing or out of danger, Dead Island 2 is a free flight option. According to the latest issue (January 22, 2023 issue of Dambuster Studio Game Director David Stenton), players will use skill decks in which each ability upgrade is represented as a skill card that changes or modifies a skill. If a card is used, the ability may change. For example, if a dodge mechanic is applied to a certain card, the ability will have to become a block instead of a card. It can also grant perks such as health regeneration, which occur after committing a crime. Great for your insecurity.
Cult of the Lamb's first big update will bring new attacks for every weapon
Heavy Attacks will charge up and smash your enemies next year.
makeuseof.com
The 6 Best Android Games With a Built-In Level Editor
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Often when playing games, it can be frustrating to deal with things that are out of our control. As a player, you have no control over a level’s difficulty, mechanics, or behavior. Being a level creator turns this around, putting you in charge of the gameplay, and opening a world of creative possibilities.
gamblingnews.com
Stakelogic Live Games Launch at Versailles Casino
The brand, which is a go-to provider of live casino games, is now making its products available with a local behemoth in the face of Versailles Casino. This will allow the operator to further dig its heel into the market but also ensure that Stakelogic Live’s products are available to more players, becoming recognizable and trusted products.
IGN
UnderDungeon - Official Nintendo Switch Gameplay Trailer
UnderDungeon it’s an astonishing and clever mix of classic RPG games with mechanics and levels from other genres. You’ll traverse the dungeons, fight enemies, acquire new, powerful items and solve puzzles. Check out the gameplay trailer for UnderDungeon launching on January 13, 2023.
ComicBook
Dying Light 2 Developer Teases What's Coming in 2023
Dying Light 2 is about to have a pretty exciting 2023. The Dying Light series is one that has grown a lot over the years. When it began in 2015, it's hard to say that anyone could have imagined it is what it is now, let alone that it would have taken 6 years to get a proper sequel. Part of the reason for that is because there was such an immense turn out for the first Dying Light. So many people played it and continued to play it after it came out due to positive word of mouth that Techland doubled down on it. There were years of major updates that added new content and ways to experience the game.
The Original Street Fighter Arcade Cabinets Had Punchable Pads Instead Of Buttons
"Street Fighter" is one of the longest-running video game series of all time. Not only has the series lasted so long, but it also has a special place in many gamers' hearts as their favorite fighting game series of all time. When the original 2D fighter "Street Fighter" landed in arcades in 1987, it wowed gamers with its impressive graphics and gameplay. The gameplay was so superb, in fact, that it spawned five mainline sequels, with "Street Fighter 6" launching in 2023. However, despite some similarities in gameplay, the original "Street Fighter" looks much different than "Street Fighter 6."
coingeek.com
Square Enix enters into 7 billion yen deal with NFT mobile developer
Amid the declining general interest in Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), game publisher Square Enix (NASDAQ: SQNXF) is keeping faith with the beleaguered asset class with a series of innovations. A report from The Gamer noted that Square Enix has inked a deal with mobile game developer Gumi to collaborate in creating...
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will apparently have online features
Fans have noticed a Switch Online support hint in promo materials
game-news24.com
PS4, PS5: PSVR 2, Slim, games service, the five major projects for PlayStation in 2023!
That’s it, the end of 2022: the gift comes under the tree, and its coldest. It’s a tradition that is always right for us to look up the future. In this article, we discussed the plans for the PlayStation industry in the coming months. Come on, stop!. 1)...
Dwarf Fortress faces mind-boggling reality of hiring second programmer
Twenty-some years of a family affair come to an end.
The Windows Club
Your device does not support Minecraft Realms
On your Xbox console, you may see the message Your device does not support Minecraft Realms when you try to start a Realm or join your friend’s Realm even with an invite to join. This post offers the most applicable fixes to the issue on your console. Affected console...
Comments / 0