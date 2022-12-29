Read full article on original website
publicradiotulsa.org
Oklahoma State Parks to offer free guided hikes to kick off the new year
Oklahoma State Parks is kicking off the new year with guided hikes and free parking. On New Year's Day, Oklahoma State Parks will offer guided hikes and parking free of charge to Oklahomans looking to ring in the new year outdoors. Staff and volunteers will lead hikes on New Year's Day at several state parks.
news9.com
Made In Oklahoma: Nacho Table
David Brooks with the Made in Oklahoma coalition joined News 9 Saturday morning to show us how to make a nacho table. For the recipe, click here.
Ponca City News
Oklahoma News Deserts
Tucked away in the southeast corner of the state, McCurtain County residents receive television news from Shreveport, Louisiana. Shreveport is a slightly closer drive than Oklahoma City or Tulsa, and its stations rarely delve into Oklahoma politics. With statewide newspaper circulation a thing of the past, state Rep. Eddy Dempsey said his constituents mostly rely on spotty broadband service to keep up with developments at the state Capitol.
Explore Oklahoma’s Most Unusual Places and Strangest Scenery
Oklahoma is probably best known for its plains. At least that's what most people think of when you talk about the Sooner State. However, we have some of the most diverse and widely varying land types in the Nation. SCROLL DOWN TO WATCH A VIDEO ABOUT UNUSUAL PLACES IN OKLAHOMA.
The Hobbit House is Oklahoma’s Most Epic & Unusual Airbnb Rental in the Sooner State
How would you like to stay overnight in a hobbit house? Well, you can do just that with this amazing Airbnb in Oklahoma. Kick back, relax, unwind and enjoy yourself hobbit style! This has to be one of, if not the most, epic and unique rentals in the Sooner State. If you're a fan of J.R.R. Tolkien it's an absolute must-experience!
KFOR
First rain of the new year coming!
January is Oklahoma’s driest month climatologically and the drought continues to be harsh across most of the state. Thankfully, an area of low pressure looks to swing through Monday bringing a chance for some much needed rain. Look for foggy and drizzly conditions in the morning with thunderstorms forming and moving east midday. Right now, the best rain chances appear to be in central and especially eastern Oklahoma. A few strong storms are possible especially east of I35 toward Arkansas.
KFOR
There’s some hope for rainfall across portions of Oklahoma!
Good Morning! There’s some hope for rainfall across portions of Oklahoma especially with a storm system coming up after the New Years Weekend on Monday. Not much but it’s something!
pdjnews.com
Statewide first day hikes, free admission at Oklahoma state parks
Oklahoma State Parks is kicking off the new year with guided hikes and free parking. On New Year’s Day, Oklahoma State Parks will offer free guided hikes and free parking to all Oklahomans looking to ring in the new year outdoors. Staff and volunteers will lead hikes on New Year’s Day at 16 state parks, with separate guided hikes at Fort Cobb State Park in Fort Cobb and Great Plains State Park in Mountain Park on Jan. 7. First Day Hikes are part of a national effort led by…
KOCO
Residents of Oklahoma town continue dealing with water lines broken during cold snap
LUTHER, Okla. — Cities and towns across Oklahoma are trying to fix pipes and water lines after last week's cold snap. In Luther, staff members are doing their best to fix everything they can. But some residents are still dealing with broken pipes. Luther resident Juan Hester showed KOCO...
Recall impacts stores in Kansas, Nebraska, and Iowa
A Nebraska company is recalling alfalfa sprouts sold in three states after 15 cases of salmonella were linked to the food.
earnthenecklace.com
Jason Hackett Leaving KOCO: Where Is the Oklahoma Anchor Going?
Oklahoma has been so blessed to have a talented newsperson like Jason Hackett. The anchor made people’s mornings much brighter with his infectious smile and how he delivered news stories. Now, Jason Hackett is leaving KOCO, and people won’t see him on the air next year. His longtime viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and if he will also leave Oklahoma. Find out what Jason Hackett said about his departure from the station here.
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday Travel
Weather, Holiday Celebrations and Driving Come Together This Weekend. It's that time of year again! Drive safelyPhoto byTumisu on Pixabay.com. OHP is hoping they'll be making the same report this January as they made one year ago: zero deadly car crashes in Oklahoma on New Year's Eve.
You’ll Never Guess What Oklahoma’s #1 New Year’s Resolution is for 2023
I don't know about you but I'm ready to say goodbye, more like good riddance to 2022. We're just a few short days away from 2023 and as we ring in the new year a lot of Oklahomans are making New Year's resolutions. A new year, new you kind of...
When Food Stamps for Access Oklahoma Cardholders Are Scheduled in January 2023
SNAP provides benefits to supplement the food budget of low-income households. In Oklahoma, SNAP is administered by the Oklahoma Department of Human Services (OKDHS) and benefits are sent out monthly...
a-z-animals.com
Mountain Lions In Oklahoma: Key Facts
Oklahoma has beautiful countryside and plenty of uninhabited space, theoretically the ideal habitat for mountain lions (Puma concolor). That, combined with relatively frequent sightings, makes the elusive animal a hot topic of conversation among local residents. But are there mountain lions living in Oklahoma?. The article below explores this question...
KTUL
'It's too expensive': Oklahomans preview 2023 gas and grocery prices
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — 2022 was a year of high prices and inflation. From the gas pump to the grocery store, Oklahomans were forced to spend more. So, Fox 25 wanted to find out what things will look like next year. Gas prices have gone down these past couple...
See the Historic Ice Jam That’s Overwhelming the Missouri River
There hasn't been anything like this on the Missouri River for as long as I can remember. New video shows the historic ice jam that's causing all kinds of problems up and down the mighty Missouri River. The Nebraska State Patrol shared this crazy video on their Facebook page showing...
KTUL
8 new Oklahoma laws to go into effect Jan. 1
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Eight laws will go into effect in Oklahoma on Jan. 1, 2023. SB 418 - This law creates the Oklahoma Inform Act, which ensures online stores make sure third-party sellers are authentic. The specific target is people trying to sell stolen goods. HB 3365 -...
Yahoo!
Guest column: Rescue plan funds present unique opportunities to invest in Oklahomans
Most of my life has been shaped by poverty. Eviction slips, bolted doors and economic distress formed a rhythmic pattern of two steps forward and five steps back. Progress is more and more fragile for people that are poor due to the undercurrent of environmental vulnerabilities, economic downturns and social challenges. To fully realize a strong, resilient and competitive economy, how can we better align large scale planning, public-private partnerships and fiscal policies that will prioritize the economic well-being of communities?
hppr.org
The Keystone pipeline is back in business while the Kansas oil spill cleanup continues
Crude oil began flowing through the Keystone pipeline from Nebraska through Kansas to Oklahoma again this week. For now, the U.S. Department of Transportation requires the pipeline segment to operate at a lower pressure than when it burst. The pressure must stay 20% lower than when the Keystone’s biggest-ever spill happened on Dec. 7 in north-central Kansas.
