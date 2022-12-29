ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

US News and World Report

New Georgia House Member Steps Aside After Drug Arrest

A Republican arrested after winning his race for a seat in the Georgia House has decided to step aside instead of facing a possible suspension as soon as he was sworn into office later this month, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the decision by Danny Rampey means a special election will be held on Jan. 31 to choose the new representative for the House seat based around Winder, Republican leaders were pressuring the 67-year-old Rampey to step aside before new legislators are...
wuga.org

Georgia’s new laws starting on Jan. 1

With the start of 2023, several new Georgia laws will take effect on Sunday, Jan. 1. Here’s an explanation of what to expect. While most Georgia laws take effect on July 1, the General Assembly delayed some laws, or parts of laws, until Jan 1. The General Assembly usually delays laws dealing with taxes collected on a yearly basis.
HuffPost

Newly-Elected Georgia Rep Steps Down After Drug Arrest

WINDER, Ga. (AP) — A Republican arrested after winning his race for a seat in the Georgia House has decided to step aside instead of facing a possible suspension as soon as he was sworn into office later this month,. The decision by Danny Rampey means a special election...
accesswdun.com

Georgia House Elect steps down ahead of General Assembly session

Georgia House District Representative-Elect Daniel E. Rampey stepped down from his position following accusations of drug theft. Rampey was charged on Dec. 16 with burglary, exploiting an elderly person, obtaining a controlled substance by theft and possessing a controlled substance according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The elected District 119 congressman...
valdostatoday.com

Governor Kemp announces over 70 appointments

ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp announces more than 70 appointments and re-appointments to various state boards, authorities, and commissions. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the appointment and re-appointment of more than 70 individuals to the following state boards, authorities, and commissions:. Chris Clark will now represent the 6th Congressional...
atlantanewsfirst.com

The Sixth: A Public Defender Crisis

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This is an ongoing series about the constitutionally guaranteed access to legal representation in court, and the consequences that arise when there are not enough public defenders. Advocates say lack of access to representation in court is a constitutional crisis that erodes public trust and violates the rights of the accused.
georgiatrend.com

Engineering and Construction: Have Investment, Will Build

The flood of funds being funneled by new federal laws into green infrastructure projects in Georgia is setting the stage for a better, more sustainable future for the state. It’s a prospect that has engineering and construction companies keen to get started, and rural areas, disadvantaged communities and environmentalists hoping to see significant benefits.
georgiatrend.com

2023 Hall of Fame: Calvin Smyre – Lawmaker and Statesman

It is hard to imagine the Georgia House of Representatives without its dean: Calvin Smyre, the Columbus Democrat who served for 48 years and was the longest-tenured member of the legislature when he retired last year. An early mentor told him, “Politics is public service,” and, he says, “a bell...
The Center Square

Georgia sees its population grow by 1.7% amid the pandemic

(The Center Square) — Georgia saw its population increase by 1.7% between 2020 and 2022, new numbers from the Census Bureau show. As of July 1, Georgia’s population stood at more than 10.9 million, up from about 10.7 million at the same time in 2020. The Peach State’s neighbor to the south, Florida, saw its population increase at a higher rate of 3% during the same timeframe, Census numbers show. ...
georgiatrend.com

2023 100 Most Influential Georgians: A Most Inspiring Group

This year’s Georgian of the Year Pat Wilson may be the state’s top salesperson, working to attract companies that will invest millions and create hundreds of new jobs. However, he is hardly alone in promoting Georgia’s advantages. Every day, thousands of people help ensure the state remains No. 1 for business while improving the lives of its citizens. Their influence is felt throughout all 159 counties.
US News and World Report

Candidates Sign up for Jan. 31 Races for State House, Senate

ATLANTA (AP) — Three candidates have signed up for a Jan. 31 special election to fill a vacant state Senate seat in southwest Georgia, while a Republican county administrator will run unopposed for an open seat in the state House. Qualifying closed Friday for the races to fill the...
