A Republican arrested after winning his race for a seat in the Georgia House has decided to step aside instead of facing a possible suspension as soon as he was sworn into office later this month, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the decision by Danny Rampey means a special election will be held on Jan. 31 to choose the new representative for the House seat based around Winder, Republican leaders were pressuring the 67-year-old Rampey to step aside before new legislators are...

WINDER, GA ・ 10 HOURS AGO