Oklahoma State

publicradiotulsa.org

Oklahoma State Parks to offer free guided hikes to kick off the new year

Oklahoma State Parks is kicking off the new year with guided hikes and free parking. On New Year's Day, Oklahoma State Parks will offer guided hikes and parking free of charge to Oklahomans looking to ring in the new year outdoors. Staff and volunteers will lead hikes on New Year's Day at several state parks.
news9.com

Made In Oklahoma: Nacho Table

David Brooks with the Made in Oklahoma coalition joined News 9 Saturday morning to show us how to make a nacho table. For the recipe, click here.
Ponca City News

Oklahoma News Deserts

Tucked away in the southeast corner of the state, McCurtain County residents receive television news from Shreveport, Louisiana. Shreveport is a slightly closer drive than Oklahoma City or Tulsa, and its stations rarely delve into Oklahoma politics. With statewide newspaper circulation a thing of the past, state Rep. Eddy Dempsey said his constituents mostly rely on spotty broadband service to keep up with developments at the state Capitol.
KFOR

First rain of the new year coming!

January is Oklahoma’s driest month climatologically and the drought continues to be harsh across most of the state. Thankfully, an area of low pressure looks to swing through Monday bringing a chance for some much needed rain. Look for foggy and drizzly conditions in the morning with thunderstorms forming and moving east midday. Right now, the best rain chances appear to be in central and especially eastern Oklahoma. A few strong storms are possible especially east of I35 toward Arkansas.
pdjnews.com

earnthenecklace.com

Jason Hackett Leaving KOCO: Where Is the Oklahoma Anchor Going?

Oklahoma has been so blessed to have a talented newsperson like Jason Hackett. The anchor made people’s mornings much brighter with his infectious smile and how he delivered news stories. Now, Jason Hackett is leaving KOCO, and people won’t see him on the air next year. His longtime viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and if he will also leave Oklahoma. Find out what Jason Hackett said about his departure from the station here.
a-z-animals.com

Mountain Lions In Oklahoma: Key Facts

Oklahoma has beautiful countryside and plenty of uninhabited space, theoretically the ideal habitat for mountain lions (Puma concolor). That, combined with relatively frequent sightings, makes the elusive animal a hot topic of conversation among local residents. But are there mountain lions living in Oklahoma?. The article below explores this question...
KTUL

8 new Oklahoma laws to go into effect Jan. 1

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Eight laws will go into effect in Oklahoma on Jan. 1, 2023. SB 418 - This law creates the Oklahoma Inform Act, which ensures online stores make sure third-party sellers are authentic. The specific target is people trying to sell stolen goods. HB 3365 -...
Yahoo!

Guest column: Rescue plan funds present unique opportunities to invest in Oklahomans

Most of my life has been shaped by poverty. Eviction slips, bolted doors and economic distress formed a rhythmic pattern of two steps forward and five steps back. Progress is more and more fragile for people that are poor due to the undercurrent of environmental vulnerabilities, economic downturns and social challenges. To fully realize a strong, resilient and competitive economy, how can we better align large scale planning, public-private partnerships and fiscal policies that will prioritize the economic well-being of communities?
hppr.org

The Keystone pipeline is back in business while the Kansas oil spill cleanup continues

Crude oil began flowing through the Keystone pipeline from Nebraska through Kansas to Oklahoma again this week. For now, the U.S. Department of Transportation requires the pipeline segment to operate at a lower pressure than when it burst. The pressure must stay 20% lower than when the Keystone’s biggest-ever spill happened on Dec. 7 in north-central Kansas.
