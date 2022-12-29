Read full article on original website
Top Speed
Rolls Royce Creates A Series Of One-Of-A-Kind Phantoms Based On The "Six Elements"
Rolls-Royce is famous for the extreme level of customization it offers its customers. Some special projects and customer requests include stuffing a car with hundreds of diamonds, replicating the stars in the night sky on a specific date on the headliner, bespoke marquetry (careful application and layering of veneers to create intricate designs), and one-off works of art. The latter is something Rolls has recently taken up with an art display in Dubai and a collaboration with British artist Sacha Jafri.
techaiapp.com
2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II: The Pinnacle of Bespoke Luxury Motorcars – Pursuitist
In the fall of 2022, Rolls-Royce, the storied marque from Goodwood, United Kingdom, launched the pinnacle of bespoke luxury motorcars, the eighth-generation Phantom, known as the Phantom Series II. The Series II will be the last internal combustion engine Phantom model, as Rolls-Royce, like many other luxury brands, sets its...
Top Speed
The Most Expensive Toyota SUV Ever Will Rival The Likes Of The Rolls Royce Cullinan
Toyota is rethinking one of its legendary models for a whole new chapter in its life. The Toyota Century will gain a full-size, super-luxury SUV model. And contrary to the – Japanese market-only – big sedan, this SUV is expected to be sold Stateside, as well as in Asian and European markets. It is Toyota’s next big bet.
Carscoops
Mansory’s Latest Bentley Continental GT Looks Like It Was Vandalized
Mansory roll out some wild creations is nothing new but this one-of-one Bentley Continental GT is certainly one of the most outlandish cars it has built in recent times. The Bentley you’re looking at is dubbed the Vitesse and is finished in a combination of yellow and black. Indeed, the entire driver’s side of the Continental GT is finished in yellow with the passenger side is painted in black but curiously, the two colors have not been evenly divided across the car, meaning slightly more than 50 per cent of the body is painted yellow.
RideApart
Spanish Automaker SEAT Launches Beginner-Friendly Mo 50 E-Scooter
Across Europe, electric scooters are proving to be the next big thing when it comes to personal mobility. With a lot of people downsizing, more and more folks are going green by taking electric bicycles, scooters, and small motorbikes instead of their cars. Indeed, with the development of battery tech, electric two-wheelers are more dependable than ever, and it's just a matter of time until electric two wheelers become the norm.
hypebeast.com
Take a Look at This Air Jordan 4 "Mecha Mewtwo" Custom
To round out the year, Andrew Chiou has introduced another Pokémon-inspired Air Jordan 4 concept, this time taking visual cues from “Mecha Mewtwo.” The new AJ4 follows two similar concepts inspired by viewer-favorite Pokémons Snorlax and Shiny Charizard. Using a pair of Nike x Off-White™ Air...
Top Speed
Watch The New AMG SL55 Race Against A BMW M850i, Porsche 911 GTS And Jaguar F-Type R
The latest Mercedes AMG SL55 has busted onto the scene to disrupt the luxury sports convertible market and returns one of automotive history's most iconic nameplates. And it turns out, the AMG certainly no slouch against the competition, namely the lightweight Porsche 911 GTS, bulky BMW M850i, and stunning Jaguar F-Type R. The guys over at Carwow recently hosted a thrilling drag race taking place between the quartet of convertible sports cars, and it's a hoot to watch.
Top Speed
This One-Off Alpina B4 Gran Coupe Is A BMW 4 Series We Want In America
Alpina is famous for its discreet but blisteringly-quick BMWs. It was your other option aside from BMW M if you wanted a high-performance Bimmer with a factory-backed warranty since Alpina works closely into the German luxury automaker's manufacturing. This B4 Gran Coupe is one such example, and as the B4 name suggests, it's an Alpina-tuned version of the 4 Series Gran Coupe. But this one is quite special because it isn't going to be sold in North America.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Adjust Force Returns To A Luminous Gradient
From the Air Force 1 to the Nike Blazer, an extensive amount of The Swooshes now lifestyle-centric offerings were originally fostered and tooled for the hardwood. While 2022 saw Georgetown’s Nike Terminator enjoy an inline revitalization, it was Yoon Ahn’s collaborative works with AMBUSH that helped proffer the Nike Air Adjust Force into a new decade of footwear.
