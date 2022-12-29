ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Milledgeville officer killed in Atlanta

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A former Milledgeville Police officer is dead after an off-duty shooting in Fulton County. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office says they recruited 24-year-old Deputy James Thomas from Milledgeville in August. He was assigned to Grady Detention. Someone found him shot to death in his personal car...
Man dead after crash in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after a single car crash in Forsyth on Wednesday. Around 3:24 a.m. officers with the Forsyth Police Department were sent to a crash on I-75 south near mile marker 186 according to a press release in the Monroe County Sheriff's Office app.
Fire engine overturns in Gordon County trying to avoid alleged drunk driver: GSP

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A drunk driver rushing past a fire engine in Gordon County caused it to flip on its side, Georgia State Patrol troopers said. Emergency crews were called to the rollover crash on GA 3 near Soldiers Pathway just after 2 p.m. Monday. Troopers said the fire truck was traveling southbound in the left lane with a silver Dodge van traveling in the opposite direction turned in front of the fire truck.
Retired Hall County Sheriff's captain passes away at 54

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff's Office is offering its condolences to family, friends and former colleagues of retired Capt. John Neal Bagwell. He passed away just a day after Christmas at 54 years old, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. Bagwell joined the sheriff's...
Family remembers 57-year-old twins killed days before Christmas

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Family members of the beloved Newberry twins are remembering their loved ones after the identical sisters were killed by one of their sons just days before Christmas. The family said 57-year-old Ruth and Ruby Newberry were always together, finishing each other's sentences and thoughts. The pair...
'Can I please have my daddy back?' | Daughter writes letter to Santa after father dies in Douglasville shooting

ATLANTA — Deputies with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office and the GBI are still searching for the person responsible for the death of 37-year-old Joshua Mitchell. Authorities said he was gunned down in his driveway off Warrenton Drive in Douglasville on Dec. 17 after coming home from work. Authorities received several calls to 911 about shots being fired in the neighborhood - but have yet to arrest the shooter, they said.
