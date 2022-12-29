Read full article on original website
New Bedford cancels NYE fireworks show
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell announced Saturday that the city is postponing its New Year’s Eve fireworks show after a diesel spill in the harbor. The show has been moved to Sunday night at 9:00 p.m. It is currently unclear what caused the spill. This is a breaking news story […]
The Legend of ‘Beast of Brooklawn Park’ Who Stalks the Massachusetts Seacoast
One of the more intriguing legends of the Massachusetts Seacoast area around New Bedford is that of the mysterious creature known only as the “Beast of Brooklawn Park.”. According to the reports, the beast is a hairy creature that appears to be a half-man, half goat-like animal with long, skinny legs and cloven hooves.
mashpeewampanoagtribe-nsn.gov
Connecting Tribal Members with Housing at the Plaza Del Sol Shelter
The Mashpee Wampanoag Housing Department will be working to quickly provide tribal members in desperate need of housing with a temporary home when the new Plaza Del Sol Shelter opens this winter. If you are homeless or in need of safe housing, please contact the Housing Department at 508-477-0208 ext 106.
First baby born at South Shore Hospital shares Jan. 1 birthday with grandparents
WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Little Amina holds the record as First Baby born at South Shore Hospital in 2023. She also has something in common with her paternal grandparents, both of whom also share Jan. 1 birthdays, hospital officials said. Baby girl Amina was born to mother Morgan Lavange and...
WCVB
Tuesday, January 3: Wildlife Warning
NEEDHAM, Mass. — "Indicator species” help us understand the impact of habitat loss and climate change. Tonight we get up close to giant sea turtles and tiny terrapins, whimbrels and piping plovers, and meet the people committed to protecting them.
ABC6.com
MSPCA and NEAS highlight its top rescues in 2022
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — In its first full year of their affiliation, the MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter have broken records with their rescue operations. To celebrate the achievement, the organizations shared some of its top rescues of the year. The Envigo Beagles: One of the organizations’ proudest accomplishments...
WCVB
Mass. doctor on school district's masking request
Mass. General's Dr. Ali Raja is asked about the recommendation by Boston Public Schools for teachers and students to mask up for two weeks after winter break.
whdh.com
‘Mary Strong’: South Dennis community rallying around woman battling cancer
DENNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - South Dennis community members are showing their support for a woman who is battling cancer by hanging signs on their doors to show they’re part of the “Mary Strong” movement. “The support is so overwhelming that just going around the block brings tears...
capecod.com
Mashpee Police hold end of year awards ceremony
This slideshow requires JavaScript. MASHPEE – From Mashpee Police Chief Scott Carline: On December 29, 2022 we had an awards ceremony at the Mashpee Police Department in which we were able to take a moment to reflect on some of our accomplishments over the previous twelve months This has always been one of my favorite times of the year as we get to reflect on just a small portion of the great work the men and women of the Mashpee Police Department do on a daily basis. In the past year the Mashpee Police Department received full accreditation status through the Massachusetts Commission on Police Accreditation which was a major undertaking we had been working on for a number of years. To top this we were also awarded the New England Chiefs of Police Community Policing Award. None of this could have been accomplished without the hard working dedicated employees of the Mashpee Police Department.
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
ABC6.com
Former Fall River mayor Sam Sutter to run again
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Former Fall River mayor Sam Sutter has announced he plans on running for the position again in the 2023 election. “I’ve been waiting for this day for a long time, I am running for mayor again,” Sutter told ABC 6 News. Sutter...
capecodwave.com
Reflective Sunrise At The Bourne Bridge – Slideshow
BOURNE – Each morning I find myself closer to my bed than I am to the east-facing Cape Cod National Seashore, where the best sunrises can be found. That may be why I am mostly a Cape Cod sunset connoisseur, rather than a sunrise aficionado. Cape sunsets are spectacular...
newbedfordguide.com
City of New Bedford to move New Year’s Eve programming indoors due to rain forecast
The City of New Bedford is moving to indoor programming on New Year’s Eve due to the rain forecast. Fireworks are still scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Broken Glass Projections 3D mapping will be postponed to a later date. Updated Events:. • Vinny’s Miracle Fish Puppets. The New Bedford...
Extremely low rent for some qualifying Boston residents in affordable housing lottery
Boston Metrolist has announced a housing lottery for The Charlestown, a senior 62+ community in the Charlestown neighborhood of Boston. A small number of the available apartments will offer truly affordable rent for those who qualify.
Meet Boston’s first baby of 2023
BOSTON — The first baby born in Boston in 2023 has arrived!. Baby Boy Iraklis was delivered at Brigham and Women’s Hospital at 12:07 a.m., and welcomed by his mom Paula and his dad, Vasilos. Baby Boy Iraklis weighed in at 9 lbs-10 oz. The Public Affairs offices...
Massachusetts Has 3 of the Finest Hotels in All of New England
The New England region is a destination in itself with plenty of spots to visit out of pure luxury. Along with that, there are plenty of amazing hotels throughout the region. It just so happens that Massachusetts has three of them that would be amazing spots to stay at. If...
NECN
This Mass. County Will Soon Clear Its 1,100 Rape Kit Backlog. The State Has a Long Way to Go
For nearly a decade, a murder in New Bedford could have been solved, prosecutors say. Hiding in plain sight was a rape kit that hadn't been tested 14 years prior. Through a coincidental and meandering turn of events, the woman's murder would help uncover an accumulation of rape kits that prosecutors say has led to criminals remaining free for years on end.
2 RI counties at ‘high’ COVID-19 level
The COVID-19 community level has been raised for all Rhode Island counties due to an increase in cases and hospitalizations.
newbedfordguide.com
Wareham Dept. of Natural Resources find vandalism, Swastikas, anti-semitic symbols
“Wareham Department of Natural Resources responded to an area of Minot Forest near the entrance to Parkwood Beach for a report of vandalism in the forest. Officers that responded to the area observed numerous trees and rocks had been spray painted with swastika emblems and other painting as well as two trees were cut down by axe. Also close by were the remains of a fairly fresh fire.
