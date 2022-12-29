Read full article on original website
Paris Hilton’s Pop Career is Back
It’s New Year's Eve. You slink into a sequined mini dress, don your chunkiest jewelry and clip a Bump-It into the back of your hair, humming as you smear on a smokey eye in the bathroom mirror. Paris Hilton’s hit single “Stars Are Blind” blasts in the background. The year is 2022 (soon to be 2023).
Juelz Santana’s Wife Kimbella Reveals Couple Have Called It Quits
Juelz Santana and his wife, model Kimbella Vanderhee, have decided to call it quits. The former Love & Hip Hop: New York star revealed the news in a series of social media posts on Wednesday (December 29). In a photo from Miami Beach, Kimbella captioned it: “Next chapter … S I N G L E.” She then took it to her Instagram Stories to elaborate further.
Miley Cyrus says Dolly Parton ‘clutched her pearls’ when she suggested this
Miley Cyrus discussed her New Year's hosting gig with Dolly Parton this week and reflected on her wild 20s and her New Year's resolution inspired by her country legend godmother.
Andrew Shue Says When He 'Fell in Love' With Amy Robach—'She Was Glowing'
"I'm just completely enraptured and in love," the "Melrose Place" star said on "The Doctors" in May.
Jamie Lee Curtis is laughing alongside the rest of us as Greta Thunburg owns Andrew Tate
Legendary actor Jamie Lee Curtis is partaking in the collective schadenfreude unleashed by Greta Thunberg’s epic clap back at toxic influencer Andrew Tate. The teenage climate activist decimated the so-called ‘king of misogyny’ after his ill-advised attempt to ridicule her cause with a juvenile tweet boasting about his enormous carbon footprint. Thunberg delivered a verbal coup de grâce that made a laughingstock of Tate. Curtis revealed on Twitter that she has been laughing along with the rest of the internet, retweeting Thunberg with the caption, “Made me snort laughing.”
‘I Just Hope He’s Okay’: Kanye West ‘Missing’ After Former Employee Alleges Rapper Owes Money
Kanye West’s former manager, Thomas St. John, plans to serve the rapper who fell from grace a $4.5 million lawsuit, but Kanye is nowhere to be found. The U.S. Sun retrieved a court filing from Dec. 19, 2022, that states St. John and his attorneys are requesting more time—until the end of March—to serve West and his company Yeezy L.L.C. The former manager’s efforts to contact the rapper have been unsuccessful because West was not reachable by mail, at home, or even at a law group listed as his contact.
To-Be Father of the Fourth Baby, Ryan Reynolds Once Claimed He Would Never Get Married
We all have had at least one experience in life that we think would never ever happen again. But life has its own ways of proving us wrong. But then we believe in the saying: whatever happens, happens for a reason. When it happened with the Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds, he also might not have understood the reason. But now the entire world knows why it happened. We are talking about the breakup of Scarlett Johansson and the 6 Underground actor.
Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Resolution is Inspired by Dolly Parton’s Husband
Miley Cyrus has a noble goal for 2023. While godmother Dolly Parton is Cyrus’ co-host for her own New Year’s Eve special on NBC, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, it’s actually Parton’s husband of 56 years, Carl Thomas Dean, who inspired her New Year’s resolution. The singer recently shared that her 2023 resolution is centered around the act of listening.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Georgia
Georgia might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Georgia.
Kourtney Kardashian, 43, is ‘still trying to have a baby’ with husband Travis Barker despite unsuccessful IVF journey
KOURTNEY Kardashian is still trying to have a baby with husband Travis Barker despite her unsuccessful IVF journey, The U.S. Sun has exclusively learned. Ten months after stopping IVF treatment, the 43-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her 47-year-old rock star hubby are still hopeful they will have a child together.
Body Language Expert Says Meghan Markle Shows Signs of ‘Incongruence’ When Talking About Her Wedding Day
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were married in 2018. A body language expert says there were signs of 'incongruence' when she spoke about her wedding day during her Netflix documentary.
Famed Rapper Reportedly Missing
Famed rapper Theophilus London, who has had collaborations with the likes of Kanye "Ye" West, is reportedly missing, according to London's representatives. London, originally from Trinidad and Tobago, has reportedly not been heard from since July, with friends and family growing more concerned by the lack of communication. His family filed a missing persons report with the Los Angeles Police Department earlier this week, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Kerry Washington and Husband Nnamdi Asomugha’s Relationship Timeline
A talented pair! Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha met by chance in 2009 and the couple’s connection has only grown since. The former Oakland Raiders player met the Scandal alum while she was doing a production of Race. “The last time I did theater, it completely transformed my life,” she revealed in an October 2021 […]
Kim Kardashian Reveals She Makes Her Employees Wear Color-Coordinated ‘Uniforms’
The Skims founder said the dress code ties into her monochromatic home decor theme.
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Arrive Back In NYC Together After Packing On PDA In Miami: Photos
Amy Robach, 49, and T.J. Holmes, 45, were photographed carrying luggage together as they arrived back in New York City, NY from their PDA-filled getaway in Miami, FL. The Good Morning America hosts both wore black, including a long coat on her and a hoodie on him, as well as jeans and sunglasses as they walked around the airport and made their way down an escalator. Amy had her blonde hair pulled back and topped off her look with tan pointy-toed boots as T.J. wore white sneakers and carried a backpack on his back.
Miley Cyrus Rocks Crop Top During NYE Rehearsals With Godmother Dolly Parton: Photos
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton appeared ready to ring in the New Year as they were spotted rehearsing for their big holiday special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. The “Wrecking Ball” singer, 29, practiced her performance alongside her real-life godmother, 76, in Miami on Saturday, Dec. 31. As it was just a run through, Miley kept it casual in a white crop top and matching sweats, with Dolly still keeping it Dolly in full hair and makeup!
‘Black Panther’ Star Lupita Nyong’o and Her Boyfriend Absolutely Slayed Their Matching Vacation Outfits
The actress has kept her relationship with Selema Masekela private for a while.
