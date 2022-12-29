Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Trails Near Atlanta's Perimeter Are Perfect for Keeping Those New Years Hiking and Health ResolutionsDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Busted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To KnowKendra M.Atlanta, GA
Related
'An outstanding young man': $30,000 reward offered in death of former Milledgeville officer
MACON, Ga. — There's now a $30,000 reward for information in the death of a former Milledgeville officer shot and killed in Atlanta. Only 24 years old and less than a year serving the Fulton County sheriff's office,. James Thomas was found shot and killed in his car. "There...
Former Milledgeville officer killed in Atlanta
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A former Milledgeville Police officer is dead after an off-duty shooting in Fulton County. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office says they recruited 24-year-old Deputy James Thomas from Milledgeville in August. He was assigned to Grady Detention. Someone found him shot to death in his personal car...
Major updates to water situations in Monroe, Jones and Baldwin Counties
MONROE COUNTY, Georgia — Several counties and cities sent out significant updates for their water systems after the arctic blast over the weekend caused leaks and shortages around Central Georgia. North Monroe County Water System. They are asking customers to “significantly curb” water use tonight and over the next...
Delta flight from Atlanta to California diverted due to possible engine issue, they say
ATLANTA — A Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to California was diverted Monday morning due to a "possible engine issue," a spokesperson for the company said. Delta flight 356 was on its way to Sacramento when the crew received word about the issue. That's when they decided to divert to Nashville "where the aircraft landed without incident," the spokesperson said.
GSP reports 13 fatalities over Christmas, warns to be careful driving ahead of new year
GEORGIA, USA — Georgia authorities have reported more than a dozen fatalities during the holidays this year. As the holidays continue into the new year, Georgia State Patrol is focused on keeping travelers safe on the road. Over Christmas weekend, GSP reported 13 people died in crashes. At least...
Two teens pulled from partially frozen lake, 1 now dead | Cobb County Police
KENNESAW, Ga. — A teenager is dead after being pulled from a partially frozen lake in Kennesaw during a water rescue Wednesday evening. Cobb County Fire said two 16-year-olds were on the lake, near Ellison Lakes Boulevard in Kennesaw, when both boys fell into the water. A Kennesaw Police...
911 call reveals what happened moments after Fulton County Sheriff's deputy shot to death
ATLANTA — A newly released 911 call is providing insight into what happened the moments after Fulton County Sheriff's Deputy 24-year-old James Thomas was shot to death. Thomas was found shot and killed in an off-duty incident on Bolton and Peyton roads in Atlanta's Riverside neighborhood Thursday around 4:30 a.m.
Man dead after crash in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after a single car crash in Forsyth on Wednesday. Around 3:24 a.m. officers with the Forsyth Police Department were sent to a crash on I-75 south near mile marker 186 according to a press release in the Monroe County Sheriff's Office app.
Family, friends come together to support 2 boys after mom killed in attempted murder-suicide in Georgia
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Family and friends of a mother who was gunned down in an attempted murder-suicide at a Brookhaven hotel on Christmas Eve are now coming together to support her two boys. Hazel Reese was the main provider for her two sons and was described by family and...
Fatal car wreck in Monroe County after car crashes into trees
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been killed in a fatal car wreck in Monroe County, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. In a press release, deputies say that they were called out to Taylor Road and Morgan Road on Friday December 30. When they got there,...
Fire engine overturns in Gordon County trying to avoid alleged drunk driver: GSP
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A drunk driver rushing past a fire engine in Gordon County caused it to flip on its side, Georgia State Patrol troopers said. Emergency crews were called to the rollover crash on GA 3 near Soldiers Pathway just after 2 p.m. Monday. Troopers said the fire truck was traveling southbound in the left lane with a silver Dodge van traveling in the opposite direction turned in front of the fire truck.
Retired Hall County Sheriff's captain passes away at 54
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff's Office is offering its condolences to family, friends and former colleagues of retired Capt. John Neal Bagwell. He passed away just a day after Christmas at 54 years old, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. Bagwell joined the sheriff's...
Fulton County sheriff identifies deputy shot and killed on Bolton Rd.
ATLANTA — The Fulton County Sheriff's Office has identified the deputy shot and killed in an off-duty incident early Thursday morning on Bolton Rd. as 24-year-old James Thomas. In a release, the sheriff's office said he had been recruited specifically to the agency "because of his dedication to the...
Monroe County Water system issues upgraded to an emergency, several could be without water
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — The situation with the north Monroe County water system served by Butts County has escalated into an emergency according to Monroe County Commissioner George Emami. Authorities have issued an immediate boil water advisory and there’s a possibility they could lose water service completely for several...
Family remembers 57-year-old twins killed days before Christmas
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Family members of the beloved Newberry twins are remembering their loved ones after the identical sisters were killed by one of their sons just days before Christmas. The family said 57-year-old Ruth and Ruby Newberry were always together, finishing each other's sentences and thoughts. The pair...
'Can I please have my daddy back?' | Daughter writes letter to Santa after father dies in Douglasville shooting
ATLANTA — Deputies with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office and the GBI are still searching for the person responsible for the death of 37-year-old Joshua Mitchell. Authorities said he was gunned down in his driveway off Warrenton Drive in Douglasville on Dec. 17 after coming home from work. Authorities received several calls to 911 about shots being fired in the neighborhood - but have yet to arrest the shooter, they said.
North Monroe and Butts County water customers asked to conserve water due to shortages
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Both Monroe and Butts Counties are experiencing significant water shortage as a result of frigid weekend temperatures according to a post on the Monroe County Board of Commissioners Facebook page. On Christmas say Butts County Water Officials discovered a water main break in the system....
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 0