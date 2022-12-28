Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Raiders owner reportedly soured on Derek Carr a while ago
While it seems the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr appear headed for a mutual parting of ways, team owner Mark Davis reportedly made up his mind about Carr long ago. In a recent column for The Athletic, Raiders reporter Vic Tafur shed some light on Davis’ true feelings...
Where Does Carr Rank Among Best Raiders QBs?
With the news that the Las Vegas Raiders have moved on from QB Derek Carr, we look back at his legacy and where he stands among the greatest in Silver and Black history.
Yardbarker
Raiders-49ers Rivalry Started Off the Field
The Las Vegas Raiders return home to Allegiant Stadium for their final regular season games against two of their oldest rivals, the San Francisco 49ers, this Sunday and the AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs a week later. Of course, the Raiders-49ers rivalry didn’t start on the field, as the...
RUMOR: Raiders ready to trade Derek Carr, but there’s a catch
The Derek Carr era is all but over for the Las Vegas Raiders. Exactly what the future holds for him remains unclear. It would make complete sense for the Raiders to recoup some value for Derek Carr via trade. That’s exactly what they’ll be looking into in the near future, based on the report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
NFL: Josh Sweat taken to hospital with a neck injury getting hurt for Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat suffered a neck injury but has movement in all extremities after he was injured trying to make a tackle in scary scenes against New Orleans.
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Past comments notwithstanding, Derek Carr won’t be retiring
Many have rolled their eyes whenever quarterback Derek Carr has said he intends to play for the Raiders for the entirety of his career, and that if the Raiders ever move on from Carr, Carr will move on from football. The eye rolling was justified. Now that the Raiders plan...
Raiders to 'explore trade options' for Derek Carr after disappointing 2022 season: report
Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders may reportedly part ways in the offseason. The team may look to trade him after benching him for the final two weeks of the season.
Comments / 0