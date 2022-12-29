ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara Edhat

Edhat's 2022 Year in ED Review

It's time to review the past twelve months and pick out some of our most read and most commented stories for our "2022 Year EnD Review." We've got an eclectic mix of stories that readers found to be the most engaging from a brush fire, to public health updates, to a tarantula eating a snake (we kid you not).
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Something “cooking” inside 1,000-degree oven at historic restaurant in Santa Ynez

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. - There’s something “cooking” in Santa Ynez. And you won’t find it at most restaurants. It’s sizzling at the Victor restaurant in Santa Ynez.  “It’s called Josper Grill … we use mesquit … and we cook pretty much anything in there. All the proteins. Steaks, salmon, chicken," said executive chef Beto The post Something “cooking” inside 1,000-degree oven at historic restaurant in Santa Ynez appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Organic Soup Kitchen Partners with DoorDash

Organic Soup Kitchen is teaming up with DoorDash to expand delivery and distribution of SoupMeals to the doorsteps of Santa Barbara residents. Organic Soup Kitchen is the first nonprofit in Santa Barbara County to partner with DoorDash on their initiative, Project Dash, a program to increase access to nutrition and food security throughout the US and Canada.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Sale closed in Santa Barbara: $4.4 million for a five-bedroom home

A spacious historic house built in 1917 located in the 2300 block of Santa Barbara Street in Santa Barbara has new owners. The 4,222-square-foot property was sold on Dec. 16, 2022. The $4,350,000 purchase price works out to $1,030 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Ocean Rescue Off Gaviota Beach Cancelled for Kite Surfers

Santa Barbara County firefighters have cancelled the water rescue for two kite surfers off Gaviota Beach. At 1:10 p.m. Sunday, crews responded to the state beach for a reporting party on the beach stating two kite surfers needed assistance in the water. A State Parks lifeguard was on the scene...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley Retires

Earlier this year, District Attorney Joyce Dudley decided not to seek a fourth term and instead retire after over 32 years. Today, she described her decision as “bittersweet and somewhat scary.”. Joyce began working at age six in her father’s restaurant in Queens, New York. She has never been...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
bigsurkate.blog

Caltrans report on Highway 1 closure

District:05 – Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz Counties. MONTEREY / SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTIES – Due to rockslides at multiple locations, a full closure of Highway 1 is in effect from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to 2.5 miles south of Big Sur in Monterey County.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Maria Ignacio Bike Path Closure and Sandbag Info

The Maria Ignacio Bike Path located East of Patterson Avenue on Hollister Avenue is closed at this time and will be periodically the next few weeks due to rain and scheduled maintenance work. We appreciate your patience as we make improvements to this approximately 1/4 mile long bike path. With...
GOLETA, CA

