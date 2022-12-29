Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Possible Spoiler: WWE Planning WrestleMania 39 Match Between John Cena and Logan Paul
According to reports, WWE is considering granting a significant request for Logan Paul. Paul os reportedly scheduled to face John Cena at WrestleMania 39 in April, according to WrestlingNews.co. Paul vs. Cena is expected to take place on The Grandest Stage of Them All, live from SoFi Stadium in Hollywood,...
ringsidenews.com
Sasha Banks Drops Video Of Herself Partying In India Amid NJPW Debut Rumors
Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out in the middle of Raw back in May, and things have never been the same again after that incident. It has been over 7 months since that incident, and Banks has more or less moved on from WWE. It is believed that Sasha Banks will make her way to NJPW, which is why fans find it intriguing that Banks was seen partying in India, ahead of her NJPW debut.
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Returns to WWE and Wins the SmackDown Women’s Championship (Video)
Charlotte Flair returned to WWE during this week’s SmackDown. Charlotte walked out to the ring with new music and a new look after Ronda Rousey defeated Raquel Rodriguez to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Charlotte then challenged Rousey for the title, which Rousey accepted despite Shayna Baszler’s objections....
wrestlingheadlines.com
John Cena Keeps Streak Alive and Returns to the Ring with a Win on the Final WWE SmackDown of 2022
John Cena returned to the ring for the final WWE SmackDown of 2022. Tonight’s SmackDown was headlined by John Cena and Kevin Owens defeating Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in tag team action. The finish saw Cena deliver an Attitude Adjustment to Reigns, while Owens took Zayn out with a Stunner for the pin. You can click here for our detailed recap of the match, and photos/videos can be seen below.
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Considering New Main Event Title In 2023, Update on Wrestlemania Plans
It was reported last week that WWE was considering other options for the main event of Wrestlemania 39, which depends on The Rock’s schedule. If The Rock can appear, he will have a match with Roman Reigns. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Triple H has made a decision on what to do with Reigns if Rock is unable to make the show, which could happen.
French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
wrestletalk.com
See WWE Star Shinsuke Nakamura Stunning Return To Japan
WWE Star Shinsuke Nakamura has made a stunning return to Japanese wrestling promotion Pro Wrestling NOAH. An unprecedented agreement allowed WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura being able to compete in Japan at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s January 1 event, NOAH The New Year again the Great Muta. The match did not...
Shinsuke Nakamura Reunites With Lee England Jr., WWE Now, Ospreay/NJPW Interview | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, December 30, 2022. - Shinsuke Nakamura has reunited with Lee England Jr., the Violinist who played him to the ring at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn II:. - John Cena joins Kevin Owens to battle Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn: WWE Now, Dec. 30,...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Legend Backstage At 12/30 Episode Of Smackdown
The last "WWE SmackDown" episode of 2022 on December 30 was not lacking in star power, as John Cena took part in the main event alongside Kevin Owens to defeat The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. However, Cena was not the only Ruthless Aggression Era legend at the event on Friday night, as Dave Batista was spotted backstage alongside his close friend Titus O'Neil.
Vice
Photographing Gen X club culture of the late 90s
This story originally appeared in i-D’s The Royalty Issue, no. 370, Winter 2022. Order your copy here. In an interview with Channel 4 back in 1994 — his final before passing away — the writer and journalist Dennis Potter shared these poignant words: “We forget or tend to forget that life can only be defined in the present tense; it is, and it is now only... The only thing you know for sure is the present tense”. Dennis had terminal cancer at the time of the interview, but believed that nowness had become “so vivid that, in a perverse sort of way, I’m almost serene.”
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Dragon Lee Chose WWE Over AEW
Dragon Lee became the latest high-profile free agent to decide between the top American pro wrestling companies this week, opting to sign with WWE over AEW. The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter sheds more light on the Mexican luchador's reasoning to go with the long-established WWE over Tony Khan's still growing AEW.
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns & Paul Heyman Have Exclusive Private Dinner At Closed Restaurant Before WWE SmackDown
Paul Heyman is one of the greatest wrestling managers in the history of WWE. His exceptional work on the mic has helped him go toe-to-toe with some of the best smack talkers. The Wise Man recently decided to show off on the perks of being the Special Counsel to the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.
wrestlinginc.com
Jay White Says NJPW 'Drove Away' Recent WWE Signing
JONAH turned heads on December 19 when he made his return to WWE on "Raw." The 34-year-old Australian was making a splash on the indie scene as of late following his WWE release in August 2021. In 2022 alone, JONAH competed in over 40 matches for New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He also took part in the 2022 G1 Climax tournament where he scored a major upset victory over Kazuchika Okada.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Reportedly Working Major STARDOM Show
The return of Sasha Banks is right around the corner. Banks will make her long-awaited return to professional wrestling next week with an appearance at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17. The two sides reportedly reached a deal in November, lining up Banks for a series of appearances with the promotion, including a date with their sister promotion STARDOM.
ringsidenews.com
NJPW Parent Company CEO Drops Big Sasha Banks Tease
Sasha Banks has been in the headlines ever since rumors started floating that she will make her first wrestling appearance, post-WWE at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Now, New Japan Pro Wrestling’s parent company has seemingly ignited the fire by dropping a major tease hinting at her appearance. The Legit Boss...
wrestlinginc.com
John Cena Gave Advice To Current WWE SmackDown Star
John Cena made his return to the wrestling world this week when he teamed with Kevin Owens to compete in the main event of "WWE SmackDown" against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, but even though fans enjoyed seeing the 16-time World Champion back inside the ring, behind the scenes he was also making an impact. Cena is a veteran of the wrestling world due to his 20 years in the business, and he was taking the time to provide advice to the current talent.
webisjericho.com
#byebyeMUTA Trends As The Great Muta Wrestled WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura In Japan (w/Video)
In the past, WWE has been reluctant to even acknowledge the existence of other promotions, especially if deemed competition. However, under Triple H, it appears that may be a thing of the past, as after allowing Rey Mysterio to appear on tape at AAA’s TripleMania last year, it subsequently was announced that Shinsuke Nakamura would be on NOAH’s January 1st pay-per-view taking on The Great Muta as part of Keiji Mutoh’s ongoing retirement tour.
wrestlingheadlines.com
John Cena Thanks WWE Fans Following SmackDown Match
John Cena returned to the ring on Friday by teaming with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on WWE SmackDown. Cena and Owens went over when Owens pinned Zayn with a stunner. On Saturday morning, Cena took to Twitter to thank the fans:. “Thank you @WWEUniverse...
wrestleview.com
Top star returns to WWE SmackDown, Big title change on Friday night’s show
Charlotte Flair has returned to WWE SmackDown for the first time since she lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey in an “I Quit” Match at the WrestleMania Backlash PPV back on May 8. Charlotte made her return after Ronda Rousey’s successful SmackDown Women’s Title defense...
Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight In A 'Pitch Black Match' Set For WWE Royal Rumble
Bray Wyatt opened Friday's WWE SmackDown by apologizing to the cameraman that he attacked last Friday. He was quickly interrupted by LA Knight, who called Wyatt a fraud before challenging him to a match at WWE Royal Rumble. Wyatt accepted the bout, saying it was time to remind the world...
Comments / 0