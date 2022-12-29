This slideshow requires JavaScript. MASHPEE – From Mashpee Police Chief Scott Carline: On December 29, 2022 we had an awards ceremony at the Mashpee Police Department in which we were able to take a moment to reflect on some of our accomplishments over the previous twelve months This has always been one of my favorite times of the year as we get to reflect on just a small portion of the great work the men and women of the Mashpee Police Department do on a daily basis. In the past year the Mashpee Police Department received full accreditation status through the Massachusetts Commission on Police Accreditation which was a major undertaking we had been working on for a number of years. To top this we were also awarded the New England Chiefs of Police Community Policing Award. None of this could have been accomplished without the hard working dedicated employees of the Mashpee Police Department.

