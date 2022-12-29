Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
YAHOO!
Pueblo high school band teacher identified as victim in murder-suicide
Dec. 30—A high school band teacher has been identified as the victim of a murder-suicide in Pueblo, the Pueblo County Coroner's Office said Thursday. Tyler West, 26, was the band and instrumental teacher at South High School in Pueblo, according to the Pueblo Police Department. Just before 10:30 p.m....
Man killed in rollover crash in Pueblo West
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating a rollover crash that killed a 27-year-old man early Saturday morning on Dec. 31. At approximately 1:30 a.m., deputies were called to the 1100 block of S. McCulloch Boulevard in Pueblo West after a passerby reported seeing a rolled-over truck. Upon arrival, deputies learned […]
Pueblo man arrested after shooting wife in the leg
(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested a man after the suspect shot his wife in the leg late Friday night on Dec. 30. Eric Bramschreiber, 55, of Pueblo was arrested for the illegal discharge of a firearm, second-degree assault and felony menacing. He was booked into the Pueblo County Jail. […]
13 Investigates: Domestic violence linked to four murder-suicides in Southern Colorado since August
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In recent months, there have been a string of murder-suicides in Southern Colorado. 13 Investigates has found that domestic violence is prominent in nearly all of them. On August 7, tragedy struck when the El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to a shots-fired call in Security-Widefield. When they arrived, Alex The post 13 Investigates: Domestic violence linked to four murder-suicides in Southern Colorado since August appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo South High Instrumental Music Teacher victim in suspected murder-suicide
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo District 60 community is mourning the loss of one of their own in, what police said, was a suspected murder/suicide. Thursday, the Pueblo County Coroner released the name of the victim and suspect. According to the Pueblo Police Department, the victim was 26-year-old Tyler West. D60 confirmed with KRDO The post Pueblo South High Instrumental Music Teacher victim in suspected murder-suicide appeared first on KRDO.
Dec. 30 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals in this week’s fugitive finder. Kenny Trujillo, 39, is a Hispanic man, 5’08”, 204 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Trujillo has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Fraud. His second warrant is […]
Lorson Ranch double murder-suicide victim called EPSO day before murder
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has confirmed that one of the victims in a double murder-suicide in Lorson Ranch on Dec. 19, called law enforcement for help the day before the murder. According to EPSO, 27-year-old Vanessa Anderson called the EPSO non-emergency line on Dec. 18, and requested […]
Skeletal remains found in Pueblo County identified
(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner’s Office has identified the nearly skeletal remains discovered in Pueblo County in November 2022. The nearly skeletal remains of 36-year-old Jason Geneva of Pueblo were found near Carlisle Street and Amhurst Street on Nov. 16. The Coroner’s Office says no foul play is suspected.
Pueblo Police warn about panhandling scam
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) warned on social media about scams that had been playing on people’s sympathies. PPD tweeted a thread and posted to Facebook sharing how a group has been collecting money on the side of the road and in intersections with signs claiming to raise money to benefit a child […]
Pueblo DA sued by Sheriff’s deputy for “unlawful dissemination” of credibility letter
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) — In a civil lawsuit filed in Pueblo County on November 8, a current Pueblo County Sheriff's patrol deputy is suing 10th Judicial District Attorney Jeff Chostner for disseminating letters informing judges and defense attorneys of potential untruthfulness issues. Michael Freeman, attorney for Deputy David Morey, alleges in the lawsuit that Chostner The post Pueblo DA sued by Sheriff’s deputy for “unlawful dissemination” of credibility letter appeared first on KRDO.
YAHOO!
UPDATE Coroners: Mount Carmel man's fiery fatal crash linked to fatal shooting in Geisinger parking lot
Dec. 31—DANVILLE — A Berwick woman is the victim of the shooting that took place on the campus of Geisinger Medical Center in Danville Friday, according to Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn. Vikki Wetzel, 49, was returning to her vehicle at around 5:04 p.m. when she was shot...
KRDO
El Paso County agencies remove problematic homeless camps on private property in Stratmoor Hills area
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- In recent months, homeless camps in unincorporated El Paso County, specifically those in the area of Stratmoor Hills / B Street, have been the site of violent crime and even a large fire. According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO), law enforcement...
KRDO
Attorneys for El Paso Co. deputies ask court to dismiss lawsuit filed by Letecia Stauch
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- New court documents show attorneys for El Paso County and two El Paso County sheriff's deputies have filed a motion in federal court to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Letecia Stauch. Stauch is accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson Gannon in 2020. Stauch filed...
Man found dead in car on I-25 identified
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The man whose body was found inside a truck on the shoulder of I-25 near the MLK Bypass has been identified, and his death is being investigated as a homicide. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the El Paso County Coroner identified the man as 30-year-old Ivan Maldonado of Dallas, Texas. The coroner has […]
Unmarked Graves + a Sad History of Colorado’s State Insane Asylum
Mental health facilities often have a tendency to be attached to a grim part of our nation's history. We hear tales of places like Waverly Hills Sanitorium and the countless deaths that accompanied widespread polio, tales of the infancy of lobotomization that effectively ruined countless lives, as well as numerous accounts of patient abuse in mental health facilities over the course of many years.
ktalnews.com
Louisiana sheriff deputy, 26 dies while on vacation in Colorado
LOUISIANA (KLFY) The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Friday it was mourning the loss of one of their own who died while on vacation in Colorado. Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said Deputy Adam Nelson, 26 passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. According to Mitchell, Nelson suffered a medical event while...
YAHOO!
Porter man charged in Town of Niagara burglary
Dec. 31—A Porter man was arrested following an investigation of a burglary at a residence in the Town of Niagara Friday night. Just before midnight, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office was alerted to a burglary that had just occurred at a Pretoria Street residence. Responding deputies were quickly able to determine a suspect and their direction of travel.
2 killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana, Colorado
COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — Two people were killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana and Colorado after heavy snow blanketed much of the West. Forecasters with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center say two snowmobilers from Washington were headed uphill near Daisy Pass north of Cooke City, Montana, when one of them triggered a large slide and was swept about 600 vertical feet (183 vertical meters).
Is this a Vampire’s Grave in a Colorado Cemetery?
There are plenty of places in Colorado that are allegedly haunted. We have the notorious Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs, and even The Mesa Theater in Grand Junction, to name a few. However, one Colorado cemetery is said to not only be haunted but is...
9News
Death of 8-year-old boy shows why Colorado's 'Mandatory reporting laws are flawed'
On June 3, 2022, 8-year-old Dametrious Wilson was found dead. His great-aunt Susan Baffour is charged with his murder.
Comments / 0