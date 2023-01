Park City has welcomed BalletNext with an open “carriage of arms” since Artistic Director Michele Wiles moved the company to Park City from New York. Over the past two-and-a-half years, the company has performed at O.P. Rockwell, the Talisker Club, Park City Gardens’ Plein Air Paint Out, the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County’s Art on the Trails, The Park Silly Sunday Market, and most recently, the Park City Library’s Jim Santy Auditorium.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 17 HOURS AGO