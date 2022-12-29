Read full article on original website
Former Real Housewives Star Denise Richards Latest Movie "The Junkyard Dogs" Filmed In CromwellFlorence CarmelaCromwell, CT
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Firefighter killed in line of duty on Christmas night in North Haven, ConnecticutEdy ZooNorth Haven, CT
Dunkin' Donuts Store: Mold Growing on Ice Machine, Dirt, Debris, Dirty Items Used to Prepare FoodTy D.Glastonbury, CT
Dunkin' Donuts Wants To Shut Down Connecticut Store Over Health ConcernsMatt LillywhiteGlastonbury, CT
hk-now.com
Musical Events in January/February/March/April 2023 at The Buttonwood Tree
(January 1, 2023) — Upcoming events at The Buttonwood Tree, 605 Main Street, Middletown. Information on all shows is available at www.buttonwood.org or by calling 860-347-4957. Saturday, January 7, 2023/Giosa-Varela Blues Band. . Show starts at 7:00 p.m.. Admission is $15. Morgan Giosa is a blues guitarist and visual...
New Britain Herald
Berlin announces winners of Holiday House Decorating Contest
BERLIN – Town residents have a knack for creativity and are full of holiday spirit. Berlin Parks and Recreation Department recently announced the winners of its annual Holiday House Decorating Contest, after the “elves” toured the town to check out this year’s entries. A total of...
ctexaminer.com
We Aren’t Done Growing
Every year that I’ve written one of these reflections for CT Examiner, I’ve come back to how grateful I am to be working for a paper that is growing instead of cutting back. When I started at CT Examiner two-and-a-half years ago, I was the third reporter working...
hk-now.com
The Haddam Hummingbird Who Failed to Migrate, and Vanished
(December 31, 2022) — Visitors to the Haddam Wildlife Watchers Facebook site have been captivated by the story of the local hummingbird that never migrated. Sadly, the bird made what seems to be its final appearance on December 23, 2022 at the home of Dottie Long Rogers on Saybrook Road.
Enfield PZC tables vote on mall traffic alternatives
ENFIELD — The Planning and Zoning Commission this month tabled a vote on selecting alternative ways to enter and exit the Enfield Square Mall that will improve traffic flow and safety. In partnership with the state Department of Transportation and the Capital Region Council of Governments, or CRCOG, the...
therealdeal.com
Yellowstone buys Fairfield County apartment complex for $49M
CBRE procured real estate investment firm Yellowstone Property Group in the purchase of a large apartment complex in Norwalk, Connecticut, last week. The Ramsey, New Jersey-based firm purchased the 164-unit Reserve41 complex at 41 Wolfpit Avenue for 48.7 million $from Norpointe LLC, a partnership led by Greenwich-based real estate investment firm Belpointe, the CT Insider reported.
trumbulltimes.com
14 Middletown restaurants failed health inspections in October, November
MIDDLETOWN — Fourteen of 62 Middletown restaurants that underwent health inspections during October and November received at least one four-point violation from city personnel, although all passed upon reinspection, city records indicate. A rating below 80, or any four-point violation regardless of score, results in a failure, according to...
wiltonbulletin.com
Bobcat slaughters 25 ducks on CT farm
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Mitch and Hazel Lichatz knew something was wrong on the farm the day after Christmas when the animals were quiet — too quiet. “They'll see us come down the driveway, all the sheep, all the goats, all the...
iheart.com
Stratford Animal Rescue Society is FULL and Needs Your Help!
Please share and help spread the word! The shelter is full. Adoption policy and application information are here. Adoption fees are waived to qualified candidates. The shelter is adopting animals via appointment only. Please view the animals available for adoption and fill out an application. Please review the terms and conditions for the adoption policy and fees. Applications will be reviewed and if we feel you may be the best match for the animal we will call you for a meet and greet. Meet & Greets are scheduled 7 days per week.
