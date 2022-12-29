Read full article on original website
The City of Santa Maria is hosting a New Year’s Day Guided Hike
The City of Santa Maria hosts a New Year's Day guided hike at Los Flores Ranch Park on Sunday. The post The City of Santa Maria is hosting a New Year’s Day Guided Hike appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
How wet was it? 2.4" of rain in Ventura, 3.6" in Santa Barbara, and a whopping 4.5" in SLO
You know it already. The Tri-Counties was hit by a whopper of a storm. But, how wet was it?. Rainfall totals in the region ranged from more than two inches in most coastal, and inland areas to more than six inches in a few mountain areas. Ventura County had 2.4"...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Edhat's 2022 Year in ED Review
It's time to review the past twelve months and pick out some of our most read and most commented stories for our "2022 Year EnD Review." We've got an eclectic mix of stories that readers found to be the most engaging from a brush fire, to public health updates, to a tarantula eating a snake (we kid you not).
Something “cooking” inside 1,000-degree oven at historic restaurant in Santa Ynez
SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. - There’s something “cooking” in Santa Ynez. And you won’t find it at most restaurants. It’s sizzling at the Victor restaurant in Santa Ynez. “It’s called Josper Grill … we use mesquit … and we cook pretty much anything in there. All the proteins. Steaks, salmon, chicken," said executive chef Beto The post Something “cooking” inside 1,000-degree oven at historic restaurant in Santa Ynez appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Car Crashes, Explosions and a Zebra Are Among Noozhawk’s Top 10 Most-Read Stories of 2022
Looking back at 2022, Noozhawk’s most-read stories of the year include reports on a fatal car crash, a home invasion, a wildfire, a tsunami advisory, Santa Barbara business controversies and the tragic end to a search for a missing hiker. The following is a list of the 10 most-read...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Organic Soup Kitchen Partners with DoorDash
Organic Soup Kitchen is teaming up with DoorDash to expand delivery and distribution of SoupMeals to the doorsteps of Santa Barbara residents. Organic Soup Kitchen is the first nonprofit in Santa Barbara County to partner with DoorDash on their initiative, Project Dash, a program to increase access to nutrition and food security throughout the US and Canada.
KEYT
Polar Dip plans are set to start the New Year in Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The public is invited to start the New Year with a refreshing dip into the ocean as part of the Santa Barbara Polar Dip. It is an event that started in 2017 with organizers Hugh Margerum and Julie DeAngelis. This year anyone interested can join in...
Santa Barbara County firefighters respond to oil leak north of Carpinteria
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a reported oil leak into the 1000 block of Toro Creek near Carpinteria around 11:33 a. m. on Jan. 1. The post Santa Barbara County firefighters respond to oil leak north of Carpinteria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sale closed in Santa Barbara: $4.4 million for a five-bedroom home
A spacious historic house built in 1917 located in the 2300 block of Santa Barbara Street in Santa Barbara has new owners. The 4,222-square-foot property was sold on Dec. 16, 2022. The $4,350,000 purchase price works out to $1,030 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Ocean Rescue Off Gaviota Beach Cancelled for Kite Surfers
Santa Barbara County firefighters have cancelled the water rescue for two kite surfers off Gaviota Beach. At 1:10 p.m. Sunday, crews responded to the state beach for a reporting party on the beach stating two kite surfers needed assistance in the water. A State Parks lifeguard was on the scene...
Beware of problematic rain hazards across the Central Coast amidst New Year’s weekend
Rain on the Central Coast has caused hazards to arise this New Years' weekend. The post Beware of problematic rain hazards across the Central Coast amidst New Year’s weekend appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Drought monitor shows improvement in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties from rain
The U.S. Drought Monitor reports that Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties have improved in their drought conditions, thanks to the recent rain throughout the Central and South Coast. The post Drought monitor shows improvement in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties from rain appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley Retires
Earlier this year, District Attorney Joyce Dudley decided not to seek a fourth term and instead retire after over 32 years. Today, she described her decision as “bittersweet and somewhat scary.”. Joyce began working at age six in her father’s restaurant in Queens, New York. She has never been...
syvnews.com
Ventura man arrested for enticing Santa Maria detective he thought was a minor
A Ventura County man was arrested Friday in Santa Maria after he allegedly traveled to the area with the intention of committing sexual acts with someone he believed was a minor, the Santa Maria Police Department said. Nelson H. Galvez, 34, was arrested about 9:35 a.m. in the 1000 block...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Santa Barbara: See how much real estate prices changed the week of Dec. 18
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Barbara in the last two weeks was $911. That’s $511 more than the Santa Barbara County median. In the past two weeks, a 2,442-square-foot home on El Cielito Road in Santa Barbara sold for $2,225,000. The figures in...
Santa Barbara Sheriff’s identify 33-year-old Santa Maria resident in Northern Branch Jail death
The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office identified 33-year-old Jamie Angel Gonzalez as the deceased in Wednesday's death at Northern Branch Jail. The post Santa Barbara Sheriff’s identify 33-year-old Santa Maria resident in Northern Branch Jail death appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Father drives 1,100 miles from Simi Valley to Denver to pick up daughter stranded by Southwest
A Simi Valley father drove 1,100 miles through a winter storm to pick up his daughter who was stuck in Denver because her Southwest flight kept getting delayed and canceled.
bigsurkate.blog
Caltrans report on Highway 1 closure
District:05 – Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz Counties. MONTEREY / SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTIES – Due to rockslides at multiple locations, a full closure of Highway 1 is in effect from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to 2.5 miles south of Big Sur in Monterey County.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Maria Ignacio Bike Path Closure and Sandbag Info
The Maria Ignacio Bike Path located East of Patterson Avenue on Hollister Avenue is closed at this time and will be periodically the next few weeks due to rain and scheduled maintenance work. We appreciate your patience as we make improvements to this approximately 1/4 mile long bike path. With...
Areas of the Central Coast are exceeding average rainfall totals each day
Drizzly, dark and cold. That’s the type of weather most Central Coast residents have woken up to over the last week, but the rain is much needed.
