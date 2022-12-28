ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Yardbarker

Raiders owner reportedly soured on Derek Carr a while ago

While it seems the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr appear headed for a mutual parting of ways, team owner Mark Davis reportedly made up his mind about Carr long ago. In a recent column for The Athletic, Raiders reporter Vic Tafur shed some light on Davis’ true feelings...
Yardbarker

Raiders-49ers Rivalry Started Off the Field

The Las Vegas Raiders return home to Allegiant Stadium for their final regular season games against two of their oldest rivals, the San Francisco 49ers, this Sunday and the AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs a week later. Of course, the Raiders-49ers rivalry didn’t start on the field, as the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
247Sports

Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC Sports

Past comments notwithstanding, Derek Carr won’t be retiring

Many have rolled their eyes whenever quarterback Derek Carr has said he intends to play for the Raiders for the entirety of his career, and that if the Raiders ever move on from Carr, Carr will move on from football. The eye rolling was justified. Now that the Raiders plan...