Home heating help available in the new year for Conn. families
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — There is hope for struggling Connecticut families in the new year. Additional money is coming to the state for families who qualify for energy assistance. The big spending package approved by Congress included an extra $20 million dollars in home heating aid. Kristina and Tyrell Walton both work multiple jobs to […]
NBC Connecticut
After Christmas Morning Water Leak Damages Family Restaurant, Community Steps Up
The community is rallying behind Luigi's Restaurant, an Old Saybrook staple, after a major water leak on Christmas morning caused extensive damage. Leonard DiBella's grandfather, Luigi, opened the family restaurant in Old Saybrook 66 years ago. DiBella eventually took over the business from his parents and now carries on the tradition with his wife, Barbara, and their seven children.
New Britain Herald
Historic Berkowitz Building project in New Britain is finally completed
NEW BRITAIN – The completion of the historic Berkowitz Building project is finally here. “The city is breathing a sigh of relief because for the last 30 years this building has been a bone of contention, it has always been on our blight list, always asked about by everybody in town, so we’re really excited and proud we’re going to see a piece of New Britain history come back to life,” Mayor Erin Stewart said. “It took a very long time to get the pieces of the puzzle together and we were very worried this project wasn’t going to see it through, wasn’t going to happen, but I have to give Capital Restoration and Douglas (Bromfield) a lot of credit, he remained committed.”
Ralph Nader announces new local newspaper in Connecticut
WINSTED, Conn. (WTNH)- Just as other newspapers have abandoned local coverage, longtime consumer advocate and Winsted native Ralph Nader has plans for a new weekly newspaper that will serve Winsted and nearby Farmington Valley communities. “It’s what used to be your local weekly newspaper-plus a little more,” said Andy Thibault, a veteran journalist who will […]
darientimes.com
7 construction projects in the Stamford/Greenwich area to watch in 2023: 'It all will be worth it'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Construction is booming in Greenwich, Stamford and the surrounding areas. It’s not just apartment buildings either. Big projects are underway — many with completion dates earmarked for 2023 — that can mean more dollars in city and town coffers.
Connecticut pot shops open, Massachusetts businesses brace for impact
SPRINGFIELD — Thomas Macre has visited recreational marijuana shops in Massachusetts. He has seen Connecticut plates in the parking lot and thought about the Connecticut money going into the till. Soon, as a co-owner of manager of Still River Wellness in Torrington, Connecticut, Macre will be in a position...
Eversource, United Illuminating rate hikes start Jan. 1
ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Energy rates will hike for most Connecticut homes in two days. The rate hikes for Eversource and United Illuminating hit customers right as the coldest months of the year settle in. It’s estimated that most customers will see an increase of $80 a month, but businesses are set to see an […]
CDC lists 4 Connecticut counties under 'high' community transmission of COVID-19
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Connecticut will be going into 2023 with a rise in COVID-19 cases. "We’re seeing exactly what was to be expected. We knew that once that the weather started getting colder that we would start to see a rise in numbers," said Dr. Ulysses Wu, infectious disease specialist at Hartford HealthCare.
zip06.com
A German Cottage Bread Bakery
One of my neighbors, Anna, recently pointed me in the direction of a bread bakery I did not know about. BROTworkshop, 182 Reservoir Road, Killingworth, is an artisan home bakery specializing in traditional European sourdough cultures “mixed with new ideas.” A Connecticut licensed cottage food operation, BROT bakes breads to order in their home kitchen. They also offer classes, and they look pretty popular, because the classes are booked through the end of February. There are a few seats available in the March class. Find out more at brotworkshop.com.
New Britain Herald
Newington investing $4 million to improve emergency communications system
NEWINGTON – The town is investing $4 million to make major improvements to its emergency communications system. Elected officials authorized Acting Town Manager James Krupienski to execute a purchase-lease agreement with Motorola Solutions at the last meeting of the Town Council. In 2020 the town began the process of...
CDC lists four Conn. counties as high COVID-19 levels
Conn. (WTNH) — Four Connecticut counties were listed with high COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. The COVID-19 Community Levels Map, which launched earlier this year, shows that Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex, and New Haven counties were listed in the high/orange category, while Hartford, New London, Tolland, and Windham […]
