Police: Evansville man accused of shooting, killing person behind movie theater
EVANSVILLE – An Evansville man was arrested early Sunday after police say he called 911 and told dispatchers he shot and killed a man behind a movie theater. Brandon Francis Schaefer, 21, was booked into the Vanderburgh County jail at 6:30 a.m. Sunday on a preliminary charge of murder, jail records state. The victim hasn't been publicly identified.
Murder Investigation 4200 N Third Ave
On January 1st, at approximately 1:05 a.m., Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Showplace Cinemas in North Park (4200 N Third Ave.), regarding a report of a homicide that had just occurred. The caller, who was later identified as the offender Brandon Schaefer, stated he had just...
Evansville Murderer Surrenders to Police
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Evansville Police say they have arrested a murderer after he surrendered himself to police Sunday. Around 1:00 in the morning, Evansville police were called by Brandon Schaefer saying that he killed someone and gave the location of the body. Another person, who had contact with Schaefer,...
Three arrested in connection to school abuse investigation in Ohio Co.
OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police arrest three people for multiple felonies in an abuse investigation at a school. Officials say KSP detectives started an investigation at Pilgrim’s Rest School in Dundee, which is in Ohio County after Social Services investigated allegations of abuse. This investigation began...
Evansville homeowner uses 2nd Amendment to scare off burglar
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an Evansville man took matters into his own hands to scare off a burglar inside his home. In the wee hours of Friday morning, Evansville Police officers were dispatched to a home along NW Fourth Street for a residential burglary in progress. A man said he could hear a […]
Henderson man arrested on multiple charges, including 1st-degree rape
Lincoln Trail Elementary beginning new semester in different building due to pipe burst. Lincoln Trail Elementary beginning new semester in different building due to pipe burst. Union Co. Middle School delays return to class due to water damage. Updated: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST. Union Co. Middle School...
Sheriff: Infant returned to grandparents days after she was taken from Kenwood Mall
The 10-month-old girl who was taken from the Kenwood Towne Centre on Tuesday has been located, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. Valerie Williams was returned to her grandparents just after 10:30 p.m. on Friday following a medical evaluation by the Colerain Township Fire Department, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
EPD: Commercial burglary at Highland Inn
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police report that a commercial burglary took place Sunday morning at Highland Inn in Evansville. According to a police report, Evansville Police were dispatched to the 6600 block of North First Avenue just after 3 a.m. Sunday in regards to a commercial burglary. Officials say...
Man Arrested in Washington for Reckless Driving and Drugs
Yesterday, December 29th, at approximately 10:50 p.m. Captain Matthew Stanley with the Washington Police Department witnessed a vehicle traveling on N. Highway 57 and George St. at 89 mph. The vehicle was stopped, and after an investigation, narcotics and narcotic equipment were located. John Monroe was transported to the Daviess...
Saturation Patrol Targeting Dangerous and Impaired Drivers Nets Three Impaired Drivers
Between 8:00 p.m. last night and 2:00 a.m. this morning, Indiana State Police conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers in the Vincennes area. During the six-hour period, troopers issued 29 traffic tickets, 42 traffic warnings, arrested 3 motorists for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and cited two individuals for minor consumption of alcohol.
Affidavit: Man arrested overnight in connection to crash on Ray Becker Parkway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was booked overnight on drunk driving charges connected to a crash that happened in last week’s snowy weather. According to an affidavit, 38-year-old Jeffery Courter was arrested on several charges. One of those charges being operating while intoxicated resulting in serious bodily injury.
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/30)
Brian T. Tetreault, 67, of Washington, was arrested on counts of OVWI.15 or greater, OVWI Endangerment, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. No bond was set. John Monroe, 24, of Depauw, Indiana, was arrested on counts of Reckless Driving, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $2,500.
Affidavit: Police arrest man after finding him slumped over in car
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department responded to the 6300 block of Lynch Road for a person down Friday. According to an affidavit that happened just before 1 a.m. Officers say when they arrived on scene they found a man slumped over the steering wheel of his truck,...
EPD investigating hit and run
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police investigating a woman hit by a car near a hospital Thursday afternoon. EPD says a 60-year-old woman was injured near Deaconess Midtown Hospital in the 400 block of Oakley Street near East Virginia. When officers arrived they say they found the woman lying in the street complaining of head […]
Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects with warrants
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to find some people who have active warrants. They say 32-year-old Donny Jones, of Owensboro has five active warrants. Plus, deputies say, 33-year-old De’zsauna Board, of Owensboro has four active...
Reward offered for information leading to property damage arrest
MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) – Wabash County Crimestoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to a property damage arrest. Wabash County Crimestoppers says on December 22 the Wabash County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) took a complaint of criminal damage to property at the 9500 block of Highway 15 in Mt. Carmel. Officials say around […]
Ohio Co. Sheriff warns public of Mega Millions phone scam
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office says it has been made aware of a new phone scam going around.
Two hurt after police said a driver ramped his car over a levee in Knox Co.
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are in the hospital after a crash in Knox County. The sheriff's office says it happened Wednesday evening. The driver of a car was speeding on Mays Road when he lost control. Police say the car ramped a levee and was sent airborne.
Stolen diesel in Evansville could be connected to thefts in Warrick Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating after officers say more than 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel was reported stolen from a local gas station. According to police reports, officers believe it happened at the Gasoline Alley Marathon near Lynch and Burkhardt on Tuesday morning. Gas station...
Henderson mayor rides on fire truck for last day in office
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A couple of outgoing Henderson officials received a warm send-off on Friday morning. Mayor Steve Austin and retiring Public Information Officer Donna B. Stinnett were chauffeured on a Henderson fire truck for their last day of work. In a Facebook post, the city thanked both for...