MotorAuthority
2023 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture targets fashion crowd
Haute couture, the offering of exclusive, custom-fitted items of clothing by the world's leading fashion brands, tends to be the domain of discerning buyers wielding unlimited checkbooks. Mercedes-Benz is now catering to these same buyers with a highly customized version of its Maybach S-Class, aptly called the S-Class Haute Voiture....
Inside incredible James Bond-style mansion with a supercar vault surrounded by man-eating sharks
A SUPERVILLAIN House inspired by the latest James Bond movie and the iconic Iron Man house has been created in the Metaverse. The architect, Omar Hakim, built the house which boasts a supercar vault, a tank full of man-eating sharks and even a cantilever swimming pool that extends over an ocean.
I'm a Brit who's lived in the US for 8 years. Here are 10 foods I miss every day.
From Skips shrimp-cocktail crisps and Mr Kipling's cherry Bakewells, here are the British snacks I wish I could find more easily in America.
msn.com
Toyota Just Unveiled Two Cool-Looking New Electric Trucks
We're waiting for Toyota to give us more information about the upcoming 2024 Tacoma — and a potential EV version of it. We don't have that yet, beyond an unconfirmed report the Taco will receive Toyota's Hybrid Max powertrain. But Toyota has just revealed a couple more cool EV truck prototypes.
Subaru Levorg STI Prototype Coming To Tokyo Auto Salon 2023
Subaru will bring two STI-equipped prototypes to the Tokyo Auto Salon in January 2023, an STI-equipped Subaru Impreza and a complete STI Levorg Sport # prototype. The prototypes will appear alongside a trio of race cars, the Crosstrek Boost Gear Concept, and the compact Rex SUV, also in Boost Gear regalia.
CAR AND DRIVER
Britain’s Auto Industry Is Down but Not Out
From the January 2023 issue of Car and Driver. Curse globalization all you like, but it's a safe bet that what remains of England's automobile industry wouldn’t be here today without investments from around the world. Over the course of a week driving around Britain, we visited several enterprises that are not so much surviving as thriving, all thanks to foreign connections willing to open their wallets.
Top Speed
A Swiss Company Is Bringing Back The Bubble Car With A Modern BMW Isetta
There are few vehicles that get cult followings in terms of city cars and small vehicles. While cult classics regularly include cars like the AMC Gremlin, the VW Type 2 bus and Citroen 2CV also garner huge cult followings among certain buyers. These cars, while they might not be regarded as fun-to-drive or high-quality, have massive followings around the world. In some cases, these vehicles make a return, just as VW has introduced the ID Buzz and how the Fiat 500 Abarth is still so popular. With so many cult classics returning, it seemed a prime trim to bring back one of BMW's most iconic, and minute, models.
Carscoops
We’d Love Cadillac To Build This Sleek-Looking Roadster
No, this sketch doesn’t preview a future model that could be produced by Aston Martin or Bentley and instead, has been designed as the ultimate Cadillac roadster. This intriguing sketch was shared to the General Motors Design page on Instagram and while it doesn’t preview a vehicle that will actually reach the light of day, it is still pretty cool.
Top Speed
Range Rover V-8 vs. Land Rover Defender V-8: A Battle Of Off-Roading Luxury SUVs
Widely known for their off-roading capabilities, the Range Rover V-8 and the Land Rover Defender V-8 were recently pitted in a head-to-head, off-road showdown across the countryside. Although the capable Range Rover is widely known as the luxury end of Land Rover, seeing the two throw down is fun to watch. Mat Watson and the testers at carwow, released an interesting video comparing the off-road royalty to see which reigns supreme off the beaten path.
torquenews.com
The Final Delivery Estimates for Tesla Q4, 2022 Are In
We have the final delivery estimates from Troy Teslike, who is an accurate estimator of Tesla's delivery and production numbers. Here they are:. 2022 was a great year for Tesla as a business and as we wait another week or so for Tesla's official production and delivery numbers for Q4, 2022, we can see an estimate from someone who has been doing estimation of Tesla's business for quite some time, Troy Teslike.
yankodesign.com
This modern electric cargo bike will make food delivery guys happy chappies
Fridays bring a sense of joy for the upcoming weekend, and perhaps the odd home party which calls for local snacks or fast food from the popular restaurant. You pick up the phone to order food like there’s no tomorrow and wait for the home delivery to arrive. When...
