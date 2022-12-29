ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mashpee, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

New Bedford cancels NYE fireworks show

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell announced Saturday that the city is postponing its New Year’s Eve fireworks show after a diesel spill in the harbor.  The show has been moved to Sunday night at 9:00 p.m.  It is currently unclear what caused the spill.  This is a breaking news story […]
NEW BEDFORD, MA
mashpeewampanoagtribe-nsn.gov

Connecting Tribal Members with Housing at the Plaza Del Sol Shelter

The Mashpee Wampanoag Housing Department will be working to quickly provide tribal members in desperate need of housing with a temporary home when the new Plaza Del Sol Shelter opens this winter. If you are homeless or in need of safe housing, please contact the Housing Department at 508-477-0208 ext 106.
MASHPEE, MA
WCVB

Tuesday, January 3: Wildlife Warning

NEEDHAM, Mass. — "Indicator species” help us understand the impact of habitat loss and climate change. Tonight we get up close to giant sea turtles and tiny terrapins, whimbrels and piping plovers, and meet the people committed to protecting them.
NEEDHAM, MA
ABC6.com

MSPCA and NEAS highlight its top rescues in 2022

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — In its first full year of their affiliation, the MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter have broken records with their rescue operations. To celebrate the achievement, the organizations shared some of its top rescues of the year. The Envigo Beagles: One of the organizations’ proudest accomplishments...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecod.com

Mashpee Police hold end of year awards ceremony

This slideshow requires JavaScript. MASHPEE – From Mashpee Police Chief Scott Carline: On December 29, 2022 we had an awards ceremony at the Mashpee Police Department in which we were able to take a moment to reflect on some of our accomplishments over the previous twelve months This has always been one of my favorite times of the year as we get to reflect on just a small portion of the great work the men and women of the Mashpee Police Department do on a daily basis. In the past year the Mashpee Police Department received full accreditation status through the Massachusetts Commission on Police Accreditation which was a major undertaking we had been working on for a number of years. To top this we were also awarded the New England Chiefs of Police Community Policing Award. None of this could have been accomplished without the hard working dedicated employees of the Mashpee Police Department.
MASHPEE, MA
ABC6.com

Former Fall River mayor Sam Sutter to run again

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Former Fall River mayor Sam Sutter has announced he plans on running for the position again in the 2023 election. “I’ve been waiting for this day for a long time, I am running for mayor again,” Sutter told ABC 6 News. Sutter...
FALL RIVER, MA
capecodwave.com

Reflective Sunrise At The Bourne Bridge – Slideshow

BOURNE – Each morning I find myself closer to my bed than I am to the east-facing Cape Cod National Seashore, where the best sunrises can be found. That may be why I am mostly a Cape Cod sunset connoisseur, rather than a sunrise aficionado. Cape sunsets are spectacular...
BOURNE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Meet Boston’s first baby of 2023

BOSTON — The first baby born in Boston in 2023 has arrived!. Baby Boy Iraklis was delivered at Brigham and Women’s Hospital at 12:07 a.m., and welcomed by his mom Paula and his dad, Vasilos. Baby Boy Iraklis weighed in at 9 lbs-10 oz. The Public Affairs offices...
BOSTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Wareham Dept. of Natural Resources find vandalism, Swastikas, anti-semitic symbols

“Wareham Department of Natural Resources responded to an area of Minot Forest near the entrance to Parkwood Beach for a report of vandalism in the forest. Officers that responded to the area observed numerous trees and rocks had been spray painted with swastika emblems and other painting as well as two trees were cut down by axe. Also close by were the remains of a fairly fresh fire.
WAREHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy