Andrade El Idolo Reacts To Charlotte Flair’s WWE Return
Charlotte Flair sent shock waves across the entire WWE Universe by making her return to WWE after an extended absence. Not only that, she slithered the SmackDown Women’s title from Ronda Rousey in another big shocker. Her impressive return saw a response from her real-life husband, Andrade El Idolo.
Shawn Michaels Was Involved In A Real-Life Brawl That Derailed Some Big WWE Plans
In the 1990s, "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels was a big-time player in professional wrestling. Michaels won the WWF Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and the WWF Tag Team Championships three times each during that decade. However, he became known for his backstage antics just as much as his on-screen character. Michaels openly dealt with addiction, causing a number of issues with WWF owner Vince McMahon and the company as a result. On several occasions, there was genuine concern if he could or would even show up to work. One particular situation, however, almost changed the course of his career.
Roman Reigns Has Message For John Cena & Kevin Owens Ahead Of SmackDown
Ahead of their major match on the last SmackDown of 2022, Roman Reigns has a message for both John Cena and Kevin Owens. Roman Reigns’ official Twitter account posted a match graphic for the big showdown, including the message:. “They’ll be smashed in 2022 and forgotten by 2023. #SmackDown”...
Backstage Update On Kevin Owens' Eye Following 12/30 WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens finished up his 2022 having to get stitches following the 12/30 "WWE SmackDown" main event, which saw him and John Cena defeat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, according to Fightful Select. During the match, KO's eye ended up being visibly busted open, which was the area that had to be addressed by WWE's medical team. However, despite suffering an injury in the match, he reportedly is doing fine.
Possible Spoiler: WWE Planning WrestleMania 39 Match Between John Cena and Logan Paul
According to reports, WWE is considering granting a significant request for Logan Paul. Paul os reportedly scheduled to face John Cena at WrestleMania 39 in April, according to WrestlingNews.co. Paul vs. Cena is expected to take place on The Grandest Stage of Them All, live from SoFi Stadium in Hollywood,...
Roman Reigns Sends Ominous Warning Ahead Of Final WWE SmackDown Of 2022
In recent weeks, The Bloodline has taken it up a notch with their destructive ways, carrying backstage attacks on random wrestlers and interrupting others' matches, not to mention putting the likes of Elias and Matt Riddle on the shelf. The faction has even drawn comparisons to the iconic Black & White nWo for its newfound mean streak.
Sasha Banks’ New Ring Name Potentially Revealed In Trademark Filing
Mercedes Varnado, formerly known as Sasha Banks, filed to trademark the name “Mone’ Banks’ on 12/27. It was filed through her company Soulnado Inc. This may be her new ring name. Varnado is in Japan ahead of her expected appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on 1/4. There...
Top WWE Superstar suffers potential legitimate injury during house show
AJ Styles potentially suffered an injury to his left leg/ankle after a top rope move, during a six-man tag team match at Thursday’s WWE Holiday Tour house show at the Giant Center held in Hershey, PA. Styles was teaming with Doc Gallows and Mia Yim in a match against Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley.
Titus O'Neil Shares Image Of Batista Backstage At 12/30 WWE SmackDown
Batista was backstage at WWE SmackDown on December 30. On December 30, WWE held the last SmackDown of 2022 at the Amalie Arena in Tampla, Florida. The event was a star-studded show, as John Cena competed in his first match since 2021, and both Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair returned.
Charlotte Flair Returns to WWE and Wins the SmackDown Women’s Championship (Video)
Charlotte Flair returned to WWE during this week’s SmackDown. Charlotte walked out to the ring with new music and a new look after Ronda Rousey defeated Raquel Rodriguez to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Charlotte then challenged Rousey for the title, which Rousey accepted despite Shayna Baszler’s objections....
Former WWE Writer Speculates On Asuka's Future
One former WWE writer believes Asuka's recent activity could be signaling the Japanese star might be taking a break from professional wrestling shortly. On the latest episode of the "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast, actor and former WWE creative team member Freddie Prinze Jr. shared his thoughts on Asuka's recent loss to Rhea Ripley on "Monday Night Raw" and a series of cryptic tweets she's made since the match.
Ronda Rousey Loses Title Following Shocking Comeback On WWE SmackDown
In a shocking turn of events, Ronda Rousey was dethroned as "SmackDown" Women's Champion on the final "WWE SmackDown" of 2022. However, her loss didn't come against the superstar she was advertised to defend her title against – Raquel Rodriguez. Instead, Rousey was confronted by a returning Charlotte Flair...
WWE Reportedly Considering New Main Event Title In 2023, Update on Wrestlemania Plans
It was reported last week that WWE was considering other options for the main event of Wrestlemania 39, which depends on The Rock’s schedule. If The Rock can appear, he will have a match with Roman Reigns. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Triple H has made a decision on what to do with Reigns if Rock is unable to make the show, which could happen.
WWE SmackDown Results – December 30, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired live from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. – The show opened with Bray Wyatt making his entrance to the ring. Wyatt said he doesn’t regret much of the horrible things he had to do to get here. Wyatt started apologizing to the cameraman he attacked last week, until LA Knight interrupted him. LA said that Wyatt still has to pay the checks for what Uncle Howdy did. LA called Wyatt a fraud and a loser before challenging him to a match at the Royal Rumble. Wyatt called LA a little idiot, saying he would remind everyone how cruel he can be. Wyatt accepted the challenge and tossed the mic into LA’s chest, only for Uncle Howdy’s creepy imagery to appear on-screen. Uncle Howdy slowly made his way to the ring, left his hat on the apron and stood on Wyatt’s side. Howdy knocked Wyatt out with Sister Abigail before leaving the ring.
Uncle Howdy Gets In The Ring On WWE SmackDown
In what is already set to be a massive show, Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy kicked off the final WWE SmackDown of 2022 with a bang!. After reviewing last week’s attack on a WWE camera (with a Mandible Claw no less!) Bray Wyatt took to the ring to apologize...
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (12/30/22), John Cena’s WWE Return
The final WWE SmackDown of 2022 will air live tonight from Tampa, Florida’s Amalie Arena. On tonight’s SmackDown, John Cena will make his return to the ring with Kevin Owens to face Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Aside from the Superstars announced for a...
WWE News: John Cena & Kevin Owens Beat The Bloodline on Smackdown, Don West’s Passing Mentioned On Show
– John Cena is 1 – 0 in WWE in 2022, picking up a win alongside Kevin Owens in the main event of this week’s Smackdown. Cena and Owens defeated Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the final show of the year, with Owens pinning Zayn after a Stunner. Reigns took an Attitude Adjustment from Cena at the same time and rolled out of the ring.
WWE Star Expected to Return to In-Ring Action on WWE TV Soon
After being released from WWE after her time as Andrade El Idolo’s manager, Zelina Vega returned to the company last year. She won the Queen’s Crown tournament and was a Women’s Tag Team Champion after her return. She was later sidelined due to an injury. Vega has...
WATCH: SmackDown Star Accidentally Busted Open With A Chair, Rushed To The Back
That’s a nasty one. Wrestling is a physical sport that does not often get the credit it deserves for everything that can go wrong. The wrestlers are highly trained and skilled professionals who know what they are doing, but there are times when something might not go as planned. That can often lead to a problem, which is what happened this week in a nasty situation.
Update on Cody Rhodes possibly facing Roman Reigns at WWE Wrestlemania 39 instead of The Rock
As previously noted, Cody Rhodes will reportedly challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal title at Wrestlemania 39 if Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is unavailable to perform. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com has since confirmed that Triple H “made a decision” regarding Reigns’ direction for Wrestlemania as The Rock not being Reigns’ opponent is said to be a “very real possibility” at this time.
